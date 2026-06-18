You Got Nailed: Tom Hanks Drops a Funny on MS NOW's Ratings and Lefties CAN'T DEAL



In case you missed it -- and we pray to God that you did -- today was the opening of the Obama Death Star, also known as a Presidential Center, in Chicago.

As usual with anything Obama-related, it was the height of hierarchy and hypocrisy, beginning with a land acknowledgement (but not giving that land back), and including Michelle Obama singing the praises of illegal aliens, like the one who just tried to mastermind a terror attack on the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House.

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Another critical element of Obama's insecurity is that he always has to populate his events with celebrities in a desperate attempt to pretend he is still cool and relevant.

One celebrity whom America likes far more than Obama is actor Tom Hanks. Not that he isn't a liberal; he certainly is. But people, even conservatives, generally still appreciate Hanks for the quality of most of his work ... and possibly because he hasn't gone completely batpoop insane like so many of his Hollywood brethren. Why, we don't think he has even ONE transgender child.

No, if anyone is going to turn on Hanks, it is the left, who will call for his head if he doesn't toe the leftist line obediently 100 percent of the time.

That is precisely what happened today at the Obama opening when Hanks poked some good-natured fun at MS NOW and the fact that no one watches that lunatic asylum of a network. Watch:

Hanks: What can I do for the 800 people watching MSNOW? pic.twitter.com/ae9NmMmYzY — Acyn (@Acyn) June 18, 2026

LOL. Eight hundred is being generous, but it was a pretty good line, especially when Hanks sighed and said they could add a zero if they really needed to.

Can we get a rimshot in here? Ba-DUM-tsss!

Asking Tom hanks for a comment these days is like a box of chocolates….you never know what you’re gonna get pic.twitter.com/xyxcwDKK0k — Oliver (@Oliver41424909) June 18, 2026

Now, normal people would consider that a good thing, a sign that Hanks thinks for himself and doesn't just repeat scripted pablum for the clapping seals on the left.

For a leftist, though, this is sacrilege. And let the ginormous hissy fit commence!

Why is he always such a douche. What does he have to be so bitter about? — Justin (@IdiotFromKY) June 18, 2026

Bitter? THAT was bitter? Really? Someone might need a mirror.

It just goes to show that leftists always project their own faults and flaws onto others.

Hanks has a real mean streak that he barely disguises anymore - if you look, you will see it. https://t.co/ACMzRQBbcL — Mark (@MJL77) June 18, 2026

No, if Hanks wanted to be mean, he would have looked into the camera and told Katy Tur that pretending to be a journalist is HIS job as an actor, not hers.

Pretty arrogant, Tom.

Not a great look. — Roberto Gee (@RobertoGee4) June 18, 2026

Leftists will never get jokes because they ARE the joke.

Start by remembering they’re citizens, not a rating — Nora (@Nora1123105) June 18, 2026

Oh, lighten up, Francis.

And are you sure they're citizens? We get the feeling that the only people who watch MS NOW are illegal criminals that the network is always coddling.

It's because the people who watch MSNOW have jobs so will catch up later... — Steve Zolest (@StefanZolest) June 18, 2026

Yikes! LOL.

If that was a joke, it would have been even funnier than Hanks' line. Sadly, we think that poster is serious, which makes us laugh, but in an entirely different way.

Tom’s a jerk. A has-been jerk. — Mita Banerjee (@meteebee) June 18, 2026

Has been is better than never was.

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By the way, Hanks has starred in more than a dozen movies in the 2020s alone. That doesn't sound like too much of a has-been to us.

Wow, what an a**hole. — Donna 💙🐝🇺🇦 🇵🇸 (@oconnellaboo) June 18, 2026

Their tears are always so delicious, aren't they? And they cry even harder when some truth -- even in joke form -- drops from someone whom they count as an 'ally.'

There were many more vitriolic replies, but most were too vulgar to include here.

Thankfully, while the left was melting down, regular people were laughing their butts off.

That’s his best line since “There’s no crying in baseball.” https://t.co/4hK1to3Ifu — Zach Baker (@Zachthewriter) June 18, 2026

It really wasn't even a political point necessarily. As we noted, Hanks is a pretty reliable Democrat voter and supporter.

But regardless of his affiliation, the writing is on the wall for cable news. No one is watching these networks anymore. It's just that, in the case of MS NOW, people are turning away faster because of how crazy they are.

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What can we say? The truth hurts sometimes.

Good for Tom Hanks for being able to poke some accurate fun at his own side.

And we thank the left for reminding us, once again, that even a little lighthearted humor to them is like getting battery acid thrown in their faces.





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