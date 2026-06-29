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Out-Crazy'ing the CRAZY --> Scott Wiener Attacked by ANOTHER Psycho Pro-Palestinian Nutball (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:50 PM on June 29, 2026
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

On the one hand, it's really hard for us to feel sorry for a person like Scott Wiener who has some of the most anti-family, dangerous policies and positions out there, even for a Democrat.

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On the other hand, watching pro-Palestinian toads harass a gay Jew this way, even when we disagree with him as much as we do, is honestly very chilling.

The first video we came across of Wiener being harassed was at a Pride event.

We're not sure where this was filmed but once again, he's being attacked over Palestine.

Watch:

It's just really unsettling on so many levels.

Exactly.

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Grateful Calvin
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It doesn't seem like Wiener is fighting though.

Heh.

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