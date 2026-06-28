OOF! Dems' Reaction to a CRAZY Confused Joe Biden RANT Speaks VOLUMES About the Dem Party and LOL (WATCH)

Former President Joe Biden shuffled onto the stage at the Maryland Democratic Party’s 'Fight Back & Win' Gala Saturday night and unloaded a greatest-hits collection of grudges against Trump that sounded more like a bitter, crazy uncle at Thanksgiving than a former world leader.

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The 83-year-old delivered roughly 10 minutes of vintage Biden, complete with loud coughs right out of the gate, squinting at the teleprompter, and plenty of personal jabs.

He also managed to get booed by his fellow Democrats and LOST.

Watch:

🚨HAPPENING NOW🚨



Joe Biden is speaking at the Maryland Democratic Party.



He’s mumbling, coughing, yelling, cursing, and had to ask for instructions on how to exit the stage.



He also called on Democrats to “fight.”



So he’s pretty much in the same condition as the day he left… pic.twitter.com/4O8gfyuTXG — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) June 28, 2026

It's not like he's improved, that's for sure.

Joe Biden just got the Dan Goldman and Scott Wiener treatment in Maryland tonight, getting absolutely berated by activists while mid speech.



Just let him retire already. This is just sad. pic.twitter.com/OZKfEGcG85 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) June 28, 2026

Socialists and Communists hate Democrats even more than they hate Republicans; they've just been a convenient platform until they devour the party and remove their masks for good. We're seeing this happen in real time.

Former President Joe Biden on Trump: "It's not just his vanity projects...putting his name on the Kennedy Center. Building an arch in his own honor. Even hiring his own pool guy to fix the reflecting pool. Whoa, what a loser." pic.twitter.com/hM9tfHW1yf — CSPAN (@cspan) June 28, 2026

Yeah, there's a loser in this speech, but it's not Trump.

LMFAO 😎 🤣 😎 pic.twitter.com/1GNxWj1vt2 — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) June 28, 2026

Who knew?

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