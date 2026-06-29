'Hello, Mr. Kristol': DataRepublican Gets BIBLICAL When Bill Kristol Quotes Leviticus to Defend Illegals

Bill Kristol tried his usual move of cherry-picking Scripture to guilt-trip Americans into supporting lax borders, but this time he picked the wrong verse and the wrong opponent.

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The longtime Never Trumper leaned on Leviticus 19:33-34 to argue for kinder treatment of 'strangers,' complete with a link pushing a 'modest suggestion' for Texas"

Will this be part of Texas's Bible study?



Leviticus 19:33–34: “When a stranger sojourns with you in your land, you shall not do him wrong. You shall treat the stranger who sojourns with you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself.”https://t.co/0W4e3OjhPT — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 27, 2026

DataRepublican fired back with a precise takedown, noting that Kristol conveniently ignores the surrounding context in the same book - including rules on same-sex relations he’s quick to dismiss - and that the biblical 'sojourner' was a foreigner who submitted to Israel’s laws and covenant community, not a modern euphemism for open immigration.

Hello Mr. Kristol,



The verse you cite is from Leviticus, right alongside the passages on same-sex relations that you so readily dismiss.



But setting that aside, you're misreading the historical context. Leviticus 19:33–34 was written for Israel while the Hebrews were in the… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 29, 2026

Post continues:

... wilderness after the Exodus. There was no modern nation-state with fixed borders or an immigration system. Israel was a covenant community, not a country defined by territorial boundaries. A "sojourner" wasn't simply someone standing inside an invisible border. A sojourner was a foreigner living among Israel who accepted Israel's civil order and lived under its laws. That's why the same Torah you hijack says there should be "one law for the native and for the sojourner." The defining feature wasn't physical location... it was membership in, and submission to, the covenant community. Using Leviticus 19:33–34 as an argument against modern immigration enforcement ignores the historical and legal context in which the passage was written.

What she said.

The Hebrew word translated sojourn here (גּוּר) refers to a temporary stay, as in a layover while traveling through an area. — Jeff Crayton (@jeff_crayton) June 29, 2026

Hello Mr. Kristol,



This is where you delete your account. — Bloody Benjamin (@paulj8i) June 29, 2026

But then, who would we make fun of.

DR: "Hello"



Me: *ducks* — Liberty ＞ Life (@StpeterPadilla) June 29, 2026

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Seriously, you never want DataRepublican to say 'Hello,' and use your last name. Never ever.

Classic Kristol: weaponizing the Bible until someone actually reads it.

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