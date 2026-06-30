BREAKING: SCOTUS Shares Ruling on Birthright Citizenship

In a 6-3 decision in Trump v. Barbara, the Court affirmed lower court rulings blocking Executive Order 14160, which sought to deny automatic U.S. citizenship to children born on American soil to parents who are either unlawfully present or in the country on temporary visas.

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Sadly, none of us are surprised by this ruling.

...We now have birthright citizenship! The court strikes down the executive order and rules in favor of birthright citizenship. 6-3. https://t.co/EUiqhw4Ye5 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 30, 2026

Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch clearly understood the assignment.

The others, not so much.

...Hard hitting line from Roberts: "When the principal dissent does grapple with the operative legal text—“subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States—it has little to say."... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 30, 2026

Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Justice Neil Gorsuch, dissented sharply, contending the Clause was never intended to create 'anchor babies' and that domicile or full, exclusive allegiance to the United States was historically required. Justice Samuel Alito also dissented. Justice Brett Kavanaugh concurred in the judgment but parted ways with parts of the reasoning.

The decision leaves birthright citizenship intact for children of illegal immigrants and visa overstays, a policy critics say incentivizes illegal entry and strains public resources.

Conservatives have long argued the current interpretation distorts the original meaning of the post-Civil War Amendment, which was aimed at securing citizenship for freed slaves, not guaranteeing it to anyone who can cross the border in time to give birth.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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