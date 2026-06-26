Hablar Inglés?! LOL! JD Vance Hilariously HECKLES Protester Babbling in SPANISH and We Are Here FOR IT

If you want to protest the Vice President of the United States, we would respectfully suggest you do so in a language the man understands. If you just screech at him in Spanish, he will have no idea what you're trying to say or do.

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Hey, don't take it from us ... listen to the man himself (yeah, this was great):

🚨 LMFAO! JD Vance just CALLED OUT a leftist protesting him at the Nixon Library



"We've got people waving the Palestinian flag outside, hollering at us in SPANISH. By the WAY — the Vice President CAN'T understand what you're protesting about if you don't speak the language of… pic.twitter.com/Msua4g2a2M — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 25, 2026

Post continues:

... everybody else here!" "Note to protestors: if you want the vice president to hear what you're protesting about, you've got to use a language I ACTUALLY UNDERSTAND."

Heh.

Oh, we're sure some mamby-pamby Lefty is out there shrieking about how racist Vance was to point out the moron protesting him didn't speak English but the rest of us got a good laugh out of it. All of it.

J.D. Vance is hilarious. Speak English when you’re screaming at me while waving your foreign flag, you crazy lunatic. He’s the best!! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FTKIlAbthU — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) June 25, 2026

Hilarious. 😂



It’s also significant that he’s at Nixon Library.



The Deep State did to Nixon what they’ve been trying to do to President Trump for ten years. We have the blueprint. https://t.co/UncDXJTQHK — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) June 25, 2026

*cough cough*

Love him — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) June 25, 2026

He really is something else. Just wait until he wins the presidency in 2028, the Left will insist they suddenly miss Trump because Vance is CRAZY and racist and nationalist and so far-right extremist he's a danger to our democracy. They pull this crap every time there's a new Republican in the Oval Office.

They're such children.

Every single one of them.

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