Leftists Cry Over Florida Ending Taxpayer-Funded Junk Food for SNAP Recipients

Today, Florida joined several other states in limiting what can be purchased with SNAP funds. SNAP is basically food stamps and up until now, in most states, sugary snacks and sodas could be bought with these funds. Florida said, 'no dice'.
As of today, Florida SNAP recipients can’t buy soda or candy because God forbid we allow a single mom and her kids a few moments of happiness at the end of the day. 😡— Warren (@swd2) April 20, 2026
Possibly, it's a better idea to buy nutritious foods with those funds if that is the only way to afford food.
SNAP recipients can still buy soda or candy— Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) April 20, 2026
They just have to pay for it themselves, like everyone else does https://t.co/D7AyLh0Q9b
Correct. They can use SNAP for good whole foods and then use their own money for treats.
People keep forgetting what the "S" in "SNAP" stands for https://t.co/Lery8nJxVS— Allie ✞ (@allie__voss) April 20, 2026
For those who aren't aware, the S stands for supplemental. It is supposed to 'fill the gaps'. It was never designed to take care of a family's total food bill.
oh no you get free beef for life how terrible https://t.co/oA9yQGIexM— wyatt (@gorilla_rape) April 20, 2026
I despise this argument.— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 20, 2026
The lie is that kids “need” junk food to be “happy” — and that taxpayers are obligated to provide the food that destroys their health. https://t.co/R8GcBdFnDy
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Yes, exactly. It's actually not a great idea to reward children with candy and soda.
"SNAP recipients aren't allowed to buy soda and candy!"— Dr Strangetweet (ドクター・ストレンジツイート) (@lone_rides) April 20, 2026
Really? Not even with their own money?
"YOU DON'T CARE ABOUT CORPORATE WELFARE!!"
What?
"THE PENTAGON IS OVER-FUNDED!!"
What are you talkin...
"IRAN!!"
Bro changed topics like Bonnie Blue changes partners. https://t.co/cgz9UNYxKz
Yikes!
SNAP stands for "Supplemental NUTRITIONAL Assistance Program."— Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) April 20, 2026
Subsidizing access to garbage that makes people more prone to obesity and additional health risks is actually cruel. You know that, but it's easier to play dumb and call it happiness deprivation to spark outrage. https://t.co/AOSqiSettr
It's actually more kind to a family to encourage healthy eating habits.
Obesity and poor diet are the biggest expenditures in the US in healthcare. If we are going to feed people food and give them healthcare than its our business that these people eat healthy so they don't destroy the healthcare system.— Paul (@WomanDefiner) April 20, 2026
Maybe the Mom should get a job. https://t.co/dX5GipTy4h
That's the thing about dependence. When someone depends on another person or entity, they get to make the call. Like it or not.
Where does it end? How much should taxpayers be on the hook for? it’s not Monopoly money. We give people who (mostly) made decisions resulting in the us paying their way. There are thousands of people who don’t use benefits who have to say no to soda/candy bc they can’t afford it https://t.co/NnKKUrO3I7— Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) April 20, 2026
What a concept! Sacrificing and budgeting and then tiny splurges on your own dime for treats.
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