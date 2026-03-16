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You Gonna Cry? The Look on Adam Kinzinger's Face as Fellow CNN Panelist Praises Trump is PRICELESS

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on March 16, 2026
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo


Since the United States and Israel first began military action against Iran, the X timeline of disgraced former Congressman Adam Kinzinger has been interesting to observe. He has not dared to openly speak out against the war, even though he desperately wants to, because he knows what a hypocrite it would make him. 

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So, he continues to pretend that the border war between Russia and Ukraine is important to the United States. And he has been embracing every BS leftist narrative about the Iran war, from the false panic about gas prices to the media's obsession with the lie that the administration did not properly plan for Iran's response. Not to mention his continued delusion that President Trump is somehow 'Putin's puppet.' 

But it has to gut him that the United States is obliterating Iran's leadership and military, and doing so very quickly, while in the real world that Kinzinger abandoned long ago, there is no way that Ukraine can defeat Russia in that endless war.

As we all know, Kinzinger wears his hysterical emotions on his face, so it comes as no surprise that when Republican and fellow CNN State of the Union panelist Brad Todd extolled the President for finally taking action against Iran that was long overdue, the ex-Congressman looked like he was about to burst into tears. 

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LOL. Need a tissue, Adam? 

We'd like to thank the CNN producer responsible for going with a split screen during this segment, because the look on Kinzinger's face is priceless.

Just a few more seconds were all we needed for Jake Tapper to hand him a box of Kleenex. 

It's the face of someone who has become entirely irrelevant. And he knows it. 

He can't openly object to the war for the reasons we mentioned above. And he can't change the subject to Russia, Russia, Russia because, well, Americans don't care about that. Not even anyone at CNN.

It's also the face of someone who knows that Todd is right, but Kinzinger can't say that out loud either because he has thrown himself in with the TDS mob that says 'everything Trump does is, by definition, bad.' 

Even for those opposed to war, there was always only ever one way that Iran's terror regime was ever going to be stopped. 

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Kinzinger knows that, too. That's why his expression during the segment is so hilarious. 

It's gotta sting. 

We did pick up on an ever-so-slight nod of his head. Almost as if the former airman buried somewhere deep inside him knows the truth, even if the politician can't bear to hear it.

Petulant is his constant state of existence. 

We don't think there's ever very much going on in Kinzinger's brain. 

However, as Luke Skywalker once said to his father, 'I can feel the conflict within you.'

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As we said, priceless. 

It's a look he has perfected and patented over recent years. 

And, in this instance, it perfectly exemplified everything that is wrong with poor little Cryin' Adam Kinzinger. 

============================================

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