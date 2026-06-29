OOF, Democrats Are in DEEEEEP Trouble: Chris Murphy Just Proved Socialist Democrats Own His Party (WATCH)

Senator Chris Murphy once again demonstrated the Democratic Party’s impressive talent for selective amnesia when it comes to its most extreme candidates.

Confronted about a self-described Democrat Socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier, who has publicly called a former President Joe Biden a rapist, the Connecticut senator quickly claimed he wasn’t 'super familiar' with the race, even as his party continues to signal openness to the far-left fringe. It’s the same convenient ignorance Democrats trot out whenever one of their own steps too far into radical territory.

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It's also what Democrats do when they're trying to get the crocodile to eat them LAST.

Watch:

Chris Murphy when asked about Democrat Socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier:



NBC: If you're saying the Democrat party needs a bigger tent, does that include someone who called a former Democratic President a "rapist?"



MURPHY: "I’m not super familiar with that race…” pic.twitter.com/ecZC0vekRH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2026

Wait, he's not?

HA HA HA HA, riiiiight.

Nice try, Murphy.

pic.twitter.com/NLci5m0svx — Stop the Earth I want to get off! (IFBAP) (@RafKalem1966) June 29, 2026

They never seem to be “familiar” with those types 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/D6d0e0WQGf — READY_FOR_THE_STORM (@Maga25_Trump) June 28, 2026

They sure do like to play dumb when it suits them, eh?

Wow. But, you know, he's not familiar with the race.

Deflect and lie…familiar tactics. Then blame Trump. — Daniel El Travieso (@Eirerogue00) June 28, 2026

They wouldn't have to elect socialists if it weren't for Trump. Yeah, that's the ticket.

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