Make Apple Pie Great Again! McDonald's Makes YUGE Announcement for America 250



Younger generations often roll their eyes at Boomers and Gen X for a popular saying among people of a certain age: 'We used to be a proper country.' A saying that often goes along with this is 'Look what they took from us.'

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But that's because Millennials and Gen Zers have never known the exquisite pleasure of biting into a fried McDonald's apple pie. The ubiquitous fast food chain phased these heavenly ingots of molten hot lava out of their restaurants around 1992.

Thanks a lot, Bill Clinton and Al Gore!

But all of that is about to change this summer. For America's 250th birthday, McDonald's has announced that it is bringing back the genesis of so many emergency room visits: the fried apple pie.

McDonald’s is bringing back fried apple pies for the first time in more than three decades to honor America’s 250th birthday. https://t.co/htajMCvqpW — ABC News (@ABC) June 16, 2026

For the second time in two days, this writer will exclaim, 'HELL, YEAH!'

The only thing we are looking forward to more than buying several of these for ourselves this summer is seeing the reaction videos from young people when they take their first bite. The look of ecstasy on their faces will likely rival that of Europeans who try Texas barbecue for the first time, or walk into their first Buc-ee's.

Here is part of the announcement from McDonald's:

Summer tends to move fast – but the moments worth remembering don’t. And with America’s 250th birthday around the corner, we’re bringing back a fan-favorite and bona fide national treasure made for slowing down and savoring the season: the Fried Apple Pie. If you know, you know. If you don't, June 23 is your chance to find out. The OG Fried Apple Pie is back at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time. The all-day menu item features our signature filling made with 100% American-grown apples, wrapped in the same golden crunch and flaky fried crust fans remember – or soon won’t forget.

Unfortunately, McDonald's has only guaranteed the availability of these deep-fried national treasures through July 4, so get 'em while you can.

But if enough Americans celebrate our greatness with a purchase of this delectable treat, we're guessing old Ronald McDonald will keep them around for a while longer -- or at least bring them back on a regular basis, like the McRib.

But even if only for a couple of weeks, we are making apple pie great again!

We are so back https://t.co/CYX5zR4igq — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 16, 2026

Combine this with some Pizza Hut restaurants bringing back red plastic cups, salad bars, and Ms. Pac-Man, and we are truly entering the Golden Age, just as our 47th President promised.

McDonald's did not mention Donald Trump in its statement, but let's be real here.

Does anyone believe we'd be getting fried apple pies back if Kamala Harris were President?

This is what I voted for. https://t.co/FwMYNIfin6 — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 16, 2026

This is what 77 million of us voted for!

This is YUGE.



Monumental.



America is back. https://t.co/HhJHutMn2q — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 16, 2026

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The funny (and regrettable) thing about Mickey D's phasing out the beloved fried pies for a baked version back in the 1990s is that they said it was to offer 'healthier choices.' But according to ABC News, the baked pie actually had more calories, despite being smaller and FAR less tasty.

Prayers answered.

Make this liquid lava hot pocket permanent https://t.co/IjL7fiTzdb — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 16, 2026

As we noted above, if we buy enough of them, they will. McDonald's is a business above all.

For those who have not eaten one of these before, know that the internal temperature is roughly the same as that of the core of our sun. https://t.co/NAHSCQdq26 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 16, 2026

Oral surgeons specializing in soft palate tissue grafting be like…… pic.twitter.com/MYOCJ958sr — TradewindTruth (@TradewindTruth) June 16, 2026

HA!

No one tell the younger kids.

After all, if you haven't melted the roof of your mouth like the One Ring being cast into the fires of Mount Doom, have you even really had one?

My God we did it. We made America great again. https://t.co/XjxmvRz5lv — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) June 16, 2026

Damn straight.

I worked at McDonald’s when they switched from fried to baked pies.



You youngins who never experienced fried pies are in for a real treat! They are “slap yo mamma” good!



I don’t indulge, so enjoy one for me! ☺️ https://t.co/9e8dwnrVXs — Amity (@amitylee13) June 16, 2026

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Come on. You can cheat on that healthy diet for just one of these, can't you?

We promise not to tell RFK Jr.

Making an exception in my diet for this one. 🥧 https://t.co/qXFvSu7wM9 — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) June 16, 2026

See? If Wesley Hunt can make an exception, we can all make an exception.

The fried Apple Pies are back!

The filling should be cool enough to eat by 2030.

Good lord, we love em though! https://t.co/yoaxyeSmuz — The Loftus Party (@theloftusparty) June 16, 2026

Firework burns ✅

Apple pie burns ✅

Sunburns ✅

We're back, baby 😎 🇺🇸 🫡 https://t.co/bp0vINwAAc — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) June 16, 2026

It's gonna be one HELL of a summer!

The greatest day of your life ... so far.

The real greatest day will be on June 23, when you can actually go buy one, eat one, and proceed directly to the closest burn unit.

Liberals have no response to this — Matt Morse (@MattMorseTV) June 16, 2026

We even welcome lefties to come and enjoy the scalding hot deliciousness with American patriots.

Just try not to sue Trump over the resulting trauma to your soft palate.

(Dang. We just gave them an idea, didn't we?)

This is the greatest nation on earth. https://t.co/qAefVJT3DR — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) June 16, 2026

As World Cup fans from around the world are discovering this summer, it's not even close.

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"Huzzah! Not gonna lie, I love them."

~ George Washington https://t.co/YLh0SSBdY7 — G (@stevensongs) June 16, 2026

Fun fact: Washington actually meant to chop down an apple tree, not a cherry tree, so he could make one of these beauties.

True story.

Bring back the fried cherry pie too @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/0zFxhCVZtL — LVPBG (@LVPBG) June 16, 2026

The cherry pie was also pretty awesome. But this is America 250. And there's nothing more American than apple pie.

Fried apple pie.

Served at a temperature roughly equal to that of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945.

Yes, we did. Yes, we are. And yes, it is.

Let's ... F***ing ... GO!

Straight to the nearest McDonald's for America 250.

God bless this land. And God bless apple pies that make napalm seem mildly warm at best.

We ARE a proper country once again.





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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Arches Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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