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Humorless Scold at The Washington Post Was Not Amused With President Trump's WHCA Address

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:30 PM on July 25, 2026
Meme


We knew that President Donald Trump's appearance at last night's White House Correspondents Association dinner would send the journos into spiraling hissy fits and, boy, they did not disappoint. 

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Because the legacy media is nothing if not predictable and entirely lacking in self-awareness, many used the occasion to blame the President for the fact that no one in America trusts them anymore, and most people openly laugh at them. We knew this was coming from the DNC operatives at MS NOW, but it was even funnier when we heard those same words coming from the Potato himself, Brian Stelter

Given all that unintentional comedy, it was a steep hill for Trump to climb to be even funnier than the media, which refuses to accept responsibility for its negative credibility. The hill was made even taller by the fact that all of the 'reporters' in attendance hate him and were committed to sitting on their hands and glaring at him.

LOL. 

They can't help it. Looking miserable is their natural state. Trump even made fun of this fact with a few pointed digs at CNN's Kaitlin Collins

Wait, she got an award? For what, being -- as Meghan McCain called her -- a 'partisan imbecile'?

Trump also landed a hilarious blow on Gavin Newsom's incompetent leadership, causing his social media interns to have a conniption

Naturally, The Washington Post was not going to tolerate the President having a go at their fellow apparatchiks and Democrat heroes. Today, noted comedy expert Maura Judkis informed everyone that the entire evening was weird and not funny

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She sounds offended and disgruntled. 

Which, of course, is exactly the point. 

The center of the room seemed to be where most of the administration officials were sitting ... and theirs was the only area of the room that reliably laughed at the president’s jokes.

Over at the tables filled with reporters? Crickets. There were more than a few palpable cringes. When the speech concluded, many journalists remained seated and did not applaud.

We're shocked that the media can't take a joke. SHOCKED!

Judkis also noted how bizarre the night felt since this was a rescheduled WHCA dinner.

Maybe that's because a crazed leftist whom the media tries to incite tried to kill Trump at the original event

When it comes to Trump, all they EVER do is complain. Though 'complain' seems too mild a word for their constant state of unhinged TDS. 

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It makes sense that they can never get the joke ... because they ARE the joke. 

We should update the old saying 'the left can't meme,' with a more encompassing statement: 

'The left can't laugh.'

The journos are HEROES. In their own minds, anyway. 

How DARE the President mock them! 

Dorks. LOL. 

They don't call it the nerd prom for nothing. 

Impossible. 

They lost their grip on sanity the moment Trump walked down that golden escalator. 

HAAAHAHAHAHA!

It's all Obama's fault. 

As Shakespeare would say, she doth protest too much. 

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As a reminder of how humorless leftist media types are, the aforementioned Stelter echoed the declaration that nothing the President said was funny. 

No, Tater. You are. 

Maybe if the 'reporters' in the legacy media ever bothered to look in a mirror, they would understand that when they staunchly refuse to laugh at themselves, it just makes everyone else laugh at them even harder. 

============================================

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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BRIAN STELTER DONALD TRUMP KAITLAN COLLINS WASHINGTON POST WHITE HOUSE

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