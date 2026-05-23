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Graham Platner Notes the Words ‘Gaza’ and Genocide’ Didn’t Appear in DNC’s Autopsy

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on May 23, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, DNC Chairman Ken Martin released the nearly 200-page postmortem report on the 2024 election. As Chris Cillizza of all people pointed out, there wasn't one mention of President Joe Biden's age or the media's attempt to cover up for his deteriorating mental and physical condition with their "cheap fakes" excuses.

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Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner read the report and noted that the words "Gaza" and "genocide" were also absent from the autopsy.

And who should pipe in? Ben "Hamas" Rhodes.

"… fight for anything."

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Even the Democrats knew enough to leave "Gaza" and "genocide" out of their postmortem. Kamala Harris was running on "joy," remember, not genocide.

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