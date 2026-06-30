SHOCKA! Ilhan Omar Tied to ANOTHER Minnesota Fraud Defendant via Emails With INTERESTING...
Trump Is Naming Names
VIP
Jim Acosta's Great American State Fair Coverage a Reminder of Why He's STILL...
We Don't Hate Them Enough: NPR Forced to Retract COMPLETELY FAKE Story About...
Cisgender? REALLY? Ketanji Brown Jackson's Trans Ruling Dissent Is Even DUMBER Than We...
HOO and BOY: You HAVE to See This MORONIC Rant From Tammy Duckworth...
BREAKING: SCOTUS Shares Ruling on Birthright Citizenship
Sanity WINS! Supreme Court CAN Define a Woman, Rules to Protect Women's Sports
FUME: Dem Rep. Melanie Stansbury Claiming the Great American State Fair's Empty? Backfired...
Forever Lost: Stephen A. Smith Says Establishment Dems Must Win Back Voters From...
Barb McQuade Loses It on MS NOW As SCOTUS Torches Dem Dream of...
VIP
Masked Antifa Thug Attacks Videographers at Seattle Pride Event With a Baseball Bat
Scorn Porn: Failed ‘Journalist’ Jim Acosta Posts Video Mocking Attendance at Great America...
Man Arrested for Shooting Participants in the World Naked Bike Ride with a...

We RIDE at Dawn! Trump Comes Out Swinging After Birthright Ruling – He Has Not YET Begun to Fight

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on June 30, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

After SCOTUS allowed birthright citizenship to continue, President Trump is urging Congress to finally close the loophole on birthright citizenship, targeting the practice that has long allowed children born to illegal immigrants and birth tourists to automatically become U.S. citizens.

Advertisement

Pretty sure they didn't have illegals crossing the border to give birth to anchor babies in mind when they came up with birthright citizenship but hey, who are we to question SCOTUS justices who can't define what a woman is?

Trump is ready to get it DONE.

Love to see it.

Birth tourism. Yikes.

Desperate times call for desperate measures? 

Recommended

SHOCKA! Ilhan Omar Tied to ANOTHER Minnesota Fraud Defendant via Emails With INTERESTING Subject Lines
Sam J.
Advertisement

Not a single curse, even. Heh.

We certainly hope so.

============================================================

Related:

Jim Acosta's Great American State Fair Coverage a Reminder of Why He's STILL Unemployed

Cisgender? REALLY? Ketanji Brown Jackson's Trans Ruling Dissent Is Even DUMBER Than We Thought

HOO and BOY: You HAVE to See This MORONIC Rant From Tammy Duckworth About Voter ID to Believe It (WATCH)

FUME: Dem Rep. Melanie Stansbury Claiming the Great American State Fair's Empty? Backfired. BIGLY (Pic)

Out-Crazy'ing the CRAZY --> Scott Wiener Attacked by ANOTHER Psycho Pro-Palestinian Nutball (WATCH)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

JIM ACOSTA TAMMY DUCKWORTH VOTER ID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SHOCKA! Ilhan Omar Tied to ANOTHER Minnesota Fraud Defendant via Emails With INTERESTING Subject Lines
Sam J.
Cisgender? REALLY? Ketanji Brown Jackson's Trans Ruling Dissent Is Even DUMBER Than We Thought
Sam J.
We Don't Hate Them Enough: NPR Forced to Retract COMPLETELY FAKE Story About Samuel Alito
Grateful Calvin
HOO and BOY: You HAVE to See This MORONIC Rant From Tammy Duckworth About Voter ID to Believe It (WATCH)
Sam J.
FUME: Dem Rep. Melanie Stansbury Claiming the Great American State Fair's Empty? Backfired. BIGLY (Pic)
Sam J.
Barb McQuade Loses It on MS NOW As SCOTUS Torches Dem Dream of an Untouchable Fourth Branch of Government
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

SHOCKA! Ilhan Omar Tied to ANOTHER Minnesota Fraud Defendant via Emails With INTERESTING Subject Lines Sam J.
Advertisement