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'Tax the Rich!' Chant Hits Too Close to Home — Hasan Piker Panics and Jokes About His Next Mansion

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on June 12, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Hasan Piker wants to 'tax the rich' (allegedly), but when the crowd got a little too into the chant, he panicked a little.

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It's almost like he's a massive fraud.

Piker lives in a house worth several million dollars. He has luxury clothing, watches and shoes. He goes on fancy trips and has all the trappings of wealth. Good for him. America allows people to be wildly successful even if they are jerks. The terrible part is he cosplays as a Socialist. He's a massive hypocrite.

Exactly! His parents are the rich. His Uncle Cenk Uygur is 'the' rich. His friends are the rich. He's the rich.

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They are not making the connection.

There is always a defender in the comments. He absolutely is 'the rich'. Maybe you could make this argument about a man who is self-made and is first generation wealthy. 

That is not the case with Zohran. His parents are wealthy. HIs Mom's family is wildly successful. His Uncle Cenk is not only very wealthy, but also has access to celebrities and the public at large through his media platforms. Hasan is absolutely 'the rich'. 

Also, what is Hasan doing to help others? He's not even trying to 'spread the wealth'. He hordes his wealth.

Clearly, people don't research before they comment. Hasan was raised in a wealthy home, he was platformed by his Uncle Cenk and he would be nothing unless he was born on third base.

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He would never, ever hang out with his audience in real life. He doesn't associate with the poors.

That's being generous. 


 

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