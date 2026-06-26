GILLIFIED! Rep. Brandon Gill Puts on an Absolute Clinic as He WIPES THE FLOOR With a SNAP Witness



One of the most embarrassing moments in modern American political history happened a few years ago, when a judicial nominee appeared in front of Congress and was asked to define the word woman. She could not answer, she said, because she was 'not a biologist.'

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Of course, that individual now embarrasses the United States nearly every day as a sitting Supreme Court Justice.

But when it comes to the self-proclaimed intellectually superior left, it turns out that Ketanji Brown Jackson is more the rule than she is the exception.

Yesterday, Representative Brandon Gill questioned another alleged 'expert' regarding SNAP benefits: Gina Plata-Nino, a director of the Food Research & Action Center (FRAC).

FRAC's mission statement is to 'improve the nutrition, health, and well-being of people struggling against poverty-related hunger in the United States'. So, Gill had a very simple question: Is sugary soda nutritious?

Watch as Plata-Nino does her best KBJ impression by being completely unable to answer the question.

Me: "What is nutritional about Coca-Cola?"



FRAC Policy Director: "I am not a nutritionist."



Me: "Is there a nutritional value to sugary sodas?"



FRAC Policy Director: "I am not an expert." pic.twitter.com/yxFXKKr3Ps — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) June 25, 2026

Someone needs to be a nutritionist to answer such a common-sense query, as Gill accurately labeled it?

But it begs the question: if she's not an expert, what is she even doing there?

The witness hurried to Congress directly from Clown College. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) June 25, 2026

We're not sure she's even qualified to matriculate there.

Who doesn’t know sodas aren’t healthy? This lady, apparently. https://t.co/0Jd8fTlYkF — Hillary Hickland (@HicklandHillary) June 26, 2026

Coca-Cola is the number-one food item purchased with SNAP benefits, which raises another question. How was she so woefully unprepared for such an obvious question that Helen Keller could see coming from a mile away?

Ah, but Gill wasn't done with Plata-Nino. Hoo, boy! Not by a long shot.

Here he is pressing her further on why Coca-Cola needs to be SNAP-eligible.

I gave her every opportunity to say Americans don’t need Coca-Cola to survive. She wouldn’t do it.



This is who Democrats brought to defend food stamps. pic.twitter.com/VkoHQeoha5 — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) June 25, 2026

First of all, there is no 'hunger crisis' in America. Secondly, Plata-Nino refuses to answer the question (again) and then proceeds to unwittingly answer it by calling sugary soda 'the food resources they need.'

We're thinking she's not exactly the sharpest lump of Play-Doh in the can.

Oh, she was squirming, alright.

And that meme may be exactly WHY she was squirming.

Later, Gill asked her about who, exactly, funds FRAC.

I asked the Democrat witness defending food stamps if her org is funded by companies that profit from them. pic.twitter.com/Z2RzqIvhmL — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) June 25, 2026

'Uhh ... uhh ... uhh.'

That's the sound one makes when they know Rep. Gill has them dead to rights.

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Even worse, FRAC doesn't just get private funding from food manufacturers, creating a clear conflict of interest. It also exists by leeching government subsidies to the tune of millions of taxpayer dollars.

In return, the American taxpayer gets press releases from FRAC about 'fighting LGBTQ+ hunger.' (We are not making that up; it's on their website, front and center for 'pride' month.)

Watching the gears in her head grind to a smoking halt when asked the most basic of questions looks like this. pic.twitter.com/qsetVM7PCO — Batboy Supreme (@Batboy_Supreme) June 25, 2026

She seems to be experiencing technical difficulties. She'll be right back.

And of course, Gina Plata-Nino is also the 2025-2026 Obama Foundation USA Leader, a big Democrat-Biden-Harris-DNC-Colin Allred donor and Elizabeth "1/1024th Indian" Warren's long time bestie gal pal. pic.twitter.com/pyxtXE1Akd — Saint James Hartline (@JamesHartline) June 26, 2026

That might be the least surprising fact about her.

Or it might be this one:

Gina Plata-Niño, J.D., the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) director at the Food Research & Action Center, was born in Haiti. — SHANE SHU (@shaneshu) June 25, 2026

Of course. Can we revoke her TPS status, too?

Another annihilation by Congressman Brandon Gill as he exposes that Big Food funds the ‘advocates’ who push for more SNAP so they can sell more product using taxpayer’s money…



“Is your organization funded by companies that make money from food stamps?”



***silence***



“I have… pic.twitter.com/DYZj8QDZ1V — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) June 25, 2026

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Annihilation might be putting it too mildly.

Here's a longer, five-minute video (encapsulating some of the shorter clips above and much more) of Gill absolutely demolishing Plata-Nino.

Brandon Gill asked FRAC's director of SNAP policy if people should be able to buy soda with food stamps.



She said yes.



He then left her speechless after exposing how FRAC is funded by Big Soda and companies that profit off EBT dollars. pic.twitter.com/RkSQaMyGIE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 25, 2026

If it were a prize fight, the referee would have called the TKO before most people had even found their seats.

Incredible stuff. Truly amazing what libs will inadvertently admit when their policies & ideology are subjected to even minor scrutiny. — Je Suis Charlie 🎤 🇺🇸 (@slashapu81) June 26, 2026

It helps that many of them are mind-numbingly stupid, so much so that they don't even realize what they admit.

A HUNGER crisis? She literally doesn't even know the stats about her own work. How do I get a job where I can be this incompetent??? — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) June 25, 2026

Start by being, as Gill said, ideologically captured by the left. After that, all you need are three little letters of the alphabet.

We all know which letters those are.

As for Gill, this witness was almost too easy for him.

I’m probably too old, but I would love to see this guy become president one day — Dee (@MagaFirst59) June 25, 2026

I absolutely love listening to him ask questions and hold people accountable. He's one of the absolute best at it. — scottie morey (@scottiemorey) June 25, 2026

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Damn. He's awesome. — Mama G (@Sour___Peach) June 25, 2026

If nothing else, yesterday's SNAP hearing revealed two undeniable truths.

First, we need more people in Congress like Representative Brandon Gill, who has a sky's-the-limit political future ahead of him.

Secondly, people like Gina Plata-Nino have no business being in any position of authority, least of all any position that involves taxpayer money.





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