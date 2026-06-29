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OOF, Democrats Are in DEEEEEP Trouble: Chris Murphy Just Proved Socialist Democrats Own His Party (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:40 AM on June 29, 2026
AP Photo/Joan Monfort

Senator Chris Murphy once again demonstrated the Democratic Party’s impressive talent for selective amnesia when it comes to its most extreme candidates.

Confronted about a self-described Democrat Socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier, who has publicly called a former President Joe Biden a rapist, the Connecticut senator quickly claimed he wasn’t 'super familiar' with the race, even as his party continues to signal openness to the far-left fringe. It’s the same convenient ignorance Democrats trot out whenever one of their own steps too far into radical territory.

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It's also what Democrats do when they're trying to get the crocodile to eat them LAST.

Watch:

Wait, he's not?

HA HA HA HA, riiiiight.

Nice try, Murphy.

They sure do like to play dumb when it suits them, eh?

Wow. But, you know, he's not familiar with the race.

They wouldn't have to elect socialists if it weren't for Trump. Yeah, that's the ticket.

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