'Something Is OFF': Here's Why X Doesn't Think Pete Buttigieg's CPS Targeting His Family Story Adds Up

Pete Buttigieg announced that someone contacted Child Protective Services with a false report targeting his family.

This week someone targeted my family for harm with a false report. We’re physically OK, but that doesn’t mean we weren’t harmed. I am beyond furious.



Whatever your politics, this is awful, wrong, and can never become normal. https://t.co/72wxaVLzVT — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) June 26, 2026

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Many people automatically jumped to his defense, reminded everyone and their dog that targeting people this way over politics is wrong (even though we rarely see Democrats say the same when it's a Republican); it trended for most of the day.

But then people started asking questions about what happened because, in their minds, something didn't add up.

Buttigieg is lying. I deal with these kinds of cases all the time. CPS does NOT separate you from your kids over an anonymous, unsubstantiated accusation. Something serious was reported and there was corroboration for it to have gotten this far. Do not let him pretend at being… https://t.co/1mqDe6f4Sd — Zac (@Zacbunchanumbrs) June 28, 2026

Post continues:

... the victim here, something serious is happening, and he is trying to frame it as politics.

Was he trying to get ahead of something?

Hrm.

Re Buttigieg, there are a couple legit questions:



Gemini says the standard is "specific, credible details" to warrant an investigation. Buttigieg claims a random anonymous caller described a conversation with a third person in Alabama, in a place he'd supposedly never been.



Why… pic.twitter.com/Gtx2CtMdDS — Disgraced Propagandist (@DisgracedProp) June 29, 2026

Post continues:

... would such an allegation ever be considered "credible"? There seems to be something missing here in the story Buttigieg is telling. 1/3

Hrm. Again.

CPS cannot remove a child from the home by itself. That can only be done by court order, or at the decision of the police. So either a judge gave the order, which would seem to require some greater standard of evidence, or the police made this decision themselves, which would… pic.twitter.com/GX3etfiYqI — Disgraced Propagandist (@DisgracedProp) June 29, 2026

Furthermore, CPS itself, even before initiating a removal, can dismiss a complaint if it determines the allegations are "unfounded." Seems like if it was truly some completely anonymous caller engaging in admitted hearsay, it would be easy to dismiss as unfounded. So why wouldn't… pic.twitter.com/ScFRwC0Hmz — Disgraced Propagandist (@DisgracedProp) June 29, 2026

There's still more.

I’m going to be raked over the coals for this, but the Pete Buttigieg story doesn’t pass the smell test for me. From a PR perspective, the cynic in me thinks he’s getting ahead of something. There’s usually more to a story. I’ve always been fair when it comes to Pete. He was… — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) June 29, 2026

Post continues:

... unqualified to be Secretary of Transportation, but I haven’t taken cheap pot shots at him for clicks. As for this CPS story, Pete’s a former cabinet secretary and very well connected. I find it hard to believe a random visitor would arrive and start calling shots on him and his children. He just rolled over for a social worker with a badge? Out of the blue? Oh hi come on in? Pete is one of the most well-connected golden boys of the elite class. This is someone with the most powerful lawyers and friends in his phone… at the drop of a hat. He opened the door for a stranger, and suddenly, his kids are being shuffled away for the night. As we move toward the 2028 primary, many of these contenders will be airing things out with carefully crafted spin. Look at every story with a healthy dose of skepticism. CPS, like many other agencies, is flawed. Of course. But the way this story is framed raises questions. Maybe this was some kind of warning shot. I’d be curious what kind of deals and calls Pete’s had recently. Praying for the family.

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And really, that's what's most important. His family.

Colonel Schlichter even raised concerns:

This whole @PeteButtigieg CPS call thing is giving off weird vibes.



I get the sense there is more going on here than we’re seeing. For one thing, the mainstream media has been remarkably in curious about it. We don’t know any facts; we just know a conclusion, that it was some… — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 28, 2026

Something is off.

Definitely giving off ‘getting ahead of the headlines’ vibes. — Yanny (@yanikmtandere) June 28, 2026

To be fair, there are plenty of people explaining why this does add up:

“Credible” does not mean the allegation has to be proven true or even believed by CPS upfront.



It means the report must contain enough concrete, specific information (who, what, when, where, how, observable facts, etc.) so that CPS has something meaningful to investigate rather… — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller) June 29, 2026

And then there's there:

No, not every allegation in a Michigan CPS report requires a forensic interview. They are necessary when there are allegations of sexual abuse or sexual exploitation.

Severe physical abuse.

Cases where a child is a witness to violence or has made a disclosure.

Situations… pic.twitter.com/YqI1tr1gpK — Courtney Bradley (@JesusFlunky) June 29, 2026

Guess we'll have to wait and see.

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