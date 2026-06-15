Allow Gavin Newsom to Explain Why the DOJ's Investigating Him (He Left Out Some Possibilities)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is a serial liar, but we'd be willing to bet that he's telling the truth about the Justice Department opening an investigation into him and his wife. However, we'd also bet that he's lying about the reason(s). Newsom says the DOJ either has or will be opening an investigation because he plans to run for president. Yep, that's it -- or so we're to believe:

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BREAKING:



Gov. Gavin Newsom says the Trump Justice Department is investigating him and his wife.



"Donald Trump isn't just coming after me because of my mean Tweets. He's coming after me because I am considering running for President." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 15, 2026

BREAKING: California Gov. Gavin Newsom says President Trump’s DOJ is investigating him and his wife, accusing the administration of political retaliation. pic.twitter.com/ZzCKfBHV2W — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2026

This is just more projection from Newsom. Every claim he makes here is exactly what the Left did to Donald Trump. Also, Gavin's no doubt leaving out many possible reasons for any DOJ investigation:

Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump’s hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us. They have not found a crime - they are simply trying to find one.



He isn't coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President.… pic.twitter.com/tVYk3WUvO8 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 15, 2026

BREAKING: California Gov. Gavin Newsom says Donald Trump has directed the Justice Department to investigate him and his wife, alleging federal agents have been knocking on the doors of family, friends, and former employees https://t.co/yflFOBD9xr — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 15, 2026

Well, that's pretty much how investigations work.

Narrator: He does, in fact, have plenty to hide. https://t.co/AqlXtbX81x — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 15, 2026

Newsom's "pure as the wind-driven snow" routine is laughable considering what we've learned over the last several weeks.

Nothing to see here pic.twitter.com/rru3oeIJet — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) June 15, 2026

Newsom's obviously trying to get out ahead of something.

Newsom tries to get ahead of an apparent Trump admin investigation. The fact that he’s announced this says a lot about what he knows they’ll find. Let’s go! https://t.co/Xnj0eptnPz — Kira (@Kiradavis) June 15, 2026

Stay tuned!

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