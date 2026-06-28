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OOF! Dems' Reaction to a CRAZY Confused Joe Biden RANT Speaks VOLUMES About the Dem Party and LOL (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:00 AM on June 28, 2026
Yahoo

Former President Joe Biden shuffled onto the stage at the Maryland Democratic Party’s 'Fight Back & Win' Gala Saturday night and unloaded a greatest-hits collection of grudges against Trump that sounded more like a bitter, crazy uncle at Thanksgiving than a former world leader. 

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The 83-year-old delivered roughly 10 minutes of vintage Biden, complete with loud coughs right out of the gate, squinting at the teleprompter, and plenty of personal jabs. 

He also managed to get booed by his fellow Democrats and LOST.

Watch:

It's not like he's improved, that's for sure.

Socialists and Communists hate Democrats even more than they hate Republicans; they've just been a convenient platform until they devour the party and remove their masks for good. We're seeing this happen in real time.

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Yeah, there's a loser in this speech, but it's not Trump.

Who knew?

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN MARYLAND

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