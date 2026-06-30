We RIDE at Dawn! Trump Comes Out Swinging After Birthright Ruling – He Has Not YET Begun to Fight

After SCOTUS allowed birthright citizenship to continue, President Trump is urging Congress to finally close the loophole on birthright citizenship, targeting the practice that has long allowed children born to illegal immigrants and birth tourists to automatically become U.S. citizens.

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Pretty sure they didn't have illegals crossing the border to give birth to anchor babies in mind when they came up with birthright citizenship but hey, who are we to question SCOTUS justices who can't define what a woman is?

Trump is ready to get it DONE.

Love to see it.

We need mass deportations and extremely limited entry into the country to combat the threat of birth tourism! pic.twitter.com/jNSLzvNWCK — Josh (@iopjosh) June 30, 2026

Birth tourism. Yikes.

Trump must respond with an Executive Order demanding all Foreign women entering the USA must prove they are not pregnant via TSA/DHS administered pregnancy test at their own expense!



Limit tourist VISA to 30 days with provision of understanding or waiver of birthright… — Pat Lancaster (@CEOinfopro) June 30, 2026

Desperate times call for desperate measures?

Bizarre to think that the Trump admin hasn't been planning for all possible outcomes here https://t.co/JkIGv8Gd8n — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) June 30, 2026

I must admit this is a far more moderate in tone response than I expected. https://t.co/4Y0eICT32J — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) June 30, 2026

Not a single curse, even. Heh.

We certainly hope so.

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