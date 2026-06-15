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Allow Gavin Newsom to Explain Why the DOJ's Investigating Him (He Left Out Some Possibilities)

Doug P. | 4:20 PM on June 15, 2026
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California Gov. Gavin Newsom is a serial liar, but we'd be willing to bet that he's telling the truth about the Justice Department opening an investigation into him and his wife. However, we'd also bet that he's lying about the reason(s). Newsom says the DOJ either has or will be opening an investigation because he plans to run for president. Yep, that's it -- or so we're to believe: 

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This is just more projection from Newsom. Every claim he makes here is exactly what the Left did to Donald Trump. Also, Gavin's no doubt leaving out many possible reasons for any DOJ investigation: 

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Well, that's pretty much how investigations work. 

Newsom's "pure as the wind-driven snow" routine is laughable considering what we've learned over the last several weeks. 

Newsom's obviously trying to get out ahead of something. 

Stay tuned!

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