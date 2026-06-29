Out-Crazy'ing the CRAZY --> Scott Wiener Attacked by ANOTHER Psycho Pro-Palestinian Nutball (WATCH)

On the one hand, it's really hard for us to feel sorry for a person like Scott Wiener who has some of the most anti-family, dangerous policies and positions out there, even for a Democrat.

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On the other hand, watching pro-Palestinian toads harass a gay Jew this way, even when we disagree with him as much as we do, is honestly very chilling.

The first video we came across of Wiener being harassed was at a Pride event.

We're not sure where this was filmed but once again, he's being attacked over Palestine.

Watch:

These Wiener videos are so chilling. I don’t like WW2 analogies, but I think all of us who grew up hearing about how our grandparents were shouted at and shunned in 1930s Europe cannot help but see echoes here

pic.twitter.com/9E6QPdjwjU — Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) June 28, 2026

It's just really unsettling on so many levels.

You’re seeing what becomes of “the good Jew” that thinks that those that want him dead believe as he believes and can be worked with. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 29, 2026

Exactly.

Yeah, this is kind of a “him” problem. Weiner’s been playing with fire the a long time. This is the look of a man watching the conflagration pivot, and head his way, roaring. — Mary McDonald-Lewis (@mmcdonaldlewis) June 28, 2026

It doesn't seem like Wiener is fighting though.

-- Free Palestine!



-- Sir, this is a Wendy's. — Tib. Fulv. (@tibfulv) June 28, 2026

Heh.

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