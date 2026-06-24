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OOPS! 'Republicans Against Trump' Are Figuring Out How INSANE Democrats Have Gotten

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:00 AM on June 24, 2026
Twitchy


In case you missed it, New York may have actually declared itself a foreign country last night in the Democratic primary elections. 

And not one of the good ones, like Poland. 

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The winners last night, all of whom were backed by the Communist and Islamist Mayor Zohran Mamdani, included one woman, Aber Kwas, who proclaimed that the United States deserved 9/11 and is now the Democrats' nominee for the state Senate. 

Equally repugnant is Darializa Chevalier, who won the primary for the NY-13 seat in Congress. We'll get into her horrific history in a moment, but first, no one was happier about her win than Ro Khanna, the man who is about to be sued into oblivion by Elon Musk for defamation

That would be great if she were campaigning for office in Gaza (where no 'genocide' has taken place), and not trying to represent United States citizens in Upper Manhattan and the Bronx. 

But Khanna only cares about power, nothing else; so he was oblivious to who Chevalier is. 

Here's a little clue: 

Seriously? Wiping filth off her hand with the American flag? THIS is what Democrats have become? 

We can't really be surprised after they nominated a Nazi in Maine who abuses women and makes fun of girls who try to commit suicide. But it seems that every day, Democrats are intent on reaching a new low. 

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As Twitchy has reported, treating Old Glory like a paper napkin is only ONE of Chevalier's many disgraces (and maybe the least harmful of them). She has also called for the abolition of police, prisons, and borders. And, of course, she wouldn't be a Mamdani darling if she were not a rabid antisemite. 

One group of Democrats, at least, has started to wonder if maybe, just maybe, the left has gone too far. They call themselves 'Republicans Against Trump,' but that name isn't fooling anyone, not even themselves. 

You mean everything you've cheered for because of your terminal TDS?

Where is a good crying towel when you need one? 

Perhaps 'We will support literally ANYONE as long as they hate the Bad Orange Man as much as we do' wasn't the best strategy.

Democrats have unleashed a monster on America, all because of their petty hatred of one man, and now they act shocked that they can't control that monster. 

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We're going to need an entire orchestra of sad trombones and tiny violins. 

They can't do it. They can call themselves Republicans all they want. Everyone knows they are not. 

And they never can be because Trump broke their brains. 

That would be just at the stroke of never. 

As the knight might have said to Indiana Jones, they chose ... poorly. 

As much fun as it is to laugh at Never Trumper Democrats, Chevalier will likely win her election in November. NY-13 voted for Kamala Harris by more than 50 points. Democrats could have nominated Mohamed Atta for the seat, and the unhinged leftists in that district would vote for him. 

But as wrong as they always are, 'Republicans Against Trump' may have a point here when it comes to the bigger Congressional picture. 

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Like Platner in Maine, Republicans should and will run against Chevalier nationally, even though her specific district is likely a lost cause. 

Make EVERY Democrat answer for her. 

We can start with Ro Khanna. 

============================================

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK

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