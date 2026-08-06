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Daughter of Former CBS Late-Night Host Stephen Colbert Resigns From Network’s ‘60 Minutes’ Program

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:05 AM on August 06, 2026
Townhall Media

Another departure has been announced at 60 Minutes; this one has a famous dad named Stephen Colbert. Associate producer Madeline Colbert resigned from the TV news magazine a little over two months after her father's CBS late-night talk show was cancelled. She joins a growing stream of on-air ‘talent’ and behind-the-scenes personnel who have resigned or been fired from 60 Minutes since Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss came on board at CBS News last October.

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Here’s more. (READ)

You’ll get no argument from us.

Commenters immediately noticed that Madeline Colbert doesn’t have the lengthy resume of someone working on a network’s top news program.

It’s a big head scratcher.

Posters say it seems like her employment was contingent on her dad’s job. Here’s more from The New York Post:

Carlisle left just months after the network pulled the plug on her father’s top-rated “Late Show,” ending Stephen Colbert’s 11-season run on May 21 after CBS called the cancellation a “purely financial decision.”

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Bingo! It’s like how no one was buying Hunter Biden’s artwork after his daddy left the White House. What an amazing coincidence, huh?

Posters say she’s just another name on the list of those who have fled CBS News. She’s likely (and hopefully) not the last. The New York Post lists some of the departed:

Carlisle’s exit comes as multiple producers have left the program since the May defenestrations of veterans on the team, according to Status. The ouster of journos including correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega, along with executive producer Tanya Simon and executive editor Draggan Mihailovich, has since come to be called “Black Thursday” by remaining staffers.

That’s our favorite way for trash to be removed, on its own two legs.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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