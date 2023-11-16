Incompetence on Parade: Biden District Court Nominee Can't Answer Basic Questions of Law

Joe Biden has nominated some real Mensa candidates to the bench in his three years pretending to be president. There was Andre Mathis, who failed to appear in court multiple times for his own speeding tickets; Jennifer Sung, who claimed prior to her nomination that 'people will die' if Brett Kavanaugh were confirmed; Michael Delaney, who previously filed a motion to strip a minor female rape victim of her anonymity; Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, who claimed that black men were killed by police 'every day'; Kato Crews, who did not know what The Brady Motion is; Charnelle Bjelkengren, who could not answer questions about Articles II and IV of the Constitution; Mustafa T. Kasubhai, who required the use of 'preferred pronouns' in his courtroom; and, of course, who can forget Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who could not answer the question, "What is a woman?' because she is not a biologist.

The list goes on, but we may have a new champion in the race for Most Incompetent Biden Judicial Nominee: Sara E. Hill, nominee to be the next United States District Court Judge for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov 15, Hill was asked a very simple question by Senator John Kennedy: 'What is the difference between an injunction and a restraining order?'

Let's watch her 'answer':

🚨President Biden’s district judge nominee Sara Hill was unable to explain to @SenJohnKennedy the difference between a “stay order” and an “injunction.”



How can an individual who wants to be a federal judge possibly not know this?



Senator Durbin even congratulated Hill… pic.twitter.com/6oJAKqhN3I — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) November 15, 2023

Oh. Oh, dear. That's not ... that's not good now, is it?

Now, we grant that there are probably a lot of people who might not know the difference between a stay and an injunction. On the other hand, 99.99% of those people are not seeking to be a federal judge.

Stays and injunctions come before district judges all of the time.



This is not a trick question. — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) November 15, 2023

We're really not all that far away from someone saying that any questions at all are some kind of racist discrimination.

If they know they're going to undergo this process one would think they would study a bit — Suz (@TravlrSuz) November 15, 2023

Well, hang on a second here. Hill was previously the Attorney General of the Cherokee Nation and, if confirmed, would be the first female Native American federal judge in Oklahoma history.

(LOL. This reminds of us baseball analysts who say things like, 'He's batting .293 against left-handed sidearm pitchers after the fifth inning in away games at night on odd-numbered days.')

But what is basic legal acumen -- that any 1L student would know -- matter when compared with such historic intersectional achievement?

Well let's not get sidetracked on silly distractions like "the law" when we should be focusing on Biden nominating a female Native American to the federal bench!!! 💪🏽🌈👧🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/UltMyYnzaR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 15, 2023

Gobsmacking incompetence.



Completely unqualified.



On a quick search, I can't find an ABA rating for her but if someone can, please post it as a reply here. https://t.co/obCBYi3L8v — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) November 15, 2023

We looked too and couldn't find a rating. But the ABA being the ABA, we're sure they would rate her as qualified, if not highly qualified.

Oof. This is @POTUS's most recent federal judicial nominee.



Federal judges regularly consider stay and injunction requests. But this prospective federal judge doesn't seem able to pass a law school procedure class. https://t.co/UIpC13Px3A — Sarah Parshall Perry (@SarahPPerry) November 16, 2023

Joe Biden is going for the title of Undisputed Champion Of The World for nominating unqualified judge after unqualified judge. https://t.co/Udqnnq8r3T — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 15, 2023

We're pretty sure he's already got that title won.

.@JoeBiden is not sending his best and brightest nominees for the bench.



It’s scary that Sara Hill will now be presiding over federal cases in Oklahoma. I pray she hires a good clerk, one that at least knows the difference between a stay and injunction. 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/mHsdf8jA3Z — Jen Wright (@JenWEsq) November 15, 2023

By the end of the first year of law school there wasn't a student in the class that couldn't answer that with ease. Did Sara Hill get her law degree from a Cracker Jack box? Or was it simply Woke University No Education School of Law? https://t.co/Udh9VUo1yq — T.S. Waters 🇺🇸🇧🇷🇮🇱 (@Never_Alt_Left) November 15, 2023

"One is like a, a thingy, you know? And the other one is, is more like a whatchamacallit, you understand what I'm saying"? — That One Guy Who Is Always Right. (@RickLazzarini) November 15, 2023

This would have been a better answer, to be completely honest.

There have been at least a half dozen, but probably more, of these moments since Biden took office and senators such as Amy klobuchar — who knows better than to let someone like this anywhere near the court — go along with it https://t.co/tXIteZLqwc — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) November 15, 2023

And there it is. The competence doesn't actually matter at all when you have a caucus who would confirm a small soap dish if they knew it would rule the way they want it to.

Incompetence is no longer a bug for these people. It is a feature.

***