'Tax the Rich!' Chant Hits Too Close to Home — Hasan Piker Panics and Jokes About His Next Mansion

Hasan Piker wants to 'tax the rich' (allegedly), but when the crowd got a little too into the chant, he panicked a little.

The crowd: “Tax the rich! Tax the rich! Tax the rich!”



Champagne Socialist Hasan Piker: “Maybe not too much cus I might want to buy a home here. I am kidding.”



With every joke comes of hint of truth. Even the audience sensed it. pic.twitter.com/binXdKZ5ny — Sir Rottweiler 🐾 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@SireRottweiler) June 12, 2026

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It's almost like he's a massive fraud.

Leftists™️ are completely incapable of distinguishing actions (one of the most conspicuously capitalist ppl living a lavish life of luxury) from rhetoric ("I'm a socialist") & it's why I will never be able to trust them. You just have to say the magic word to earn their devotion https://t.co/s9ZchhTOSY — Kenny Log-Ins ✌️parody✌️ (@KennyDeanT) June 12, 2026

Piker lives in a house worth several million dollars. He has luxury clothing, watches and shoes. He goes on fancy trips and has all the trappings of wealth. Good for him. America allows people to be wildly successful even if they are jerks. The terrible part is he cosplays as a Socialist. He's a massive hypocrite.

Exactly! His parents are the rich. His Uncle Cenk Uygur is 'the' rich. His friends are the rich. He's the rich.

There’s something uncanny with a crown of people saying to tax the rich when the very person who’s talking up there is literally the rich. The guy who they give their money too when he’s already wealthy. — Nightfall (@Jalter_Says) June 12, 2026

They are not making the connection.

He’s rich, but he’s not “the rich.” Calling him “the rich” is just approaching the discussion dishonestly. — Anthony Wilson (@WilsonNetNews) June 12, 2026

There is always a defender in the comments. He absolutely is 'the rich'. Maybe you could make this argument about a man who is self-made and is first generation wealthy.

That is not the case with Zohran. His parents are wealthy. HIs Mom's family is wildly successful. His Uncle Cenk is not only very wealthy, but also has access to celebrities and the public at large through his media platforms. Hasan is absolutely 'the rich'.

Also, what is Hasan doing to help others? He's not even trying to 'spread the wealth'. He hordes his wealth.

Oh grow up. Piker isnt a socialist & "champagne"?...really? He's a streamer/debater who has become successful in the American way; he didnt inherit his wealth,he built it.Unlike many MAGA streamers,Piker isnt paid by Lib Politi groups.

Jealous, I guess? — Mizz Kojak (@HystericalBoo) June 12, 2026

Clearly, people don't research before they comment. Hasan was raised in a wealthy home, he was platformed by his Uncle Cenk and he would be nothing unless he was born on third base.

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He hates his audience LOL, not a good actor. — anonymister (@jamesjeremyw1) June 12, 2026

He would never, ever hang out with his audience in real life. He doesn't associate with the poors.

Not a joke this is who he is — CB (@chickbomb) June 12, 2026

He has the charisma of a ruptured anal wart. — Battousai the snack enjoyer. (@shadowsmythe) June 12, 2026

That's being generous.





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