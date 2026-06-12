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Does Anyone in the Media Want to Ask 51 Ex Intel Officials for Comment About What Hunter Biden Just Said?

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on June 12, 2026
screenshot of Politico headline

Everybody remembers the infamous letter signed by 51 former intelligence community officials saying stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents were likely part of a Russian disinformation campaign. The letter was yet another attempt to interfere with the 2020 election and protect the Democrat candidate. 

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Not surprisingly, to this day some of the people who signed the letter are on news programs and promoted as experts and not the activists they really are. 

Naturally CNN's chief media tater was all over it as well: 

The story is still posted at Politico's website and hasn't been updated. At the time even the Democrat allies poorly disguised as late night "comedians" got in on the act.

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But the Left had a narrative to keep pushing, and they did, all while censorship ran rampant and people had their accounts suspended or banned for passing along factual information.

Do any reporters care to ask those dozens of former intel officials or the media that parroted their BS about what Hunter Biden just told Gavin Newsom? Biden again confirmed the laptop was very real: 

The laptop proved a lot more than that, dude, up to and including how far the Democrats and their media water carriers would be willing to go in order to suppress factual information just ahead of an election. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax along with former intel officials who lied to cover for the Bidens shortly before the 2020 election.

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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