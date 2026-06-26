WTAF?! Scott Presler Shares DAMNING Video from Inside SD GOP Event He Was Denied Entrance to (WATCH)

We have a serious problem with some state GOP parties right now — and it’s getting harder to ignore.

Just ask anyone in South Dakota or Virginia (this editor included).

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Take the ugly incident involving Scott Presler in South Dakota. Presler had a valid ticket to a GOP event, yet he was allegedly blocked from entering because John Thune’s people didn’t want him there. He was then attacked by the now-former Sergeant at Arms of the South Dakota GOP. To make matters worse, the very same people who didn’t want him inside first denied the incident ever happened, then tried claiming it was because he was 'press.'

Classic.

Of course, Presler brought even more receipts to prove that efforts to deny him entry was deliberate and even planned.

Take a look at this:

Inside the dinner that I was denied entry, they even had a picture of me on the table.



What does that tell you? pic.twitter.com/F4lcoiYofY — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 26, 2026

It tells us they were making sure everyone in the room know what Scott Presler looks like and that he shouldn't be allowed into the event.

Heck, this is probably how Matt Bruner knew who he was when he told him to 'get the Hell out of there.'

What the Hell, GOP?

A few observations from tonight.



1. @ScottPresler is beloved (we already knew this, it was just confirmed).



2. @LeaderJohnThune is a coward. And he apparently has goons that think having 12k followers on Facebook is a flex.



3. The @GOP is in deep trouble if this is how… — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) June 26, 2026

Post continues:

... if this is how they treat their young & hardest working activists.

They don't seem to appreciate it when people call them out for not doing their jobs. Huh, wonder why that is.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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