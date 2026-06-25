Tara Palmeri’s ‘My Notes Disagree’ Defense After Betraying Kat Cammack Is Peak Media SUCKAGE

Tara Palmeri just doubled down on her two-faced swamp hag routine, waving around her precious 'contemporaneous notes' like some sacred shield after straight-up betraying pro-life Rep. Kat Cammack.

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As a reminder (or in case you missed it), Cammack opened up about her terrifying ectopic pregnancy ordeal during what she thought was an off-the-record vulnerable moment, then explicitly asked Palmeri not to air it because it was sparking death threats against her family. But the so-called 'fiercely independent' journalist couldn’t resist the chance to twist a personal medical nightmare into anti-pro-life propaganda gold.

So she published anyway, then slithered out with this smug 'my notes disagree' excuse when she got called out for being a backstabbing opportunist.

Classic D.C. media: all smiles and sisterhood until there’s a conservative woman’s trauma to exploit for clicks.

Congresswoman Kat Cammack’s recent statements about our post-interview conversations are not accurate based on my contemporaneous notes.



Because those conversations have become part of the public story, I’m correcting the record and explaining the editorial decision behind… — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) June 25, 2026

Post continues:

... publishing the interview here.

Aww, look at her trying to garner even more clicks and taps from stabbing Cammack in the back.

If we weren't so mature we might even call her a witch-with-a-B.

Ahem.

By the way, she only managed to make things worse for herself:

Looks like you got caught and have no idea how to deal with it. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) June 25, 2026

What you and your followers did to her was pretty sickening. — Regs (@r3gulations) June 25, 2026

Blow a goat. — Zedediah Grimm (@ZedGrimm) June 25, 2026

Short and not sweet at all. Heh.

No amount of brushing over this will excuse your publishing it at this time. They didn’t owe you the specifics of the threats they were dealing with. You acknowledge they mentioned them. This was classless. — Dave Rau (@DavidRau101) June 25, 2026

Calling this and Palmeri 'classless' is putting it nicely.

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