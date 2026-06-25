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'Let Us Know How it GOES': Dan Bongino's BRUTAL Letter to Socialists Hits the Socialist NAIL on the Head

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:50 PM on June 25, 2026
AP Photo/Eliana Aponte

Dan Bongino just dropped a perfectly timed jab at self-proclaimed socialists who keep insisting that 'real socialism has never been tried.' 

His suggestion?

Right here:

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The response would likely be… memorable. South Florida is home to generations of Cubans who escaped the Castro regime’s version of paradise. They didn’t leave behind thriving workplaces, abundant food, or political freedom. They fled economic collapse, ration lines, political prisons, and a system that crushed individual ambition in the name of the collective. Many risked everything on rafts or through dangerous crossings just to reach American soil.

In other words, they're not a bunch of white, leftist, trust-fund socialist wannabes who think socialism has just never been tried before ... or something.

Telling the truth keeps it simple.

That’s the disconnect Bongino is highlighting. Modern American socialists, often young, college-educated, and comfortably middle-class, love to romanticize the ideology from a safe distance. They talk about equity, worker control, and dismantling capitalism while enjoying the fruits of the very system they claim to despise. Meanwhile, the people with the most direct experience — Venezuelans, Cubans, Eastern Europeans who lived under similar experiments — overwhelmingly warn against it.

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Too bad the mouth-breathers aren't listening.

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HIS FACE! Even Barack Obama Doesn't Seem to Buy What Michelle Says About Him As President and LOL (Video)

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COMMUNISM CUBA FLORIDA SOCIALISM VENEZUELA

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