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Repeat the Line: Katie Hobbs' X Account Has a Joe Biden Moment on the Campaign Trail

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on July 26, 2026
Yahoo


There's nothing more facepalm-worthy than when a leftist politician pretends that they 'identify' with working Americans. 

Remember Chuck Schumer and his raw hamburgers? Or Liz Warren pretending to sip a beer in her kitchen? Or Terry McAuliffe and his ... well, also his unlit grill with uncooked meat. 

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Hank Hill really ought to tell Democrats to stay away from any propane products.

But this election cycle, Democrats are even more desperate to pretend that they hang out with working-class Americans all the time. That's why they nominated a guy with a Nazi tattoo in Maine who likes to abuse women. That's who the Left thinks the average American white man is. 

In the case of Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, who is up for reelection this fall, we are pretty sure she doesn't have any tattoos like that (that we know of, anyway). But that didn't stop her from an epic Joe Biden-esque rake stomp yesterday while on the campaign trail. Check it out: 

Some might ask, what's wrong with that? Sure, no one believes that she hangs out at breweries throwing back a couple, but that's just politicians doing what politicians do, right? 

Ahh, but see that little notation in the bottom left-hand corner of her post? The one that says 'last edited'? 

This was not the original tweet from Team Hobbs. Here is the original, which included a notation (that we circled) that her social media staffer forgot to fix before posting. 

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Insert beer! Repeat the line! End of quote! 

Old Uncle Joe would be so proud. 

We're not sure how long the original tweet was up before someone spotted the gaffe, but it had to have been a while because many people grabbed it. 

The owners of the Tombstone Brewing Company must feel so special that Hobbs stopped by to enjoy some of their limited edition [insert beer]. 

Between Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, and Hobbs, Democrat governors have some of the WORST social media interns ever. 

Even in the edited post, it doesn't look like Hobbs was enjoying that brewski very much at all. 

She might have downed two whole sips. 

To her credit, that's more than Sen. Warren drank. 

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If she's ever opened a beer bottle herself before in her life, we'll eat our Native American headdress. 

Deleting the original is what they should have done. 

Apparently, no one told Hobbs or her social media 'experts' that if you edit a post on X, everyone can still see the original. 

Hopefully, Arizona voters won't forget it either this fall. 

Meanwhile, while Hobbs was performing her epic social media fail, her Republican opponent this fall, Rep. Andy Biggs, was showing everyone how it's done. 

That's a pretty good shot right there. 

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And Biggs' social media team didn't feel the need to add any instructions. 

HAHAHAHAHAHA!

Biggs, who was endorsed by President Trump, won the Republican primary with a whopping 73.6 percent of the vote just under a week ago. 

Let's hope he can win in November so no one has to [insert Democrat] into the Arizona governorship again. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ARIZONA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM GRETCHEN WHITMER REPUBLICAN PARTY

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