Rep Brandon Gill Introduces Bill to End Birthright Citizenship for Children of Illegal 'Invaders'

Rep. Brandon Gill is turning out to be one of the most based members of Congress. As you know, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in Trump v. Barbara, affirming lower-court rulings blocking President Donald Trump's executive order seeking to deny automatic U.S. citizenship to children born on American soil to parents who are either unlawfully present or on temporary visas. Trump came out swinging, posting on Truth Social that "we can easily make it up in Congress through legislation."

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Gill seems to be the first one stepping up.

BREAKING: Rep Brandon Gill just introduced a bill called the "Citizenship Act" which ENDS birthright citizenship for the children of illegal alien invaders.



This MUST pass.



Birthright citizenship for illegal aliens must STOP pic.twitter.com/XY8nqwDMg7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 22, 2026

Ashley Brasfield reports for The Daily Caller:

Republican Texas Rep. Brandon Gill is unveiling legislation to limit birthright citizenship for children of illegal aliens during a declared “invasion,” according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller. Gill’s bill, titled the “Citizenship Act,” would clarify that the children of illegal aliens who entered our country as part of an invasion are not entitled to birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment. The Citizenship Act appeals to an exception the Supreme Court defined in 1898 when the majority held in United States v. Wong Kim Ark that “children of aliens within territory in hostile occupation” are not in allegiance to the country “whose domains are invaded.” And although illegal immigrants are not the uniformed army of a foreign nation there is precedent for designating them as invaders.

Something tells us a Congress that can't pass the SAVE America Act is going to get this through.

Good luck getting John Thune to allow the Senate to vote on it 🤬 — VolStateVet (@RetiredArmySGM) July 22, 2026

It will never pass. I would like it to, but both parties are corrupt. — Glenn Clark (@monte_glenn_id) July 22, 2026

They can't even get voter ID passed but we'll end birthright citizenship? Okay. — Skoal42 (@skoal42) July 22, 2026

Common sense doesn’t exist in Congress! If we can’t get the Save Act passed, this has no chance. Hope I’m wrong. — Nancey Peloser (@Nancey_Peloser) July 22, 2026

End birthright citizenship for illegal aliens or lose the country. This bill is the bare minimum. Pass it — Kitty (@Kitty22w568) July 22, 2026

Lemme guess: This will require a 60-vote supermajority.

Nothing the public wants ever gets passed. Nothing. 🙄 — KXKVI (@KXKVI) July 22, 2026

It's never going to pass as long as we have no Republicans in the Senate. — Jim Kiser (@JimKiser4) July 22, 2026

The Republican weasels in Congress will never even consider the bill. — Lumpy (@mamas_lil_lump) July 22, 2026

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It must pass, but it won't pass. All the usual suspects will vote against it. Brandon Gill is wasted in that crowd of crooks. — Old Grouch (@old_grouch1) July 22, 2026

I like this but I fear nothing short of a Constitutional Amendment will fix what Roberts and Barrett just did to the United States. — Jacques Servois (@JacquesServois) July 22, 2026

At least we can say there was an attempt.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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