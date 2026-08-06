Daughter of Former CBS Late-Night Host Stephen Colbert Resigns From Network’s ‘60 Minutes’ Program

Another departure has been announced at 60 Minutes; this one has a famous dad named Stephen Colbert. Associate producer Madeline Colbert resigned from the TV news magazine a little over two months after her father's CBS late-night talk show was cancelled. She joins a growing stream of on-air ‘talent’ and behind-the-scenes personnel who have resigned or been fired from 60 Minutes since Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss came on board at CBS News last October.

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Stephen Colbert's daughter resigns from '60 Minutes' - as program grapples with talent exodus: report https://t.co/A9vtJVMOtK pic.twitter.com/lVVXmh1nJt — New York Post (@nypost) August 5, 2026

"Talent' doing a lot of heavy lifting here, I'm thinking — tree hugging sister 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) August 5, 2026

I'm not sure the phrase, "Talent exodus," and '60 Minutes' belong in the same sentence. — Scott Wickstrum (@swickstrum) August 5, 2026

You’ll get no argument from us.

Commenters immediately noticed that Madeline Colbert doesn’t have the lengthy resume of someone working on a network’s top news program.

Everyone in the leftwing media ecosystem is related to everyone else. — John David Soriano (@sorianojohnd) August 5, 2026

Being the beneficiary of nepotism is hardly a talent. — Guy Fleegman (@RocIngersoll) August 6, 2026

Can't imagine how she got that job in the first place 🤔 — MissyLaloma (@TeddySaginaw) August 6, 2026

It’s a big head scratcher.

Posters say it seems like her employment was contingent on her dad’s job. Here’s more from The New York Post:

Carlisle left just months after the network pulled the plug on her father’s top-rated “Late Show,” ending Stephen Colbert’s 11-season run on May 21 after CBS called the cancellation a “purely financial decision.”

Seems like the mainstream media is one big nepotism party, doesn’t it? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 5, 2026

More like - Now that Stephen's out, they no longer have to employ his talentless offspring. — Some Guy (@ESFL) August 6, 2026

Bingo! It’s like how no one was buying Hunter Biden’s artwork after his daddy left the White House. What an amazing coincidence, huh?

Posters say she’s just another name on the list of those who have fled CBS News. She’s likely (and hopefully) not the last. The New York Post lists some of the departed:

Carlisle’s exit comes as multiple producers have left the program since the May defenestrations of veterans on the team, according to Status. The ouster of journos including correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega, along with executive producer Tanya Simon and executive editor Draggan Mihailovich, has since come to be called “Black Thursday” by remaining staffers.

It's all just a giant incestuous orgy of untalented woke losers. — Cass Barrett (@cassbarrett16) August 6, 2026

"Talent exodus". Translation: the trash is taking itself out. — Marc of Arc (@Tbonestinkfingr) August 6, 2026

That’s our favorite way for trash to be removed, on its own two legs.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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