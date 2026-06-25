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Scott Jennings Turns NY Lefty Into Sputtering MESS Asking Why a Coffee Shop REALLY Banned Dan Goldman

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:15 PM on June 25, 2026
Twitchy Meme

Scott Jennings just torched New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams on CNN for refusing to acknowledge why Jewish Congressman Dan Goldman got banned from a Brooklyn coffee shop. 

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You'd think it would be easy to admit this was effed up ... but for some reason, Williams struggled with this.

Instead of addressing the economic pain, crime, and policy failures driving backlash against establishment Democrats in the city, Williams pivoted hard into claims of anti-Haitian, anti-Black, and anti-Muslim rhetoric tied to recent socialist primary wins. 

Because that's all Democrats know how to do.

Luckily, Jennings wasn’t having it, repeatedly pressing Williams to admit the obvious: voters are fed up with the results of far-left governance, not some manufactured bigotry.

Watch:

Post continues:

... the anti-Haitian and anti-black rhetoric, the anti-Muslim rhetoric that occurred, with the Chevalier race.”

Jennings: “So you don’t want to admit it”

Well, OF COURSE he doesn't want to admit it.

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Anything to stay in power.

Definitely NOT a good thing for the country. Nope. Not even a little bit.

MEEP.

And yet, we all somehow know it.

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