People at Obama's Presidential Library Asked to Name His Greatest Accomplishment and LOL...
Dan Bongino Waxing POETIC About Just How MUCH Democrats Hate America Is a...
Compare Gavin Newsom's Call for a Massive New Tax to a California 'Fact'...
VIP
NY Gov. Hochul Announces AG's Online Masked ICE Snitch Form (What Could Possibly...
WTAF?! Scott Presler Shares DAMNING Video from Inside SD GOP Event He Was...
'100% Clown' Ro Khanna Probably REALLY Wishes He Hadn't Pissed THIS GUY Off...
Hablar Inglés?! LOL! JD Vance Hilariously HECKLES Protester Babbling in SPANISH and We...
Ratio Alert! Dem Sen. Padilla Trips Over the 'T' in TPS While Shoveling...
VIP
Wait?! SOME Democrats Are ACTUALLY Reading the Room? Making a Promise to America?!...
John Thune Comms Guy SMUGLY Claims Thune Did NOT Keep Scott Presler OUT...
Zohran Mamdani Given a Dictionary After Telling People Under TPS He'll Fight to...
All HELL Breaks Loose on CNN Panel When Conservative Asks Lefty if THEY...
'A*S-HOLE' SD GOP Sgt. at Arms Who Attacked Scott Presler SLAPPED With ALL...
Ilhan Omar Brags 'I Assimilated to Congress!' — X Responds: 'Sweetie, That's Not...

Her FACE! Scott Jennings Gives MASTER CLASS on GOP Whooping Dems and Kaitlan Collins Just Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on June 26, 2026
Credit: Salem Media

Scott Jennings delivered a masterclass on CNN, laying out the clear contrast between Republican policy successes and the increasingly radical direction of the Democratic Party. 

Advertisement

Considering how insane Socialists are within the Democratic Party, it wasn't too hard ...

With gas prices down, tax cuts delivering refunds to working families, a strong job market, and a rising stock market, Jennings made the case that GOP governance is delivering tangible results for everyday Americans. He didn’t stop there — he also called out the wave of socialist candidates winning Democratic primaries and warned that this far-left shift is what voters will ultimately reject. Kaitlan Collins, sitting across from him, could only listen as the argument landed perfectly.

Watch her face ... 

Post continues:

... a gallon nationally, oil is trading at $71 a barrel.”

“We don’t run the gas price tracker on the screen anymore for a reason. You know, I mean, it’s because it’s a non-story.”

“The pool was vandalized. You keep bringing up the pool. It was vandalized by people who were so broken brained about our politics, they went out there and vandalized the pool. It’s in the court documents, which you can read yourself today.”

“And as it relates to cost, the Republicans cut taxes. Working people all over this country got major tax refunds. We have a booming job market. We have a stock market that’s up.”

“Right now, we have an economy that’s on the upswing because of Republican policies. And we’ve got insane Democrats winning primaries, promising socialism all over this country.”

“Those are the facts and that’s the argument that will be carried to the election.”

Recommended

People at Obama's Presidential Library Asked to Name His Greatest Accomplishment and LOL (WATCH)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Again, she had to just sit there and listen.

That's almost better than Jennings breakdown ... almost.

============================================================

Related:

WTAF?! Scott Presler Shares DAMNING Video from Inside SD GOP Event He Was Denied Entrance to (WATCH)

'100% Clown' Ro Khanna Probably REALLY Wishes He Hadn't Pissed THIS GUY Off Because Holy DRAGGING, Batman

Hablar Inglés?! LOL! JD Vance Hilariously HECKLES Protester Babbling in SPANISH and We Are Here FOR IT

All HELL Breaks Loose on CNN Panel When Conservative Asks Lefty if THEY Would House 10 Haitians (WATCH)

'A*S-HOLE' South Dakota GOP Sgt. at Arms Who Attacked Scott Presler SLAPPED With ALL the Karma (Vid)

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ECONOMY REPUBLICAN PARTY SCOTT JENNINGS TAXES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

People at Obama's Presidential Library Asked to Name His Greatest Accomplishment and LOL (WATCH)
Sam J.
'100% Clown' Ro Khanna Probably REALLY Wishes He Hadn't Pissed THIS GUY Off Because Holy DRAGGING, Batman
Sam J.
Dan Bongino Waxing POETIC About Just How MUCH Democrats Hate America Is a Hilariously BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
Compare Gavin Newsom's Call for a Massive New Tax to a California 'Fact' He Warned About 13 Years Ago
Doug P.
WTAF?! Scott Presler Shares DAMNING Video from Inside SD GOP Event He Was Denied Entrance to (WATCH)
Sam J.
Hablar Inglés?! LOL! JD Vance Hilariously HECKLES Protester Babbling in SPANISH and We Are Here FOR IT
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

People at Obama's Presidential Library Asked to Name His Greatest Accomplishment and LOL (WATCH) Sam J.
Advertisement