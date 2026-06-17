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POPCORN! Watch Hillary Clinton Absolutely SQUIRM When Pressed to Comment About Graham Platner

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:30 AM on June 17, 2026
ABC News


Democrats seem to have a playbook when it comes to their worst candidates for public office. 

Step one is to defend the indefensible. Steps two through nine are to repeat Step one. 

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On a few very rare occasions, some will proceed to Step 10, which is to wait until after the candidate is forced out of politics, and then claim that you knew all along that supporting that person was a mistake. 

Two notable examples are Eric Swalwell in California and, of course, Joe Biden in 2024. Right up to the point when Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama defenestrated Biden, every prominent Democrat was promising America that he was as sharp as a tack and 'the best Biden ever.' But when the long knives came out for senile old Uncle Joe, EVERYONE drew them. 

For example, here is Hillary Clinton in a recent interview with lefty journo David Remnick of The New Yorker, now claiming that Biden never should have run. But she was singing a much different tune a couple of years ago:

Wow. It's like they don't understand that recorded video is a thing that exists. 

Unfortunately, when it comes to Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, Clinton and the rest of the Democrats are still stuck on Steps one through nine. They can't bring themselves to denounce Platner -- the most denounceable candidate ever -- so they are just pretending that all of the skeletons in his PortaPotty don't exist. And when that doesn't work, they just sit and squirm uncomfortably. 

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Here is Clinton in that same interview, looking utterly flummoxed when Remnick presses her to offer her opinion about Platner and state whether she would vote for him or not. Watch: 

Yikes! We haven't seen a dance that awkward since Elaine on Seinfeld. 

And you can practically see Clinton FUMING behind her eyes that Remnick, who is supposed to be a reliable media ally, would press her even a little bit about Platner.

Remnick should probably send out a video, very soon, about how he didn't kill himself.

Bumps in the road? Sure. And Mount Everest is just an anthill. 

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Even Remnick couldn't buy that one and practically laughed in Clinton's face. 

LOL. 

Oh, we can think of SO many reasons why she never was -- and never will be -- elected President. 

But yes, that's one of them. 

That's weird, isn't it? She has never shied away from denouncing Republicans in other states. 

Yet, somehow, she can't comment on this Maine candidate because she's a 'New Yorker.'

Ouch!

Tough, but fair. 

You might almost say that they would fit perfectly together. 

Perhaps in a 'basket.'

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Platner's Nazi tendencies don't faze Clinton even a little bit. 

She's squirming here because she doesn't know what other skeletons will be revealed. 

There is almost certainly more bad stuff.

Republicans have all but confirmed that they're holding onto more dirt on Platner. They're just waiting until it's too late for Democrats to replace him on the November ballot. 

We're getting a kick out of it, that's for sure. 

HEY! Everyone knows that all of those charges against her husband were just a 'vast right-wing conspiracy.'

... Or something. 

HA! 

That's basically our reaction whenever she says anything. 

But as long as Platner remains in the Senate race, expect more of this awkward squirming and evasion from Clinton and the rest of the Democrats. 

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Until he loses, that is. Then we can count on them skipping ahead to Step 10 and assuring us that they were against him all along. 

============================================

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DEMOCRAT PARTY HILLARY CLINTON MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

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