Meghan McCain Torches CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as a ‘Partisan Imbecile,’ Demands Her WH Press Pass Yanked

justmindy
justmindy | 5:50 PM on July 24, 2025
CNN

Meghan McCain is calling out Kaitlan Collins and even suggesting she should lose her White House Press privileges for her nasty behavior. 

Advertisement

Meghan McCain is calling for CNN Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins to have her press credentials revoked, calling her an “absolute imbecile” and a “pure partisan hack” following a tense exchange during a White House press briefing.

McCain’s criticism comes after Collins clashed with Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday.

“Kaitlan Collins is an absolute imbecile and a pure partisan hack,” the podcast host and conservative commentator wrote on her X account on Wednesday.“Have some respect for the two women standing in front of you who are exposing lies, deep corruption and keeping the country safe. The White House should pull her credentials.”

People like Kaitlan only offer respect to Democrats. 

All she is doing is preening. She is probably hoping for another book deal like her buddy Tapper received.

She's certainly not bringing anything to the table.

Yes, when Karoline dismantles her, it is quite entertaining. 

Her credibility went out the window long ago.

Kaitlan's beef definitely seems personal. 

Like her or not, Meghan is right about this one. 

There has to be some decorum and Kaitlan has lost all sense of how to conduct herself. 

