DAUGHTERS, Not Sons: Mollie Hemingway OWNS DAR Pres. Who Told Members to GET OVER IT, Trans-Women Are IN

The Daughters of the American Revolution are in full rebellion after national leadership rammed through rules allowing biological males who identify as women into the historic patriotic organization - and then ordered members to shut up and accept it.

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President General Ginnie Sebastian Storage sent a note telling chapters the opposition had failed and it was time to move on, sparking widespread fury among longtime members who see it as a betrayal of the group's founding principles and female-only heritage. Many are now resigning or organizing resistance, refusing to let the organization be captured by gender ideology.

Ginnie Sebastian Storage, Daughters of the American Revolution President General — and a strong supporter of transing DAR — sent a note to members telling them that the vote against transing DAR failed, and everybody needs to accept it and move on. Many chapters are enraged. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 29, 2026

Hard to blame any chapter for being outraged.

Today I posted a meme celebrating America’s birthday and my two patriots. Tonight I am rethinking my DAR membership :(. I was so proud when I did all the hard work going back centuries to document each connection, now I am rethinking it. — Lynn (@LGambino1) June 29, 2026

“Move on” being the operative phrase, which says to me the organization has officially split. Anyone who supports a DAR with men is just crazy. — You can’t make this crap up! (@cantpretendtoo) June 29, 2026

So is it Daughters and Confused Sons of the American Revolution now? — Pete Lynch (@p8rlynch) June 29, 2026

Sounds like it.

I have withdrawn my application. — That’s Miss American to you, Mac. (@maryleex51) June 29, 2026

We hardly blame any woman for dropping out - the whole point of the group is DAUGHTERS. Not mentally confused sons who like to play dress-up.

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