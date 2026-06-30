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Cisgender? REALLY? Ketanji Brown Jackson's Trans Ruling Dissent Is Even DUMBER Than We Thought

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:50 AM on June 30, 2026
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who famously could not define a woman when asked, of course ruled against allowing states to block men from women's sports.

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And her dissent is ... yeah.

She claimed transgender women are penalized for being perceived as aggressive and have suffered sex-based discrimination on the same level as a biological woman - even when the behavior aligns with male norms. 

In other words, her dissent is even dumber than we thought it would be.

Take a gander:

Post continues:

She’s actually INSANE.

Insane. Stupid. All of the above?

Justice Autopen, anyone?

Nope, not even a little bit.

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Those words will haunt and follow her forever.

We made a similar face.

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CIVIL RIGHTS TRANSGENDER JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON LGBTQ+

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