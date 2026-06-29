'Hello, Mr. Kristol': DataRepublican Gets BIBLICAL When Bill Kristol Quotes Leviticus to D...
VIP
Politico Unsure What or Who Is Fueling a Surge of Threats on SCOTUS...
Here's the Blog of WACKO SF Guy Who Attacked Scott Wiener for Being...
Miranda Devine Spots EXACTLY Who the Dem Party Needs More of Heading Into...
OOF, Democrats Are in DEEEEEP Trouble: Chris Murphy Just Proved Socialist Democrats Own...
Briahna Joy Gray's Israel Gay Marriage Gotcha Backfires Spectacularly
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
Wallace and Vomit: MS NOW Host Regurgitates the Laughable Lie That Obama’s Presidency...
Safe at Home: DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin Explains to CNN's Jake Tapper Why...
Woke CA Teacher Brags About Marrying Gaza Resident Online for Green Card —...
VIP
Far-Left Sends Elite Prep School Socialist Oliver Larkin to Primary Jared Moskowitz (Becau...
DeWine Intervention: Ohio Governor Tells CNN’s Jake Tapper Why He's Against Sending ‘Temp’...
Dem Raphael Warnock: Socialists and Communists Are Welcome Under His Party’s ‘Big Tent’...
Tweet Makes a Point About the Consequences of Socialism

'Something Is OFF': Here's Why X Doesn't Think Pete Buttigieg's CPS Targeting His Family Story Adds Up

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on June 29, 2026
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Pete Buttigieg announced that someone contacted Child Protective Services with a false report targeting his family.

Advertisement

Many people automatically jumped to his defense, reminded everyone and their dog that targeting people this way over politics is wrong (even though we rarely see Democrats say the same when it's a Republican); it trended for most of the day.

But then people started asking questions about what happened because, in their minds, something didn't add up.

Post continues:

... the victim here, something serious is happening, and he is trying to frame it as politics.

Was he trying to get ahead of something?

Hrm.

Post continues:

... would such an allegation ever be considered "credible"? There seems to be something missing here in the story Buttigieg is telling. 1/3

Hrm. Again.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

There's still more.

Post continues:

... unqualified to be Secretary of Transportation, but I haven’t taken cheap pot shots at him for clicks.

As for this CPS story, Pete’s a former cabinet secretary and very well connected. I find it hard to believe a random visitor would arrive and start calling shots on him and his children. He just rolled over for a social worker with a badge? Out of the blue? Oh hi come on in? Pete is one of the most well-connected golden boys of the elite class. This is someone with the most powerful lawyers and friends in his phone… at the drop of a hat. He opened the door for a stranger, and suddenly, his kids are being shuffled away for the night. 

As we move toward the 2028 primary, many of these contenders will be airing things out with carefully crafted spin. Look at every story with a healthy dose of skepticism. CPS, like many other agencies, is flawed. Of course. But the way this story is framed raises questions. Maybe this was some kind of warning shot. I’d be curious what kind of deals and calls Pete’s had recently. Praying for the family.

Advertisement

And really, that's what's most important. His family.

Colonel Schlichter even raised concerns:

Something is off.

To be fair, there are plenty of people explaining why this does add up:

And then there's there:

Guess we'll have to wait and see.

============================================================

Related:

Here's the Blog of WACKO SF Guy Who Attacked Scott Wiener for Being Jewish and All We Can Say Is YIIIKES

Advertisement

Chris Murphy's Response When Asked About Socialist Dem Who Called Biden a Rapist Is DAMNING for Democrats

'Hello, Mr. French': DataRepublican Turns Her Attention to David French and HOOBOY, YIKES, and HAAAAA

Ain't THAT Sweet?! Merch at Texas Democrat Convention SCARY Reminder of Who They REALLY Are (PIC)

OOF! Dems' Reaction to a CRAZY Confused Joe Biden RANT Speaks VOLUMES About the Dem Party and LOL (WATCH)

============================================================

Tags:

ALABAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY KURT SCHLICHTER PETE BUTTIGIEG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Hello, Mr. Kristol': DataRepublican Gets BIBLICAL When Bill Kristol Quotes Leviticus to Defend Illegals
Sam J.
Here's the Blog of WACKO SF Guy Who Attacked Scott Wiener for Being Jewish and All We Can Say Is YIIIKES
Sam J.
OOF, Democrats Are in DEEEEEP Trouble: Chris Murphy Just Proved Socialist Democrats Own His Party (WATCH)
Sam J.
Briahna Joy Gray's Israel Gay Marriage Gotcha Backfires Spectacularly
justmindy
Safe at Home: DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin Explains to CNN's Jake Tapper Why Haiti is All Right for Haitians
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement