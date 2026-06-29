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Monday Morning Meme Madness

No WONDER She Deleted Them: CNN Digs Up OLD Posts From Commie/Dem Darializa Avila Chevalier and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:20 PM on June 29, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The Democratic Party’s radical leftward lurch took another step forward when a congressional nominee with a soft spot for communism and Soviet icons like Vladimir Lenin sailed to victory in a New York primary. 

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Darializa Avila Chevalier, who knocked off a longtime incumbent with help from far-left allies including NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, once maintained an account full of sympathetic nods to Marxist ideology - the kind of thing that used to be disqualifying but is now apparently just another credential in today’s Democratic Party.

And oh yeah, she deleted the entire thing.

Luckily, CNN's Andrew Kaczynski was able to dig and find the posts she wanted to hide.

Post continues:

... communism, Marxist ideology and Soviet figures, including Vladimir Lenin.

She seems like a real sweetheart, eh?

From CNN:

Avila Chevalier, a sociology PhD student whose victory sent shockwaves throughout the Democratic establishment, has been under fire for a since-deleted Twitter account, previously reported by CNN, that included phrases such as “seize the means of production,” along with calls to abolish police, prisons and borders. Other controversial tweets include one that said Black and Arab men are both “Fetishizing ugly colonizer women” and another that described wiping her dirty hands on the American flag in lieu of a napkin.

As an undergraduate, Avila Chevalier attended Columbia University, where she organized with Students for Justice in Palestine, and after graduation became involved in pro-Palestinian campus protests over Israel’s war in Gaza. She also attended a controversial October 8, 2023, pro-Palestinian rally in Times Square — one day after Hamas’ attack on Israel — that featured speeches and rhetoric praising the attack.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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