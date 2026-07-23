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Grillin' With Gill: Rep Brandon Gill DEMOLISHES Woke ABA President Over DEI Policies

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on July 23, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein


We try not to fawn too much over Congress Critters here at Twitchy. Even with some of the most conservative elected officials, we know that, sooner or later, they will likely disappoint us. 

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But it's getting pretty difficult to control our crush on Texas freshman Rep. Brandon Gill. And we're not talking about his Clark Kent good looks. (At least this writer isn't. Some of Twitchy's lady writers may beg to differ.)

Gill's ability to utterly humiliate leftist witnesses in Congress is rapidly becoming unparalleled. Last month, he was embarrassing the director of FRAC over SNAP benefits. This week, it was the Smithsonian director's turn, as Gill shamed her over her many topics, including the idea that politeness is 'white supremacy.' 

And he's not just a skilled interrogator. He's actually trying to move the ball forward in making America great again by introducing legislation to end birthright citizenship for children of illegals

But the clips of House hearings are just SO delicious. 

Yesterday, in a House Oversight Committee hearing regarding DEI in legal accreditation, Gill confronted American Bar Association President Michelle Behnke about many of ABA's stated policies. 

If you are familiar with Gill's style of questioning, he never breathes fire. He asks extremely simple questions and then sits back and watches his victims flounder trying to come up with an answer. 

For example, here is Gill asking Behnke to state her implicit biases, considering that the ABA website declares that we all have them. Needless to say, she is completely flummoxed. 

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LOL. 

'Are you going to filibuster? Because it doesn't make you sound very good.' 

The Left loves statements like 'we all have implicit biases.' But just like the statement 'men can have babies,' their ideas cannot stand up to even the most basic level of scrutiny. And Gill is an expert at exposing these houses of cards. 

Next, Gill asked Behnke about the ABA's statement regarding who (or what skin colors) should be able to serve on the Supreme Court:

All Behnke can do is repeat prepared statements. She seems totally incapable of thinking on her feet. 

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It kinda' makes us wonder how she got her current job. 

They can't respond because there is no response to such an insane statement by America's largest legal organization. 

If Behnke responded the way she would like to, she would be laughed out of the room. 

As it was, she nearly achieved that result anyway by refusing to answer. 

We think he makes them look EXACTLY as dumb as they are. 

Ready for some more? So are we. 

This one is really diabolical from Behnke. She says that the ABA has no say in law school admissions. But she knows, as does Gill, that the organization is the only recognized accreditor of law schools in America. So, if the ABA says race should be a factor in admissions, law schools are going to follow that lead. 

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As usual, though, Gill makes her resort to irrelevant and scripted talking points while stuttering more than Joe Biden reminiscing about his days at the pool. 

Behnke is not smart enough to realize that, by refusing to answer Gill's very simple questions, she is, in fact, answering them. 

And not correctly. 

It is that, yes. But it is also that she knows she cannot be honest in her response. 

Gill knows that, too. And he relishes making her squirm in avoiding the question. 

Let's do one more, just for the sheer joy of it.

Gill also asked Behnke if there should be a 'transgender' person on the Supreme Court. 

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HAHAHAHAHA! 

'Implicit transphobia.' 

We love it. Use their own woke, ideological cudgels against them. 

We subscribe to that theory as well. 

It's kind of what we do here at Twitchy, after all. 

We've taken to using the words 'master class' quite often when we cover Gill cross-examining a witness. 

He makes it look so easy. 

It's not. At least, it's not so easy to maintain such a calm demeanor in the face of sheer insanity. 

But Gill is just that good. 

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HA!

We're partial to Grillin' with Gill. 

But we're open to suggestions.

============================================

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CONGRESS HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE SUPREME COURT TEXAS DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION BRANDON GILL

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