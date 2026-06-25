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Tara Palmeri’s ‘My Notes Disagree’ Defense After Betraying Kat Cammack Is Peak Media SUCKAGE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:45 PM on June 25, 2026
Meme

Tara Palmeri just doubled down on her two-faced swamp hag routine, waving around her precious 'contemporaneous notes' like some sacred shield after straight-up betraying pro-life Rep. Kat Cammack. 

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As a reminder (or in case you missed it), Cammack opened up about her terrifying ectopic pregnancy ordeal during what she thought was an off-the-record vulnerable moment, then explicitly asked Palmeri not to air it because it was sparking death threats against her family. But the so-called 'fiercely independent' journalist couldn’t resist the chance to twist a personal medical nightmare into anti-pro-life propaganda gold. 

So she published anyway, then slithered out with this smug 'my notes disagree' excuse when she got called out for being a backstabbing opportunist. 

Classic D.C. media: all smiles and sisterhood until there’s a conservative woman’s trauma to exploit for clicks.

Post continues:

... publishing the interview here.

Aww, look at her trying to garner even more clicks and taps from stabbing Cammack in the back.

If we weren't so mature we might even call her a witch-with-a-B.

Ahem.

By the way, she only managed to make things worse for herself:

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Short and not sweet at all. Heh.

Calling this and Palmeri 'classless' is putting it nicely.

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