Cisgender? REALLY? Ketanji Brown Jackson's Trans Ruling Dissent Is Even DUMBER Than We Thought

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who famously could not define a woman when asked, of course ruled against allowing states to block men from women's sports.

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And her dissent is ... yeah.

She claimed transgender women are penalized for being perceived as aggressive and have suffered sex-based discrimination on the same level as a biological woman - even when the behavior aligns with male norms.

In other words, her dissent is even dumber than we thought it would be.

Take a gander:

Ketanji Brown Jackson: “A transgender woman penalized for being perceived as aggressive has experienced discrimination "on the basis of sex" just as much as a cisgender woman has, no matter that the transgender woman's behavior matches expectations of her sex assigned at birth.”… pic.twitter.com/Whd7rTyeCz — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) June 30, 2026

Post continues:

She’s actually INSANE.

Insane. Stupid. All of the above?

She’s a disgrace to the Supreme Court. — Greg’s Mom Forever (@CaliGal4Ever) June 30, 2026

Dear Lord! We’re stuck with this idiot for a very long time. God help us — Tammie McDonald 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TammieMcDonal17) June 30, 2026

Justice Autopen, anyone?

She has no business being on the bench. — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) June 30, 2026

Nope, not even a little bit.

If she only had a 😄 pic.twitter.com/TLM3yeKy5E — Twilight mike (@TwilightMike) June 30, 2026

But I thought she didn’t know what a woman is because she’s “not a biologist”. — Jeff (@yoitsjeff7) June 30, 2026

Those words will haunt and follow her forever.

We made a similar face.

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