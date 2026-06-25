Scott Jennings Turns NY Lefty Into Sputtering MESS Asking Why a Coffee Shop REALLY Banned Dan Goldman

Scott Jennings just torched New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams on CNN for refusing to acknowledge why Jewish Congressman Dan Goldman got banned from a Brooklyn coffee shop.

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You'd think it would be easy to admit this was effed up ... but for some reason, Williams struggled with this.

Instead of addressing the economic pain, crime, and policy failures driving backlash against establishment Democrats in the city, Williams pivoted hard into claims of anti-Haitian, anti-Black, and anti-Muslim rhetoric tied to recent socialist primary wins.

Because that's all Democrats know how to do.

Luckily, Jennings wasn’t having it, repeatedly pressing Williams to admit the obvious: voters are fed up with the results of far-left governance, not some manufactured bigotry.

Watch:

.@ScottJenningsKY NUKES the Public Advocate of New York:



“Do you think it was economic concerns that got Dan Goldman banned from that coffee shop in Brooklyn?”



Jumaane Williams: “Dan Goldman is a, is a, is a, is a gentleman as far as I'm concerned. I also think it was horrible… pic.twitter.com/FMEGPT5ls0 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 25, 2026

Post continues:

... the anti-Haitian and anti-black rhetoric, the anti-Muslim rhetoric that occurred, with the Chevalier race.” Jennings: “So you don’t want to admit it”

Well, OF COURSE he doesn't want to admit it.

Long story short: Jewish, black and hispanic Americans have been told to step aside to make room for the Mamdani/Palestinian/Muslim leadership wing of the new DSA (minority Democrat) Party. And they're complying. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) June 25, 2026

Anything to stay in power.

Racism, Envy, Scapegoating… we have all seen a version of this movie and the ending is always apocalyptic. Communism, Antisemitism, and Islam will deliver destruction! — J.DLP (@DeLa19114) June 25, 2026

Definitely NOT a good thing for the country. Nope. Not even a little bit.

Jumaane Williams was arrested for domestic violence just FYI — Mimie NYC (@mimie701) June 25, 2026

MEEP.

They never admit they are the party of hate. — Luvbug1970 (@CLubonovic) June 25, 2026

And yet, we all somehow know it.

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