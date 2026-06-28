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Meltdown ALERT! Thomas Massie Lashing OUT When Asked About Ex-GF and an NDA Is So VERY Telling (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on June 28, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Thomas Massie found himself on the defensive after a Fox News Digital reporter pressed him on serious allegations from a woman claiming to be his ex-girlfriend. 

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Yikes.

The claims involve offers of money and a push for a non-disclosure agreement tied to a wrongful termination dispute. Massie quickly dismissed the accusations as completely false, but not before the exchange turned tense and awkward in front of the cameras.

Watch:

Post continues:

... dispute.

Massie has denied the claims, calling them "all false."

So if he's denied them and they're all false, why is so angry with being asked about them? And whatever happened to the Epstein list he swore he was going to release?

Maybe the reporter should have asked him about the list as well.

Huh. Whatever happened to the list of Epstein survivors naming names and Massie having them? Seems like that sort of faded after he lost his election ...

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Definitely seems a bit ... perturbed.

Off?

Hrm.

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