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Rep Brandon Gill Introduces Bill to End Birthright Citizenship for Children of Illegal 'Invaders'

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 22, 2026
Sarah D.

Rep. Brandon Gill is turning out to be one of the most based members of Congress. As you know, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in Trump v. Barbara, affirming lower-court rulings blocking President Donald Trump's executive order seeking to deny automatic U.S. citizenship to children born on American soil to parents who are either unlawfully present or on temporary visas. Trump came out swinging, posting on Truth Social that "we can easily make it up in Congress through legislation."

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Gill seems to be the first one stepping up.

Ashley Brasfield reports for The Daily Caller:

Republican Texas Rep. Brandon Gill is unveiling legislation to limit birthright citizenship for children of illegal aliens during a declared “invasion,” according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller.

Gill’s bill, titled the “Citizenship Act,” would clarify that the children of illegal aliens who entered our country as part of an invasion are not entitled to birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment.

The Citizenship Act appeals to an exception the Supreme Court defined in 1898 when the majority held in United States v. Wong Kim Ark that “children of aliens within territory in hostile occupation” are not in allegiance to the country “whose domains are invaded.”

And although illegal immigrants are not the uniformed army of a foreign nation there is precedent for designating them as invaders.

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Something tells us a Congress that can't pass the SAVE America Act is going to get this through.

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At least we can say there was an attempt.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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Tags:

CONGRESS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SUPREME COURT BRANDON GILL

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