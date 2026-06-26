Her FACE! Scott Jennings Gives MASTER CLASS on GOP Whooping Dems and Kaitlan Collins Just Can't DEEEAL

Scott Jennings delivered a masterclass on CNN, laying out the clear contrast between Republican policy successes and the increasingly radical direction of the Democratic Party.

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Considering how insane Socialists are within the Democratic Party, it wasn't too hard ...

Here are the facts: Republican policies are driving a booming economy and major tax refunds, while Democrats are busy promising radical socialism. That’s the argument we are taking to the election. pic.twitter.com/wlEDoI8LLk — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 26, 2026

With gas prices down, tax cuts delivering refunds to working families, a strong job market, and a rising stock market, Jennings made the case that GOP governance is delivering tangible results for everyday Americans. He didn’t stop there — he also called out the wave of socialist candidates winning Democratic primaries and warned that this far-left shift is what voters will ultimately reject. Kaitlan Collins, sitting across from him, could only listen as the argument landed perfectly.

Watch her face ...

In just under a minute, Scott Jennings delivered a masterful breakdown of why Republicans are winning the argument heading into the midterms.



Kaitlan Collins was forced to sit there and listen to every word of it.



JENNINGS: “Look, gas prices are not up. They’re down. Below $4… pic.twitter.com/LBYehHHCIV — Overton (@overton_news) June 26, 2026

Post continues:

... a gallon nationally, oil is trading at $71 a barrel.” “We don’t run the gas price tracker on the screen anymore for a reason. You know, I mean, it’s because it’s a non-story.” “The pool was vandalized. You keep bringing up the pool. It was vandalized by people who were so broken brained about our politics, they went out there and vandalized the pool. It’s in the court documents, which you can read yourself today.” “And as it relates to cost, the Republicans cut taxes. Working people all over this country got major tax refunds. We have a booming job market. We have a stock market that’s up.” “Right now, we have an economy that’s on the upswing because of Republican policies. And we’ve got insane Democrats winning primaries, promising socialism all over this country.” “Those are the facts and that’s the argument that will be carried to the election.”

Again, she had to just sit there and listen.

That's almost better than Jennings breakdown ... almost.

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