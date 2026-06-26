All HELL Breaks Loose on CNN Panel When Conservative Asks Lefty if THEY Would House 10 Haitians (WATCH)

A Republican panelist on CNN’s NewsNight put Democratic guests 'on the defensive' during a discussion about immigration by asking whether they would personally house migrants in their own homes.

Advertisement

Funny how defensive they get when you ask them this simple question.

The conversation escalated sharply when the exchange turned to the 2023 death of 11-year-old Aiden Clark, who was killed in a school bus crash in Springfield, Ohio, involving a Haitian immigrant driver. One mouth-breathing commentator responded by accusing the Republicans of promoting racist stereotypes and using a single incident to justify broader policy changes.

Racism. Because of course.

Watch this:

CNN spirals out of control when a Republican asks a Democrat if they would personally house migrants in their own home.



The Democrat says: Sure, migrants make America “great” — but not great enough for her to house ten of them.



The Republican then asks: Is it “great” when a… pic.twitter.com/h8XGLh2Sa9 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 26, 2026

Post continues:

... a Haitian migrant with no license runs into and kills an 11-year-old boy? That’s when Keith Boykin lost it. AMANDA LITMAN: “Immigration is the embodiment of the American dream. It’s literally engraved on the Statue of Liberty. Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses. This is a place where you can come if you are not safe where you live. It is a place where you can come and incorporate and assimilate and be a true American.” CAROLINE SUNSHINE: “Can they stay at your house? Can they come to your community?” LITMAN: “They are in our community. I live in New York City, one of the most diverse—” SUNSHINE: “So can they come stay at your house?” LITMAN: “I would welcome them in my home!” SUNSHINE: “As many as we need? Could your house handle 10? Even if it doesn’t have room for 10?” LITMAN: “We should solve the housing crisis in New York City, and then I would love to do that.” SUNSHINE: “You should take them now.” LITMAN: “I think it’s such a devastating way to go into celebrating 250 years of America by kicking out the people who make America great, who make this country what it is...” SUNSHINE: “Was the Haitian migrant who killed 11-year-old Aiden Clark making America better with that action? He killed a child. Is that making America better?” KEITH BOYKIN: “You’re going to kick out 350 thousand people because of one stereotype? What about all the white people who commit crimes in this country? You’re going to kick them out of this country too?” SUNSHINE: “One American life matters. You haven't answered the question. Is killing an 11-year-old child making America better?” BOYKIN: “Your comment is just as racist as Donald Trump’s comment. To focus on one Haitian person and use that as a justification for a racist foreign policy is disgusting. It’s abhorrent.” SUNSHINE: “It's disgusting that an 11-year-old was killed by a Haitian migrant who rammed his car into a bus. That is disgusting.”

It is indeed disgusting.

But watching lefties squirm when faced with housing Haitians? That's DELISH.

They always trot out the Liberty poem, completely ignoring that Lady Liberty is immediately next to Ellis Island, once the largest *legal* immigration center in the nation.



It was never about illegals. — Senator Tim Whatley (no anti-dentites, please) (@senator_tim) June 26, 2026

It's about census, votes, and power.

That's all it's ever been about; Democrats would be better off just admitting as such because WE KNOW, GUYS.

============================================================

Related:

'A*S-HOLE' South Dakota GOP Sgt. at Arms Who Attacked Scott Presler SLAPPED With ALL the Karma (Vid)

Tara Palmeri’s ‘My Notes Disagree’ Defense After Betraying Kat Cammack Is Peak Media SUCKAGE

Scott Jennings Turns NY Lefty Into Sputtering MESS Asking Why a Coffee Shop REALLY Banned Dan Goldman

'Let Us Know How it GOES': Dan Bongino's BRUTAL Letter to Socialists Hits the Socialist NAIL on the Head

DON'T You Point Your Finger AT ME! Hearing ERUPTS as DHS Sec. Mullin Puts Rep. DeLauro in Her PLACE (VID)

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.