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Guess What Dems Are Saying About Haiti Now After Clutching Pearls When Trump Called it a 'S**thole'

Doug P. | 3:25 PM on June 25, 2026
Meme screenshot

About eight years ago, during his first term in the White House, President Trump included Haiti among countries that he called "s**tholes." The United Nations and Democrats were among those triggered

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President Donald Trump referred to Haiti and African nations as "s**thole countries" during a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators at the White House, a Democratic aide briefed on Thursday's meeting told NBC News.

Trump's comments were first reported by The Washington Post, which said the nations referred to by Trump also included El Salvador. 

The U.N. human rights office said the comments, if confirmed, were "shocking and shameful" and "racist," while Haiti's foreign minister summoned the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Robin Diallo for clarification.

Dems were furious and lib celebrities started wearing "Haiti is great already" t-shirts: 

There seems to now have been a slight narrative pivot on the Left, and it happened when the Supreme Court issued a ruling on TPS: 

Now the Democrats are basically saying "how dare this administration even consider sending Haitians back to that s**thole!"

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MS NOW is having another normal one, as @WesternLensman pointed out: 

No matter what Trump or the Supreme Court do, millions are going to die. Add it to the list: 

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The Dems really need to pick a narrative and stick with it because we're getting dizzy from all their one-eighties. 

When do lib celebs start wearing "Haiti is a s**thole and how dare Trump send people back there" shirts? 

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