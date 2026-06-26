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GILLIFIED! Rep. Brandon Gill Puts on an Absolute Clinic as He WIPES THE FLOOR With a SNAP Witness

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on June 26, 2026
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One of the most embarrassing moments in modern American political history happened a few years ago, when a judicial nominee appeared in front of Congress and was asked to define the word woman. She could not answer, she said, because she was 'not a biologist.' 

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Of course, that individual now embarrasses the United States nearly every day as a sitting Supreme Court Justice

But when it comes to the self-proclaimed intellectually superior left, it turns out that Ketanji Brown Jackson is more the rule than she is the exception. 

Yesterday, Representative Brandon Gill questioned another alleged 'expert' regarding SNAP benefits: Gina Plata-Nino, a director of the Food Research & Action Center (FRAC). 

FRAC's mission statement is to 'improve the nutrition, health, and well-being of people struggling against poverty-related hunger in the United States'. So, Gill had a very simple question: Is sugary soda nutritious?

Watch as Plata-Nino does her best KBJ impression by being completely unable to answer the question.  

Someone needs to be a nutritionist to answer such a common-sense query, as Gill accurately labeled it? 

But it begs the question: if she's not an expert, what is she even doing there? 

We're not sure she's even qualified to matriculate there. 

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Coca-Cola is the number-one food item purchased with SNAP benefits, which raises another question. How was she so woefully unprepared for such an obvious question that Helen Keller could see coming from a mile away? 

Ah, but Gill wasn't done with Plata-Nino. Hoo, boy! Not by a long shot. 

Here he is pressing her further on why Coca-Cola needs to be SNAP-eligible. 

First of all, there is no 'hunger crisis' in America. Secondly, Plata-Nino refuses to answer the question (again) and then proceeds to unwittingly answer it by calling sugary soda 'the food resources they need.' 

We're thinking she's not exactly the sharpest lump of Play-Doh in the can. 

Oh, she was squirming, alright. 

And that meme may be exactly WHY she was squirming. 

Later, Gill asked her about who, exactly, funds FRAC. 

'Uhh ... uhh ... uhh.' 

That's the sound one makes when they know Rep. Gill has them dead to rights. 

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Even worse, FRAC doesn't just get private funding from food manufacturers, creating a clear conflict of interest. It also exists by leeching government subsidies to the tune of millions of taxpayer dollars. 

In return, the American taxpayer gets press releases from FRAC about 'fighting LGBTQ+ hunger.' (We are not making that up; it's on their website, front and center for 'pride' month.)

She seems to be experiencing technical difficulties. She'll be right back. 

That might be the least surprising fact about her. 

Or it might be this one: 

Of course. Can we revoke her TPS status, too? 

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Annihilation might be putting it too mildly. 

Here's a longer, five-minute video (encapsulating some of the shorter clips above and much more) of Gill absolutely demolishing Plata-Nino. 

If it were a prize fight, the referee would have called the TKO before most people had even found their seats. 

It helps that many of them are mind-numbingly stupid, so much so that they don't even realize what they admit. 

Start by being, as Gill said, ideologically captured by the left. After that, all you need are three little letters of the alphabet. 

We all know which letters those are. 

As for Gill, this witness was almost too easy for him. 

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If nothing else, yesterday's SNAP hearing revealed two undeniable truths. 

First, we need more people in Congress like Representative Brandon Gill, who has a sky's-the-limit political future ahead of him. 

Secondly, people like Gina Plata-Nino have no business being in any position of authority, least of all any position that involves taxpayer money.

============================================

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