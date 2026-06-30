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HOO and BOY: You HAVE to See This MORONIC Rant From Tammy Duckworth About Voter ID to Believe It (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on June 30, 2026
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth is sounding the alarm over the SAVE Act, warning that it would effectively strip voting rights from tens of millions of married American women who took their husbands’ last names.

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We can't help but wonder if the woman is either really this dumb or just trolling for attention.

In the clip, the Illinois Democrat argues that mismatched names between birth certificates and current IDs would render those documents invalid for voting purposes, leaving women reliant on passports that she claims are too expensive and backlogged to obtain in time. She frames the measure as a deliberate effort to hold married women 'hostage' while tying it to broader policy fights over housing and young voters.

WATCH:

Post continues:

... military IDs will not be valid for you to be able to vote, neither will your REAL ID…So you have to go in with a passport that matches your current ID, and you know how hard it is to get a passport? Number one, it’s expensive and number two, theres such a backlog in the State Department, some people are waiting 3-6 months to get a passport. And so, think about the 69 million American women who married and took their husband’s name, you can no longer vote under the #SAVEAct…and in order to have housing for young people who…don’t see home ownership as being something that they can achieve, he’s going to hold women who are married and took their husband’s name hostage.” 

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Hoo and boy.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY TAMMY DUCKWORTH VOTER ID

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