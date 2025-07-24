Meghan McCain Torches CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as a ‘Partisan Imbecile,’ Demands Her WH Press Pass Yanked

Meghan McCain is calling out Kaitlan Collins and even suggesting she should lose her White House Press privileges for her nasty behavior.

Meghan McCain calls CNN’s Kaitlan Collins a ‘hack’ and ‘imbecile,’ demands she be stripped of WH credentials https://t.co/Y3Koy4B16K pic.twitter.com/Xt3wrrYL7h — New York Post (@nypost) July 24, 2025

Meghan McCain is calling for CNN Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins to have her press credentials revoked, calling her an “absolute imbecile” and a “pure partisan hack” following a tense exchange during a White House press briefing. McCain’s criticism comes after Collins clashed with Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday. “Kaitlan Collins is an absolute imbecile and a pure partisan hack,” the podcast host and conservative commentator wrote on her X account on Wednesday.“Have some respect for the two women standing in front of you who are exposing lies, deep corruption and keeping the country safe. The White House should pull her credentials.”

People like Kaitlan only offer respect to Democrats.

She is both of those things and worse. Acosta Jr. really needs to sit in the back at least. — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) July 24, 2025

All she is doing is preening. She is probably hoping for another book deal like her buddy Tapper received.





We all agree — Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) July 24, 2025

Yes it's about time she got her....arse out of the White House press corp — Gigi 🦅🇺🇲 (@Gigi_8087) July 24, 2025

She's certainly not bringing anything to the table.

When you have lost McCain, sir, it is time to hang it up. pic.twitter.com/0pmrnAXrwj — Gallus domesticus (@gr8danejim1) July 24, 2025

McCain’s right✔️ — Stay Off My Gas/MAGA Suede Shoes (@Apipwhisperer1) July 24, 2025

I can’t speak for everybody, but I love watching Kaitlyn Collins crumble like a dead cockroach on live TV — 🔥Fire Newz (@FireNewz) July 24, 2025

Yes, when Karoline dismantles her, it is quite entertaining.

For once I agree with Meghan. — The Raven (@SmallTownG33604) July 24, 2025

Absolutely agree. Kaitlan is a horrible propaganda puppet. Definitely not a journalist with any integrity or credibility — Sunshine_Kakes (@gwen_kakes) July 24, 2025

Her credibility went out the window long ago.

She really is insufferable at times. We all know CNN does everything it can to undermine the Trump administration.

What did Trump call her?

NASTY — John Lane (@StayNurLane007) July 24, 2025

Kaitlan's beef definitely seems personal.

@kaitlancollins deserves it tbh, nothing more than a pathetic grandstanding 🤡. What a nasty person — MP (@MpPx111) July 24, 2025

No lies told. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan__) July 24, 2025

Like her or not, Meghan is right about this one.

It is a VERY *rare* thing that i find common ground with, & agree with Meghan McCain. But she is absolutely on target, & right on the mark here. Strip CNN’s Kaitlin Collins of her press credentials & all access to the White House & official events of any kind.



Ghost her.… pic.twitter.com/MzSjAhLtBB — Harold__Finch (@HaroldWren22) July 24, 2025

There has to be some decorum and Kaitlan has lost all sense of how to conduct herself.

