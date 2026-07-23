Grillin' With Gill: Rep Brandon Gill DEMOLISHES Woke ABA President Over DEI Policies



We try not to fawn too much over Congress Critters here at Twitchy. Even with some of the most conservative elected officials, we know that, sooner or later, they will likely disappoint us.

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But it's getting pretty difficult to control our crush on Texas freshman Rep. Brandon Gill. And we're not talking about his Clark Kent good looks. (At least this writer isn't. Some of Twitchy's lady writers may beg to differ.)

Gill's ability to utterly humiliate leftist witnesses in Congress is rapidly becoming unparalleled. Last month, he was embarrassing the director of FRAC over SNAP benefits. This week, it was the Smithsonian director's turn, as Gill shamed her over her many topics, including the idea that politeness is 'white supremacy.'

And he's not just a skilled interrogator. He's actually trying to move the ball forward in making America great again by introducing legislation to end birthright citizenship for children of illegals.

But the clips of House hearings are just SO delicious.

Yesterday, in a House Oversight Committee hearing regarding DEI in legal accreditation, Gill confronted American Bar Association President Michelle Behnke about many of ABA's stated policies.

If you are familiar with Gill's style of questioning, he never breathes fire. He asks extremely simple questions and then sits back and watches his victims flounder trying to come up with an answer.

For example, here is Gill asking Behnke to state her implicit biases, considering that the ABA website declares that we all have them. Needless to say, she is completely flummoxed.

The American Bar Association claims on their website that all of us have "implicit biases."



I asked their President what groups she has implicit biases against and if she'd like to reflect on them. pic.twitter.com/PhTo9fvSTL — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) July 22, 2026

LOL.

'Are you going to filibuster? Because it doesn't make you sound very good.'

These Brandon Gill clips are revealing because no one can defend their own DEI logic.



They know that their ideas are so absurd that they cannot stand public scrutiny. They are completely embarrassed by it, but will stubbornly commit to DEI nevertheless. https://t.co/1sBtLJaVFy — Steven Edginton (@StevenEdginton) July 23, 2026

American institutions

overtaken by extreme leftwing ideology sending their DEI ‘Boss B****es’ to Congressional hearings only to watch them get dismantled by their own ideas, positions & beliefs when Rep. Brandon Gill holds a mirror to their faces. What’s YOUR implicit BIASES?💥 pic.twitter.com/m7Lici0mLo — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) July 22, 2026

The Left loves statements like 'we all have implicit biases.' But just like the statement 'men can have babies,' their ideas cannot stand up to even the most basic level of scrutiny. And Gill is an expert at exposing these houses of cards.

Next, Gill asked Behnke about the ABA's statement regarding who (or what skin colors) should be able to serve on the Supreme Court:

The American Bar Association says that the Supreme Court should reflect America's racial demographic makeup.



I asked the ABA's President if that means the Senate should refuse to confirm a third black Supreme Court justice. pic.twitter.com/gWkGL56lzY — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) July 22, 2026

All Behnke can do is repeat prepared statements. She seems totally incapable of thinking on her feet.

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It kinda' makes us wonder how she got her current job.

Brandon Gill is really amazing at this, and all he does is ask straightforward questions that expose the absurdities of their ideology that they either cannot reconcile or are afraid to acknowledge so the witnesses get tied up in knots trying to answer. This happens over and over… — Mildly Catastrophized (@FaintlyBased) July 22, 2026

They can't respond because there is no response to such an insane statement by America's largest legal organization.

The idea of the Supreme Court having a necessity to resemble the country's racial makeup is absurd, with a capital retarded.



The only thing the Supreme Court was ever meant to resemble is the Constitution. — Greg ✝️👨‍👦‍👦🇺🇸 (@_theoldbull_) July 23, 2026

If Behnke responded the way she would like to, she would be laughed out of the room.

As it was, she nearly achieved that result anyway by refusing to answer.

Is there any congressman better than Gill at making the DEI worshippers look dumber than they actually are? https://t.co/KLTDoexv7u — MAGA’s the Fix™ (@MAGAsFix) July 22, 2026

We think he makes them look EXACTLY as dumb as they are.

Ready for some more? So are we.

I spent two minutes asking the American Bar Association's President if race should be considered in law school admissions decisions.



She refused to give a definitive answer. pic.twitter.com/hUDZKao3p3 — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) July 22, 2026

This one is really diabolical from Behnke. She says that the ABA has no say in law school admissions. But she knows, as does Gill, that the organization is the only recognized accreditor of law schools in America. So, if the ABA says race should be a factor in admissions, law schools are going to follow that lead.

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As usual, though, Gill makes her resort to irrelevant and scripted talking points while stuttering more than Joe Biden reminiscing about his days at the pool.

She's a leftist, so she's a racist. We know the answer. — Rex_Tudor_Coup (@iamgnurr) July 22, 2026

Behnke is not smart enough to realize that, by refusing to answer Gill's very simple questions, she is, in fact, answering them.

And not correctly.

She’s racist and Gill just showed the world. Embarrassing. https://t.co/8uDPNlVHon — Myrna 𝕏 (@GigaBeers) July 22, 2026

They are constantly trying to tell you what somebody else said because they can't think for themselves. She has to tell you what the Supreme Court said because she can't make that assessment herself. She can't use her brain! https://t.co/Fb08rudAPq — MAGA Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 AMERICA FIRST (@LorrieAnn25) July 22, 2026

It is that, yes. But it is also that she knows she cannot be honest in her response.

Gill knows that, too. And he relishes making her squirm in avoiding the question.

Let's do one more, just for the sheer joy of it.

Gill also asked Behnke if there should be a 'transgender' person on the Supreme Court.

Me: "Transgenders haven't been represented on the Supreme Court. Is it important that the next Justice be transgender?"



ABA President: "The ABA does not subscribe to particular quotas."



Me: "Does that mean you have implicit transphobia?" pic.twitter.com/agbc2Hc5Ii — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) July 22, 2026

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HAHAHAHAHA!

"Do you have implicit transphobia?" pic.twitter.com/3nH89wiiyW — Albert Latham (@albert1776) July 22, 2026

'Implicit transphobia.'

We love it. Use their own woke, ideological cudgels against them.

I have said all along the only way to deal with the pompous woke totalitarians is to mock the s*** out of them.



I am glad Brandon Gill is taking my advice. https://t.co/WoPlzon5Zg — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) July 23, 2026

We subscribe to that theory as well.

It's kind of what we do here at Twitchy, after all.

🚨 JUST IN: Rep. Brandon Gill puts on a MASTERCLASS, exposing the American Bar Association president to her face



GILL: Have transgenders been included on the Supreme Court? Is it a problem the transgender community has never had representation on the Supreme Court? You're… pic.twitter.com/2U9NvWComD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 22, 2026

We've taken to using the words 'master class' quite often when we cover Gill cross-examining a witness.

Brandon Gill is a MONSTER, and I don't know how he got so good at this https://t.co/m8ezomEi71 — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) July 22, 2026

He makes it look so easy.

It's not. At least, it's not so easy to maintain such a calm demeanor in the face of sheer insanity.

But Gill is just that good.

We need some kind of catch phrase



Release the Gill?



The Gill will run wild?



It’s Gill time?



I don’t know, someone help me with this one https://t.co/waPh3TLnWf — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) July 23, 2026

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HA!

We're partial to Grillin' with Gill.

But we're open to suggestions.





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