POPCORN! Watch Hillary Clinton Absolutely SQUIRM When Pressed to Comment About Graham Platner



Democrats seem to have a playbook when it comes to their worst candidates for public office.

Step one is to defend the indefensible. Steps two through nine are to repeat Step one.

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On a few very rare occasions, some will proceed to Step 10, which is to wait until after the candidate is forced out of politics, and then claim that you knew all along that supporting that person was a mistake.

Two notable examples are Eric Swalwell in California and, of course, Joe Biden in 2024. Right up to the point when Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama defenestrated Biden, every prominent Democrat was promising America that he was as sharp as a tack and 'the best Biden ever.' But when the long knives came out for senile old Uncle Joe, EVERYONE drew them.

For example, here is Hillary Clinton in a recent interview with lefty journo David Remnick of The New Yorker, now claiming that Biden never should have run. But she was singing a much different tune a couple of years ago:

Hillary, June 2026: Biden made a terrible mistake. He should have never run again in 2024. We would’ve beaten Trump.



Hillary, March 2023: I want him to run again, and I’ll support him.



Biden announced his re-election campaign a month later. pic.twitter.com/yL5HivMHkx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 16, 2026

Wow. It's like they don't understand that recorded video is a thing that exists.

Unfortunately, when it comes to Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, Clinton and the rest of the Democrats are still stuck on Steps one through nine. They can't bring themselves to denounce Platner -- the most denounceable candidate ever -- so they are just pretending that all of the skeletons in his PortaPotty don't exist. And when that doesn't work, they just sit and squirm uncomfortably.

Here is Clinton in that same interview, looking utterly flummoxed when Remnick presses her to offer her opinion about Platner and state whether she would vote for him or not. Watch:

Hillary zigs and zags when asked about Graham Platner:



“He’s had some bumps on the road."



Ok, but if you were a Mainer, would you vote for him?



“I’m not a Mainer. I’m a New Yorker."



**Changes subject**



The Dem elite's squirming and deflecting on this guy is something else. pic.twitter.com/gL6A5jzhfa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 17, 2026

Yikes! We haven't seen a dance that awkward since Elaine on Seinfeld.

And you can practically see Clinton FUMING behind her eyes that Remnick, who is supposed to be a reliable media ally, would press her even a little bit about Platner.

Hilldog wanted no part of this question — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 17, 2026

Remnick should probably send out a video, very soon, about how he didn't kill himself.

Hillary calling Nazi tattoos, white supremacy ties, and abuse allegations bumps on the road is absolutely insane.



This is who the Democrats are willing to nominate and defend, a guy with literal allegiance to Nazi ideology.



They spent years calling Trump Hitler while… pic.twitter.com/ehLz51nHRW — Zio Rocco (@totallyrocco) June 17, 2026

Bumps in the road? Sure. And Mount Everest is just an anthill.

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Even Remnick couldn't buy that one and practically laughed in Clinton's face.

"Hitler? He had some bumps on the road." — Andrew McCann (@andymccann) June 17, 2026

LOL.

@HillaryClinton and this type of non-answer is why you were never elected president. Take a stand on something that’s correct — Americanwoman50 (@TammyHi72951633) June 17, 2026

Oh, we can think of SO many reasons why she never was -- and never will be -- elected President.

But yes, that's one of them.

Killary's never been reluctant about telling ME who not to vote for. — Huckleberry Holliday (@ToobEwe45597) June 17, 2026

That's weird, isn't it? She has never shied away from denouncing Republicans in other states.

Yet, somehow, she can't comment on this Maine candidate because she's a 'New Yorker.'

To be fair, compared to Bill, Platner is a boy scout. https://t.co/2jisIBN797 — HoosierEconGeek (@EconHoosier) June 17, 2026

Ouch!

Tough, but fair.

The thing is, Hillary is one of the most corrupt people in our country. She has done terrible things trying to get power. She totally relates to this jerk. — Katrinka48 (@genealogy1968) June 17, 2026

You might almost say that they would fit perfectly together.

Perhaps in a 'basket.'

Hillary is pro-National Socialist.

All Democratic Socialists are, because the differences are trivial. — Happy Granddadddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddd (@PlotWeaver) June 17, 2026

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Platner's Nazi tendencies don't faze Clinton even a little bit.

She's squirming here because she doesn't know what other skeletons will be revealed.

They know or suspect there is more bad stuff lurking out there. — ralphie wigs (@RalphieWigs) June 17, 2026

There is almost certainly more bad stuff.

Republicans have all but confirmed that they're holding onto more dirt on Platner. They're just waiting until it's too late for Democrats to replace him on the November ballot.

I love the fact that they have to defend this guy. It is so funny that they are stuck with him!!!!! — Micah Cathey (@MicahCathey1983) June 17, 2026

We're getting a kick out of it, that's for sure.

And yet every conservative in the country is asked to denounce a comment made by a UFC fighter. But Hillary has always been a coward when it comes to speaking out on things - like men treating women badly. — DespeRobbo (@Desperobbo) June 17, 2026

HEY! Everyone knows that all of those charges against her husband were just a 'vast right-wing conspiracy.'

... Or something.

Blah blah lie deflect lie pic.twitter.com/oGEy158oZx — ToniG19 (@toni_g19) June 17, 2026

HA!

That's basically our reaction whenever she says anything.

But as long as Platner remains in the Senate race, expect more of this awkward squirming and evasion from Clinton and the rest of the Democrats.

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Until he loses, that is. Then we can count on them skipping ahead to Step 10 and assuring us that they were against him all along.





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