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Sanity WINS! Supreme Court CAN Define a Woman, Rules to Protect Women's Sports

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:23 AM on June 30, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

In a decision released today, the Supreme Court upheld state laws banning transgender girls/women (those born male) from competing on girls’ and women’s school sports teams.

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In other words, men don't belong in women's sports.

WHO KNEW?!

It's wild that this had to be litigated at the SUPREME COURT of all things.

From Townhall:

The questions before the Court dealt with whether or not Title IX prohibits states from designating girls' and boys' sports teams based on biological sex and whether such legislation violates the Equal Protection Clause.

Today, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of women and girls.

There's more:

The split:

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Of course, Jackson dissented in part - she still can't define a woman.

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Tags:

SUPREME COURT TITLE IX TRANSGENDER WEST VIRGINIA

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