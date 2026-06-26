'100% Clown' Ro Khanna Probably REALLY Wishes He Hadn't Pissed THIS GUY Off Because Holy DRAGGING, Batman

Ro Khanna crossed the wrong man when he accused Michael Lucci of anti-Chinese racism.

The guy just so happens to be married to a Chinese woman ...

Yeah.

As we said, Khanna probably wishes he hadn't crossed this dude.

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My response to @RepRoKhanna's self-immolation in committee today:



Ro Khanna owes the American people an apology.



I've testified in 20 state capitols across the country. I've never seen a lawmaker embarrass himself like Ro Khanna did today.



Ro is a leader of the most important… pic.twitter.com/ix2NPwr8kc — Michael Lucci (@Michael7ucci) June 25, 2026

Post continue:

Ro is a leader of the most important committee for countering the Chinese Communist Party. Instead of dealing in substance and policy, he pulled out the race card in the most self-embarrassing way today while also peddling ridiculous conspiracy theories. The American people need real solutions to acute national security issues. Ro Khanna is burning up committee time on nonsense. Here's what happened: I testified today about how American state lawmakers are being threatened, harassed and attacked by Chinese state-tied actors. Our military installations are being closely surveilled. Chinese-Americans are being hunted down by CCP government agents. Critical infrastructure is being attacked. Rep. Khanna ignored all those threats, *including threats to fellow Democrats who are currently sitting state lawmakers.* Honestly, I'm shocked that it did not register with him that a Chinese company threatened a Democrat state official. Instead, Ro dug up a tweet where I criticized CCP birth tourism and tried to call me racist. Of course, he completely failed.

He's pissed. He should be.

He continues:

I oppose birth tourism schemes through which CCP military and political leaders get U.S. citizenship for their children by giving birth in Saipan and then raising their children loyal to the CCP in China. It's completely crazy that we allow this. @peterschweizer has documented this scandal in his recent book. This shouldn't be a partisan issue. And here's the context: Ro was angry that I criticized birth tourism as a part of my criticism of two Chinese-Americans who attempted to bomb MacDill Air Force Base earlier this year. According to Rep. Khanna, the bombers Alen Zheng (20) and his sister Ann Mary Zheng (27) achieved American citizenship through some sort of birthright program. It's unclear whether they were just born and raised here, or if they were a part of the Saipan scheme I criticized. But either way, Ro Khanna was lifting up and defending people who were basically terrorists who tried to bomb CENTCOM March 10th of this year. Then he turned around and claimed the real problem is racists who think birth tourism is a bad idea. Guess who thinks birth tourism is a bad idea? 75% of the American people according to a YouGov poll from last year: "The group Americans are least likely to say should automatically receive U.S. citizenship — of the nine asked about in the survey — is children born in the U.S. to parents who are tourists visiting the country. 25% of Americans, including 11% of Republicans and 41% of Democrats, think children born to tourists on American soil should automatically receive U.S. citizenship." Sorry 75% of Americans who have common sense. @RepRoKhanna thinks you're all racists!

Oof.

There's a whole LOT of this on Lucci's X timeline.

Ro Khanna massively embarrassed himself today. Instead of discussing policy, he accused me of anti-Chinese racism.



My wife is Chinese. My 4 children are half Chinese.



What’s Ro Khanna? 100% clown. https://t.co/E3Jv0DjQ2g — Michael Lucci (@Michael7ucci) June 25, 2026

But this one is our fave ...

Today @RoKhanna taught us all that this island is pronounced SAY-Pan. https://t.co/6cVl4gfCUo pic.twitter.com/wrMx4xbceq — Michael Lucci (@Michael7ucci) June 26, 2026

Ro can't even pronounce Saipan correctly... but wants us to believe the guy with a Chinese wife is racist against Chinese people.

What a HUGE mistake.

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