Meltdown ALERT! Thomas Massie Lashing OUT When Asked About Ex-GF and an NDA Is So VERY Telling (WATCH)

Thomas Massie found himself on the defensive after a Fox News Digital reporter pressed him on serious allegations from a woman claiming to be his ex-girlfriend.

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Yikes.

The claims involve offers of money and a push for a non-disclosure agreement tied to a wrongful termination dispute. Massie quickly dismissed the accusations as completely false, but not before the exchange turned tense and awkward in front of the cameras.

Watch:

Rep. Thomas Massie lashed out after a Fox News Digital reporter asked him about allegations made by a woman who claims to be his ex-girlfriend.



The woman alleges that Massie offered her money and asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement related to a wrongful termination… pic.twitter.com/aT3Wsvr2zj — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 28, 2026

Post continues:

... dispute. Massie has denied the claims, calling them "all false."

So if he's denied them and they're all false, why is so angry with being asked about them? And whatever happened to the Epstein list he swore he was going to release?

Maybe the reporter should have asked him about the list as well.

Sounds like some woman is "naming names."



See how easy it is, Masshole? — Docjiles - Nuclear MAGA Technologist (@docjiles) June 28, 2026

Huh. Whatever happened to the list of Epstein survivors naming names and Massie having them? Seems like that sort of faded after he lost his election ...

This is what pure panic looks and sounds like! https://t.co/XbAUaNCbpn — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 28, 2026

Definitely seems a bit ... perturbed.

Off?

Hrm.

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