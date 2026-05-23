Graham Platner Notes the Words ‘Gaza’ and Genocide’ Didn’t Appear in DNC’s Autopsy

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, DNC Chairman Ken Martin released the nearly 200-page postmortem report on the 2024 election. As Chris Cillizza of all people pointed out, there wasn't one mention of President Joe Biden's age or the media's attempt to cover up for his deteriorating mental and physical condition with their "cheap fakes" excuses.

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Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner read the report and noted that the words "Gaza" and "genocide" were also absent from the autopsy.

The words "Gaza" and "genocide" appear precisely zero times in the DNC autopsy.



Turning a blind eye to crimes against humanity was a grave injustice, and a terrible election strategy. — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) May 21, 2026

And who should pipe in? Ben "Hamas" Rhodes.

Exactly. What too many Democrats just can't seem to understand is that this is not just about Biden's policy or winning certain voters. It is about whether the Party understands what is happening in the world, whether it has a moral framework, and whether it has credibility to… https://t.co/V1RrFLVBLL — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) May 21, 2026

"… fight for anything."

OK Sinwar. — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) May 22, 2026

There is no "genocide" in Gaza, Nazi boy. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 22, 2026

Ever think about getting a matching Hamas tat? Good symmetry. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 22, 2026

Are you upset that more than 6,000,000 of us didn’t die? There is still no genocide, regardless of how many times you say the word. Genocide is a legal construct, Graham. So, as the accuser, prove it. — Zach זק (@ZachLewis3187) May 21, 2026

There is no genocide in Gaza, and if you think there is, you shouldn’t have a driver’s license, let alone serve in government. — Roy Abrams (@RQA) May 21, 2026

Americans do NOT give a single solitary shit about Gaza or the awful Palestinians. There has been NO genocide, only a WAR that the Palestinians started ON PURPOSE and which they are badly losing because they are incompetent and horrible. — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) May 21, 2026

How many times did “Nazi” appear? — Danny Anderson (aka: Abuelo de la Spoopy) (@danander11) May 22, 2026

The reason for that is there is no genocide in Gaza. I mean you seem to be the genocide expert wearing the merit badge on your chest you would think you would know that!! — jay newell (@jaynewe60269293) May 21, 2026

You meant to say no mention of sympathy for Hamas terrorists. — KAMAY (@KeithAMay) May 22, 2026

That’s because there was no genocide in Gaza. It’s shocking the DNC got that right. They almost always err on the side of delusional leftist crap. — Douglas Ratcliff (@DPR273) May 21, 2026

There was not and is not a genocide in Gaza. There was one in Europe, which you’ve commemorated on your chest. — mattf (@mfmf100) May 21, 2026

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That’s because there was no genocide in Gaza. It’s still densely populated by savages. — MikeUSA (@MikeMcc55) May 21, 2026

You are really sick, you are a disgusting human, you haven’t changed it all since those comments you made. Wake up, Maine. Wake up America. Wake up, traditional Democrats, your party is nuts. — RedWhite&Truth (@walterh1223) May 22, 2026

Even the Democrats knew enough to leave "Gaza" and "genocide" out of their postmortem. Kamala Harris was running on "joy," remember, not genocide.

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