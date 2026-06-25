'Let Us Know How it GOES': Dan Bongino's BRUTAL Letter to Socialists Hits the Socialist NAIL on the Head

Dan Bongino just dropped a perfectly timed jab at self-proclaimed socialists who keep insisting that 'real socialism has never been tried.'

His suggestion?

Right here:

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Dear socialists,

When you get a minute, and that shouldn’t be hard considering most of you don’t have jobs, pop in to South Florida and find a Cuban cafe. Make sure to tell everyone there sipping their coffee how great socialism is.

Let us know how it goes.

Thanks! — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 24, 2026

The response would likely be… memorable. South Florida is home to generations of Cubans who escaped the Castro regime’s version of paradise. They didn’t leave behind thriving workplaces, abundant food, or political freedom. They fled economic collapse, ration lines, political prisons, and a system that crushed individual ambition in the name of the collective. Many risked everything on rafts or through dangerous crossings just to reach American soil.

In other words, they're not a bunch of white, leftist, trust-fund socialist wannabes who think socialism has just never been tried before ... or something.

That would require leaving mom’s basement.



Not happening. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) June 24, 2026

Telling the truth keeps it simple.

I assure you it will NOT go over well lol — Ally (@AllyJKiss) June 24, 2026

That’s the disconnect Bongino is highlighting. Modern American socialists, often young, college-educated, and comfortably middle-class, love to romanticize the ideology from a safe distance. They talk about equity, worker control, and dismantling capitalism while enjoying the fruits of the very system they claim to despise. Meanwhile, the people with the most direct experience — Venezuelans, Cubans, Eastern Europeans who lived under similar experiments — overwhelmingly warn against it.

Too bad the mouth-breathers aren't listening.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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