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While Hollywood Congratulates Itself, Here's a Song That SHOULD Win an Oscar

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on March 16, 2026
Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File


At the Academy Awards last night, we saw all of the usual dreck that has become emblematic of Hollywood and the Oscars, and the reason no one watches the show or most other award shows anymore. Aside from the fashion disasters (what in God's name was Cynthia Erivo wearing?), there was host Conan O'Brien and presenter Jimmy Kimmel telling non-jokes for 'clapter,' along with the useless virtue signaling from actors like Javier Bardem. 

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It's all just so tiresome and boring. Which, unironically, are also two words that can describe the majority of Hollywood's products these days, especially the ones that get nominated for awards.

But while these A-listers were smugly congratulating themselves for their stunning courage for speaking out to a room full of people who agree with everything they say, X was showing a song that the Academy will never nominate -- but should if they ever want to be taken seriously. 

The Disney-style video and song also serve as a dire warning, specifically for the UK, but also for every Western nation, including the United States. Watch:

Wow. We're guessing that Disney, Pixar, and DreamWorks will never turn THAT into a full-length motion picture. 

The AI-generated song and animation were actually created by Kellie-Jay Keen, who X users might know as @ThePosieParker. Keen has been an outspoken defender of women against the trans cult and the 'religion of peace' that subjugates women. She debuted this song on X back in February, and we're sorry we missed it then, but somehow, it seems fitting that her song got a lot of attention on Oscar night. 

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She deserves every ounce of credit. But we're happy that it received a boost by being retweeted yesterday. 

Keen also announced that she is fundraising to show this video for her Caliphate movie -- which she IS working on turning into a full-length feature -- on digital screens across London. 

May we also suggest Dearborn, Michigan; Paterson, New Jersey; and basically the entire state of Minnesota? 

It's not just the dire, necessary message that it sends. The quality of the song and the animation is also equal to anything you would see from the biggest animation studios in the world, which spend a LOT more money than Keen has at her disposal.

We can't think of any adults who need to see the cartoon more than the elitists in Hollywood with their ignorant 'Free Palestine' buttons and open support for the Iranian regime. 

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Parker vehemently states that she is not a feminist, and we can understand why. 

Look at all of the so-called feminists who were in the Academy Awards audience last night who have not uttered a word about how Islam subjugates women and treats them as sub-humans. You didn't hear a word last night about the brave Iranian women's soccer team, for example. all of whom are facing torture and execution.

As part of her project, Keen recently debuted another damning song that Hollywood also will never want to watch. 

You won't need to guess why not. 

Everything about Sharia, including and particularly the pedophilia, is incompatible with Western civilization. 

But Hollywood doesn't care. They're too deranged and self-absorbed to think it will ever affect them. 

If only ... but, of course, that would never happen. 

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We're doing our best. 

And it is what Islamists want to bring to every Western nation. 

Yes, it could. And yes, it could. 

It may already be too late for the UK. It's looking very bad for Canada. 

The United States simply cannot allow it to gain a stronger foothold here. 

The result of that speaks for itself in Kellie-Jay Keen's brilliant song, video, and planned movie. 

A movie that will never win an Oscar, but should win them all. 

============================================

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