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Hablar Inglés?! LOL! JD Vance Hilariously HECKLES Protester Babbling in SPANISH and We Are Here FOR IT

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:00 AM on June 26, 2026
Meme

If you want to protest the Vice President of the United States, we would respectfully suggest you do so in a language the man understands. If you just screech at him in Spanish, he will have no idea what you're trying to say or do.

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Hey, don't take it from us ... listen to the man himself (yeah, this was great):

Post continues:

... everybody else here!" 

"Note to protestors: if you want the vice president to hear what you're protesting about, you've got to use a language I ACTUALLY UNDERSTAND."

Heh. 

Oh, we're sure some mamby-pamby Lefty is out there shrieking about how racist Vance was to point out the moron protesting him didn't speak English but the rest of us got a good laugh out of it. All of it.

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*cough cough*

He really is something else. Just wait until he wins the presidency in 2028, the Left will insist they suddenly miss Trump because Vance is CRAZY and racist and nationalist and so far-right extremist he's a danger to our democracy. They pull this crap every time there's a new Republican in the Oval Office.

They're such children. 

Every single one of them.

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