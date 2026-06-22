Something Interesting (and Totally Predictable) Is Happening in Latin America Without USAID-terference



If you know what soccer means to the nation of Colombia, it is understandable that the entire country is celebrating its current position atop the side's group in the World Cup.

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Last night, however, Colombians had an even more important reason to take to the streets in revelry. Conservative, Trump-backed candidate Abelardo de la Espriella (labeled, predictably, 'far-right' by the dead legacy media) won a close election against leftist Iván Cepeda. Espriella, who is nicknamed 'El Tigre' (almost as good as Javier Milei's 'El Loco'), campaigned on attacking crime, pursuing deregulation to expand economic freedom for citizens, lowering taxes, and aligning more closely with the US.

Sound familiar?

Needless to say, the people celebrated as if Carlos Valderrama had just scored a hat trick against Argentina.

Thousands of Colombians poured into the streets to celebrate Abelardo de la Espriella’s electoral victory and the end of socialist rule. pic.twitter.com/uO2NdGEgw8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 22, 2026

Colombians are now flooding the streets to celebrate the fall of socialism pic.twitter.com/7xsGvcGsgr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 21, 2026

Naturally, the left in Colombia is in full election denial mode, as well as placing the blame on their favorite boogeyman.

JUST IN: 🇨🇴🇮🇱 Colombian President Gustavo Petro says he does not recognize the presidential election results, suggests Israeli interference. — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) June 21, 2026

LOL.

Saying 'Israel' has become the left's new 'racist' or 'fascist' accusation.

But the socialist, outgoing Petro administration, which is backing Cepeda, will have to be watched like a hawk, as they will undoubtedly try to steal the close election back in any recounts.

One aspect of the election that might help the result hold is that Colombian socialists can no longer count on election interference money from USAID. And it's not just Colombia. Check out the recent trend in Latin America:

7 Latin American elections since USAID was defunded:



🇨🇱 Chile: "far-right" Kast won

🇧🇴 Bolivia: "far-right" Paz won

🇵🇪 Peru: "far-right" Fujimori won

🇪🇨 Ecuador: "far-right" Noboa won

🇭🇳 Honduras: "far-right" Asfura won

🇨🇴 Colombia: "far-right" Espriella won

🇨🇷 Costa Rica:… — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 21, 2026

... "far-right" Fernandez won

Wow. Just ... WOW.

We want to be careful not to imply too much correlation as causation here, but still. That is a pretty remarkable string of results.

In my professional opinion as an international relations scholar, this would qualify in my book as a "trend." — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 22, 2026

HA! Ya think?

Liberals were using our US tax dollars to promote Global Liberalism and called it "humanitarian". 🙄 pic.twitter.com/myzAJcSxzJ — MAGA ME (@MyHandleNo) June 22, 2026

That seems like a pretty important trend as well.

Amazing what local voters will decide when globalist forces aren't able to interfere and refuse to let local voters decide.

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USAID was the socialist politician slush fund in South America for decades. Getting rid of them was crucial!



Now, Europe, it’s your time…if you have anything left to fight for. https://t.co/wojKNKHaxr — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 22, 2026

When conservatives win in Europe, the left just cancels the elections. You know ... for democracy.

It's almost like USAID was funding the left. — 🇺🇸Keith E. Roberts 🇺🇸 (@BIGHAAS15) June 22, 2026

It’s almost like socialists can’t win in the Western hemisphere without Democrats sending America’s tax dollars to them… https://t.co/hufoUzvXsg — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) June 22, 2026

Yeah ... ALMOST.

It's kind of impossible NOT to see the pattern here. Except for those who don't WANT to see it.

USAID funding goes away and all of Latin America becomes conservative.



Probably not related. https://t.co/XQ9TYQwwdR — Dan Hollaway (@DanHollaway) June 21, 2026

We also shouldn't forget that, in Brazil, Flavio Bolsonaro would likely be President today without blatant corruption and interference from the side of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Brazil has another general election coming up this year. We will be VERY interested in those results after seeing the trend in other Latin American countries and the corresponding drop in USAID.

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Latin America is moving right.



This October Brazil will hold its first presidential election since USAID was shut down. Many people have asked if this is why Brazil’s censorship apparatus is becoming so aggressive now.



Free elections require require citizens to be allowed to… https://t.co/2zwsPvR80o — Martin De Luca (@emd_worldwide) June 21, 2026

... hear, speak, organize, criticize, and decide without judges deciding which opinions may exist.

No wonder leftists worldwide are so intent on shutting down free speech.

People expressing their views -- and voting accordingly -- is to the left as Holy Water is to a vampire.

The Americas will be greater than they have ever been. It's a golden age for all of us. https://t.co/mIjPC5WsyZ — Micro2Macr0 (@Micro2Macr0) June 22, 2026

It won’t be long until South America is safer than Europe at this rate https://t.co/XLsmvyjGls — WPL (@WomenPostingLs) June 22, 2026

We're pretty confident that none of the new conservative leaders in Central and South America will permit -- let alone cover up for -- gangs of Islamist immigrants victimizing more than 250,000 of their children, that's for sure.

And it all started in El Salvador under President @nayibbukele’s leadership, proving to the entire continent that Latin American nations can stand on their own and turn things around, while setting a firm example for others to follow.



LAW & ORDER! 🇸🇻 https://t.co/fp2JAE2TOq — Herbert Esmahan (@HerbertEsmahan) June 21, 2026

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Milei and Bukele definitely got the ball rolling in Latin America, and, granted, that was before USAID was gutted.

So, would all of these other conservative leaders have won if USAID were still funding leftist causes in their countries?

We'll never know, but we're going to go ahead and just notice the pattern anyway.

After all, leftists hate it when Republicans 'notice things.'





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Editor's Note: Leftists worldwide have never been less popular as voters reject their globalist, socialist agenda.

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