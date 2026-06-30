Sanity WINS! Supreme Court CAN Define a Woman, Rules to Protect Women's Sports

In a decision released today, the Supreme Court upheld state laws banning transgender girls/women (those born male) from competing on girls’ and women’s school sports teams.

Advertisement

In other words, men don't belong in women's sports.

WHO KNEW?!

It's wild that this had to be litigated at the SUPREME COURT of all things.

From Townhall:

The questions before the Court dealt with whether or not Title IX prohibits states from designating girls' and boys' sports teams based on biological sex and whether such legislation violates the Equal Protection Clause. Today, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of women and girls.

There's more:

The first opinions are in the transgender athlete cases. In B.P.J., the court holds Title IX allows schools to provide separate women’s and men’s teams defined by biological sex, and WV has permissibly maintained female sports for biological females.https://t.co/PGDJDZG5nW — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 30, 2026

The court also holds that West Virginia and Idaho did not violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment by maintaining female sports teams for biological females. Justice Kavanaugh wrote the majority opinion. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 30, 2026

The vote count is difficult to summarize. Sotomayor wrote an opinion concurring in the judgment in part and dissenting in part, Kagan and Jackson. Jackson also wrote an opinion concurring in the judgment in part and dissenting in part. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 30, 2026

The split:

...Here is the split: KAVANAUGH, J., delivered the opinion of the Court, in which ROBERTS,

C. J., and THOMAS, ALITO, GORSUCH, and BARRETT, JJ., joined. THOMAS, J., and GORSUCH, J., filed concurring opinions. SOTOMAYOR, J., filed an opinion concurring in the judgment in part and… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 30, 2026

Of course, Jackson dissented in part - she still can't define a woman.

============================================================

Related:

FUME: Dem Rep. Melanie Stansbury Claiming the Great American State Fair's Empty? Backfired. BIGLY (Pic)

Out-Crazy'ing the CRAZY --> Scott Wiener Attacked by ANOTHER Psycho Pro-Palestinian Nutball (WATCH)

No WONDER She Deleted Them: CNN Digs Up OLD Posts From Commie/Dem Darializa Avila Chevalier and HOOBOY

Love Is LOVE, Unless You're Chuck Schumer! Schumer Booed and HISSED at During NYC Pride Parade and LOL

The Face You Make When You Know Your Mom Is About to DROP Your Woke Teacher (Watch)

'Hello, Mr. Kristol': DataRepublican Gets BIBLICAL When Bill Kristol Quotes Leviticus to Defend Illegals

============================================================