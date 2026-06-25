GRRL, WHAT?! LOL! Michelle Obama’s Cringey President Barack Worship-Fest Goes SO Very Wrong (WATCH)

Michelle Obama recently delivered a heartfelt (cough cough) tribute to her husband’s time in the White House, describing him as a mature, highly intelligent, and selfless leader who brought hope, joy, and a unique sense of pride to the country. It’s the kind of polished praise you’d expect from a former first lady reflecting on their shared legacy, especially at events tied to the Obama Presidential Center.The problem is, a lot of Americans remember things a little differently.

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If you're anything like us you just threw up in your mouth a little.

Or a lot.

Obama’s presidency was marked by deep cultural and racial divisions that many argue he actively fueled rather than healed. From the 'If I had a son, he’d look like Trayvon' comment to the broader narrative that cast large swaths of the country as irredeemably racist, the 'hope and change' era often felt more like grievance and resentment to those on the receiving end.

Watch this dumpster fire:

Michelle Obama: "What Barack offered this country was a mature president, was a highly intelligent president, was a selfless president. The hope and the joy that people felt during our administration had to do with the character of this leader. He made this country proud in a… pic.twitter.com/YG0jFHJfme — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) June 24, 2026

Post continues:

He made this country proud in a very unique way."

If you watch Barack's face, we don't think he buys what she's selling either. Funny, right?

No president has done more to divide our country. https://t.co/desuzybQFO — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 25, 2026

What she said.

Or rather, what I said.

Either way.

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