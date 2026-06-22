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Something Interesting (and Totally Predictable) Is Happening in Latin America Without USAID-terference

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on June 22, 2026
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko


If you know what soccer means to the nation of Colombia, it is understandable that the entire country is celebrating its current position atop the side's group in the World Cup. 

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Last night, however, Colombians had an even more important reason to take to the streets in revelry. Conservative, Trump-backed candidate Abelardo de la Espriella (labeled, predictably, 'far-right' by the dead legacy media) won a close election against leftist Iván Cepeda. Espriella, who is nicknamed 'El Tigre' (almost as good as Javier Milei's 'El Loco'), campaigned on attacking crime, pursuing deregulation to expand economic freedom for citizens, lowering taxes, and aligning more closely with the US. 

Sound familiar? 

Needless to say, the people celebrated as if Carlos Valderrama had just scored a hat trick against Argentina. 

Naturally, the left in Colombia is in full election denial mode, as well as placing the blame on their favorite boogeyman. 

LOL. 

Saying 'Israel' has become the left's new 'racist' or 'fascist' accusation. 

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But the socialist, outgoing Petro administration, which is backing Cepeda, will have to be watched like a hawk, as they will undoubtedly try to steal the close election back in any recounts. 

One aspect of the election that might help the result hold is that Colombian socialists can no longer count on election interference money from USAID. And it's not just Colombia. Check out the recent trend in Latin America: 

...  "far-right" Fernandez won

Wow. Just ... WOW. 

We want to be careful not to imply too much correlation as causation here, but still. That is a pretty remarkable string of results.

HA! Ya think? 

That seems like a pretty important trend as well. 

Amazing what local voters will decide when globalist forces aren't able to interfere and refuse to let local voters decide. 

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When conservatives win in Europe, the left just cancels the elections. You know ... for democracy. 

Yeah ... ALMOST. 

It's kind of impossible NOT to see the pattern here. Except for those who don't WANT to see it. 

We also shouldn't forget that, in Brazil, Flavio Bolsonaro would likely be President today without blatant corruption and interference from the side of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. 

Brazil has another general election coming up this year. We will be VERY interested in those results after seeing the trend in other Latin American countries and the corresponding drop in USAID. 

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...  hear, speak, organize, criticize, and decide without judges deciding which opinions may exist.

No wonder leftists worldwide are so intent on shutting down free speech. 

People expressing their views -- and voting accordingly -- is to the left as Holy Water is to a vampire. 

We're pretty confident that none of the new conservative leaders in Central and South America will permit -- let alone cover up for -- gangs of Islamist immigrants victimizing more than 250,000 of their children, that's for sure. 

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Milei and Bukele definitely got the ball rolling in Latin America, and, granted, that was before USAID was gutted

So, would all of these other conservative leaders have won if USAID were still funding leftist causes in their countries? 

We'll never know, but we're going to go ahead and just notice the pattern anyway. 

After all, leftists hate it when Republicans 'notice things.'

============================================

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Editor's Note: Leftists worldwide have never been less popular as voters reject their globalist, socialist agenda.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS COLOMBIA CONSERVATISM JAVIER MILEI USAID

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