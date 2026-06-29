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DAUGHTERS, Not Sons: Mollie Hemingway OWNS DAR Pres. Who Told Members to GET OVER IT, Trans-Women Are IN

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on June 29, 2026
Twitchy

The Daughters of the American Revolution are in full rebellion after national leadership rammed through rules allowing biological males who identify as women into the historic patriotic organization - and then ordered members to shut up and accept it. 

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President General Ginnie Sebastian Storage sent a note telling chapters the opposition had failed and it was time to move on, sparking widespread fury among longtime members who see it as a betrayal of the group's founding principles and female-only heritage. Many are now resigning or organizing resistance, refusing to let the organization be captured by gender ideology.

Hard to blame any chapter for being outraged.

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Sounds like it.

We hardly blame any woman for dropping out - the whole point of the group is DAUGHTERS. Not mentally confused sons who like to play dress-up.

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