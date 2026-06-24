OOPS! 'Republicans Against Trump' Are Figuring Out How INSANE Democrats Have Gotten



In case you missed it, New York may have actually declared itself a foreign country last night in the Democratic primary elections.

And not one of the good ones, like Poland.

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The winners last night, all of whom were backed by the Communist and Islamist Mayor Zohran Mamdani, included one woman, Aber Kwas, who proclaimed that the United States deserved 9/11 and is now the Democrats' nominee for the state Senate.

Equally repugnant is Darializa Chevalier, who won the primary for the NY-13 seat in Congress. We'll get into her horrific history in a moment, but first, no one was happier about her win than Ro Khanna, the man who is about to be sued into oblivion by Elon Musk for defamation.

Congratulations @DarializaforNY on your stunning upset and for standing clearly against the staggering income inequality and genocide in Gaza.



Not a good night for AIPAC or dark money groups. https://t.co/RDOAn4ncTq — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) June 24, 2026

That would be great if she were campaigning for office in Gaza (where no 'genocide' has taken place), and not trying to represent United States citizens in Upper Manhattan and the Bronx.

But Khanna only cares about power, nothing else; so he was oblivious to who Chevalier is.

Here's a little clue:

Ro,



Could you tell us, in detail, what you think about this post of hers? pic.twitter.com/vvjGuPHt30 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 24, 2026

Seriously? Wiping filth off her hand with the American flag? THIS is what Democrats have become?

We can't really be surprised after they nominated a Nazi in Maine who abuses women and makes fun of girls who try to commit suicide. But it seems that every day, Democrats are intent on reaching a new low.

As Twitchy has reported, treating Old Glory like a paper napkin is only ONE of Chevalier's many disgraces (and maybe the least harmful of them). She has also called for the abolition of police, prisons, and borders. And, of course, she wouldn't be a Mamdani darling if she were not a rabid antisemite.

One group of Democrats, at least, has started to wonder if maybe, just maybe, the left has gone too far. They call themselves 'Republicans Against Trump,' but that name isn't fooling anyone, not even themselves.

This won’t help Democrats win back the House. https://t.co/PT4rDjEyBe pic.twitter.com/eBVIMcoDJ0 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 24, 2026

You mean everything you've cheered for because of your terminal TDS?

Where is a good crying towel when you need one?

You made your choice https://t.co/Y8kTnKMQRN — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 24, 2026

You bought the ticket, now take the ride https://t.co/YpTgnAuNuI — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 24, 2026

Perhaps 'We will support literally ANYONE as long as they hate the Bad Orange Man as much as we do' wasn't the best strategy.

Oh I'm sorry do you not like the leopard eating your face last now? https://t.co/jwhy9g22BJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 24, 2026

Democrats have unleashed a monster on America, all because of their petty hatred of one man, and now they act shocked that they can't control that monster.

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We're going to need an entire orchestra of sad trombones and tiny violins.

You are literally a Democrat, this is your party. If you don’t like it, become a Republican — Andrew Johnson🇺🇸 (@AndrewJ132) June 24, 2026

They can't do it. They can call themselves Republicans all they want. Everyone knows they are not.

And they never can be because Trump broke their brains.

You guys are literally called Republicans against Trump. Let us know when you master winning. https://t.co/E5dvCOVLUP — Katie Halper (@kthalps) June 24, 2026

That would be just at the stroke of never.

sorry you're on the team with communist, terrorist supporting s***bags instead of Trump who called someone fat once. enjoy it. — charlie🌋 (@charliegaming) June 24, 2026

As the knight might have said to Indiana Jones, they chose ... poorly.

Hahahahahahaha!!! You dummies supported communists and nazis and NOW you’re going to cry when the commies win?!?!?!

They HATE America and you KNEW that but “orange man bad” so instead, let’s vote in nazis.

Have fun watching the Dem party get taken over. Get bent, losers. — Lou Marks (@LouMarks99) June 24, 2026

As much fun as it is to laugh at Never Trumper Democrats, Chevalier will likely win her election in November. NY-13 voted for Kamala Harris by more than 50 points. Democrats could have nominated Mohamed Atta for the seat, and the unhinged leftists in that district would vote for him.

But as wrong as they always are, 'Republicans Against Trump' may have a point here when it comes to the bigger Congressional picture.

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Democrats just bought themselves a massive headache by nominating Darializa Avila Chevalier. The woman is 🦇 💩 crazy. A lunatic in the Marjorie Taylor Greene tradition. Republicans are going to have a field day tying every swing district Dem candidate to her. pic.twitter.com/lQpqR2bhmQ — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) June 24, 2026

Like Platner in Maine, Republicans should and will run against Chevalier nationally, even though her specific district is likely a lost cause.

Make EVERY Democrat answer for her.

We can start with Ro Khanna.





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