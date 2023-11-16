Incompetence on Parade: Biden District Court Nominee Can't Answer Basic Questions of Law

MSNBC's Mike Barnicle Says a 45-Year-Old Couldn't Do What Biden Does Every Day
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 AM on November 16, 2023
Meme

Joe Biden has nominated some real Mensa candidates to the bench in his three years pretending to be president. There was Andre Mathis, who failed to appear in court multiple times for his own speeding tickets; Jennifer Sung, who claimed prior to her nomination that 'people will die' if Brett Kavanaugh were confirmed; Michael Delaney, who previously filed a motion to strip a minor female rape victim of her anonymity; Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, who claimed that black men were killed by police 'every day'; Kato Crews, who did not know what The Brady Motion is; Charnelle Bjelkengren, who could not answer questions about Articles II and IV of the Constitution; Mustafa T. Kasubhai, who required the use of 'preferred pronouns' in his courtroom; and, of course, who can forget Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who could not answer the question, "What is a woman?' because she is not a biologist. 

The list goes on, but we may have a new champion in the race for Most Incompetent Biden Judicial Nominee: Sara E. Hill, nominee to be the next United States District Court Judge for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov 15, Hill was asked a very simple question by Senator John Kennedy: 'What is the difference between an injunction and a restraining order?' 

Let's watch her 'answer':

Oh. Oh, dear. That's not ... that's not good now, is it? 

Now, we grant that there are probably a lot of people who might not know the difference between a stay and an injunction. On the other hand, 99.99% of those people are not seeking to be a federal judge. 

We're really not all that far away from someone saying that any questions at all are some kind of racist discrimination. 

Alyssa Milano Has to Say Something About Hamas That Will Help Us All Grow
Brett T.
Well, hang on a second here. Hill was previously the Attorney General of the Cherokee Nation and, if confirmed, would be the first female Native American federal judge in Oklahoma history

(LOL. This reminds of us baseball analysts who say things like, 'He's batting .293 against left-handed sidearm pitchers after the fifth inning in away games at night on odd-numbered days.')

But what is basic legal acumen -- that any 1L student would know -- matter when compared with such historic intersectional achievement? 

We looked too and couldn't find a rating. But the ABA being the ABA, we're sure they would rate her as qualified, if not highly qualified. 

We're pretty sure he's already got that title won. 

This would have been a better answer, to be completely honest. 

And there it is. The competence doesn't actually matter at all when you have a caucus who would confirm a small soap dish if they knew it would rule the way they want it to. 

Incompetence is no longer a bug for these people. It is a feature. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
