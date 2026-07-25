Humorless Scold at The Washington Post Was Not Amused With President Trump's WHCA Address



We knew that President Donald Trump's appearance at last night's White House Correspondents Association dinner would send the journos into spiraling hissy fits and, boy, they did not disappoint.

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Because the legacy media is nothing if not predictable and entirely lacking in self-awareness, many used the occasion to blame the President for the fact that no one in America trusts them anymore, and most people openly laugh at them. We knew this was coming from the DNC operatives at MS NOW, but it was even funnier when we heard those same words coming from the Potato himself, Brian Stelter.

Given all that unintentional comedy, it was a steep hill for Trump to climb to be even funnier than the media, which refuses to accept responsibility for its negative credibility. The hill was made even taller by the fact that all of the 'reporters' in attendance hate him and were committed to sitting on their hands and glaring at him.

I want Trump to go to the WHCD every year just so I can see journos look this miserable. pic.twitter.com/T7NQVG6TgH — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 25, 2026

LOL.

They can't help it. Looking miserable is their natural state. Trump even made fun of this fact with a few pointed digs at CNN's Kaitlin Collins.

OMG 🤣 President Trump just compared Kaitlan Collins to Dylan Mulvaney



"I thought Kaitlin made it when they put her face on the Bud Light can... then I realized it was Dylan Mulvaney" 🔥☠️ pic.twitter.com/mB47IK7sjM — J (@JayTC53) July 25, 2026

Wait, she got an award? For what, being -- as Meghan McCain called her -- a 'partisan imbecile'?

Trump also landed a hilarious blow on Gavin Newsom's incompetent leadership, causing his social media interns to have a conniption.

Naturally, The Washington Post was not going to tolerate the President having a go at their fellow apparatchiks and Democrat heroes. Today, noted comedy expert Maura Judkis informed everyone that the entire evening was weird and not funny.

He told a sex joke and several fat jokes. He called Sen. Adam Schiff (D-California) “Watermelon head.” He went on long tangents.



President Trump’s speech at the White House correspondents’ dinner swerved between jokes that fell flat and flat-out insults. https://t.co/he9YjOLRde — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 25, 2026

She sounds offended and disgruntled.

Which, of course, is exactly the point.

The center of the room seemed to be where most of the administration officials were sitting ... and theirs was the only area of the room that reliably laughed at the president’s jokes.



Over at the tables filled with reporters? Crickets. There were more than a few palpable cringes. When the speech concluded, many journalists remained seated and did not applaud.

We're shocked that the media can't take a joke. SHOCKED!

Judkis also noted how bizarre the night felt since this was a rescheduled WHCA dinner.

Maybe that's because a crazed leftist whom the media tries to incite tried to kill Trump at the original event.

At least the Dems didn't send another assassin. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) July 25, 2026

The journos finally got through a party without anybody firing any shots, and all they can do is complain. https://t.co/MoXjWGX9lQ — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 25, 2026

When it comes to Trump, all they EVER do is complain. Though 'complain' seems too mild a word for their constant state of unhinged TDS.

If they fell flat with crazed left-wing propagandists such as you and the other so-called journalists in the audience, they were probably pretty funny — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 25, 2026

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It makes sense that they can never get the joke ... because they ARE the joke.

This post proves once again liberals have no sense of humor — Trump 2028 (@Opuscules) July 25, 2026

We should update the old saying 'the left can't meme,' with a more encompassing statement:

'The left can't laugh.'

I’m so sorry this happened to you. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) July 25, 2026

The journos are HEROES. In their own minds, anyway.

How DARE the President mock them!

To be fair, self-important leftists have no sense of humor, so the Washington Post wouldn’t know if it was funny or not (it was).



And it’s hilarious to watch them reassure their delicate readers: (“Don’t worry, fellow travelers, the bad Orange Man wasn’t even funny.”)



Dorks. https://t.co/1jtu82Eonp — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) July 25, 2026

Dorks. LOL.

They don't call it the nerd prom for nothing.

Get a grip https://t.co/Txn3AoeNfM — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 25, 2026

Impossible.

They lost their grip on sanity the moment Trump walked down that golden escalator.

Meanwhile… 11 Years ago, Barack Obama (D-Kenya) decided to tell several Trump jokes…



How’d that turn out? pic.twitter.com/RZHaymncu3 — White Goodman (@globogym1969) July 25, 2026

HAAAHAHAHAHA!

It's all Obama's fault.

If they “fell flat” — why are you writing a whole article about it? 😂 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) July 25, 2026

As Shakespeare would say, she doth protest too much.

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As a reminder of how humorless leftist media types are, the aforementioned Stelter echoed the declaration that nothing the President said was funny.

Those weren't "jokes" at all https://t.co/RxLYWuG1H2 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 25, 2026

No, Tater. You are.

Maybe if the 'reporters' in the legacy media ever bothered to look in a mirror, they would understand that when they staunchly refuse to laugh at themselves, it just makes everyone else laugh at them even harder.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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