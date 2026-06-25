Guess What Dems Are Saying About Haiti Now After Clutching Pearls When Trump Called it a 'S**thole'

About eight years ago, during his first term in the White House, President Trump included Haiti among countries that he called "s**tholes." The United Nations and Democrats were among those triggered:

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President Donald Trump referred to Haiti and African nations as "s**thole countries" during a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators at the White House, a Democratic aide briefed on Thursday's meeting told NBC News. Trump's comments were first reported by The Washington Post, which said the nations referred to by Trump also included El Salvador. The U.N. human rights office said the comments, if confirmed, were "shocking and shameful" and "racist," while Haiti's foreign minister summoned the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Robin Diallo for clarification.

Dems were furious and lib celebrities started wearing "Haiti is great already" t-shirts:

After Trump called Haiti a shithole nation, celebrities started wearing "Haiti Is Great Already" merch to prove him wrong.



How did these t-shirts age? pic.twitter.com/KxwcSFT0n3 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 10, 2024

There seems to now have been a slight narrative pivot on the Left, and it happened when the Supreme Court issued a ruling on TPS:

BREAKING: The Trump administration scores another major win with the Supreme Court today as it clears the way for the White House to end Temporary Protected Status for hundreds of thousands of migrants from Haiti and Syria.



The decision lifts lower court orders that had blocked… pic.twitter.com/2fYbInIjGr — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 25, 2026

Now the Democrats are basically saying "how dare this administration even consider sending Haitians back to that s**thole!"

In a cruel and inhumane decision, the Supreme Court just turned its back on more than 300,000 Haitians and thousands of Syrians who have worked and raised families here because they faced violence and instability back home.



TPS exists for exactly this reason: to protect people… https://t.co/CsCVydkzgz — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 25, 2026

Haiti is in the grip of a humanitarian catastrophe.



This decision betrays families who followed the law, built lives here, and sought refuge from unimaginable violence.



The Haitian community is part of the fabric of New York, and I’ll continue to stand up against the overreach… https://t.co/no6dVDIiEY — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 25, 2026

SCOTUS’s decision to uphold Donald Trump’s cruel and harmful policy makes no sense and only hurts our immigrant families, our communities and our economy.



Massachusetts stands with our Haitian and Syrian communities today and every day. pic.twitter.com/ClhMIdAHfP — Governor Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) June 25, 2026

MS NOW is having another normal one, as @WesternLensman pointed out:

MSNOW is melting down over SCOTUS decision on TPS for Haitians.



Immigration Atty: "There are a lot of people who are going to die and suffer."



Weren't we told Haiti is an amazing, beautiful country? pic.twitter.com/KK0RCfTKP8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2026

No matter what Trump or the Supreme Court do, millions are going to die. Add it to the list:

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This on top of the millions killed by Net Neutrality or the hundreds of thousands killed by gutting USAID. https://t.co/3Fyr3QpmMW — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) June 25, 2026

The Dems really need to pick a narrative and stick with it because we're getting dizzy from all their one-eighties.

Weren’t you one of the people saying how lovely Haiti is when Trump called it a shithole? If its so nice why cant they go back? — Saint_IceCream (@Saint__Icecream) June 25, 2026

Haití is a beautiful country. They should be happy to return home. 💕



Or do you agree with Trump that Haiti is a shithole? — boozRakoon (@boozRakoon) June 25, 2026

So now you agree with Trump that Haiti is a shithole? — Blunderbuss Boyz (@_SNES_Chalmers) June 25, 2026

Sorry but when Trump called Haiti a shithole you said he was wrong so which is it? https://t.co/LwBgWr5Zhl — Neo (@Neofamulus38) June 25, 2026

When do lib celebs start wearing "Haiti is a s**thole and how dare Trump send people back there" shirts?

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