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Leftists Cry Over Florida Ending Taxpayer-Funded Junk Food for SNAP Recipients

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on April 20, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Today, Florida joined several other states in limiting what can be purchased with SNAP funds. SNAP is basically food stamps and up until now, in most states, sugary snacks and sodas could be bought with these funds. Florida said, 'no dice'.

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Possibly, it's a better idea to buy nutritious foods with those funds if that is the only way to afford food. 

Correct. They can use SNAP for good whole foods and then use their own money for treats. 

For those who aren't aware, the S stands for supplemental. It is supposed to 'fill the gaps'. It was never designed to take care of a family's total food bill. 

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Yes, exactly. It's actually not a great idea to reward children with candy and soda. 

Yikes!

It's actually more kind to a family to encourage healthy eating habits. 

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That's the thing about dependence. When someone depends on another person or entity, they get to make the call. Like it or not.

What a concept! Sacrificing and budgeting and then tiny splurges on your own dime for treats.

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