A Bad Rap? CNN’s Jake Tapper Says Marco Rubio Dropped '90s Hip-Hop...
NBC ‘News’ Covers Kyle Rittenhouse’s Spider Bite, Calls Fiery Kenosha Riots a ‘Civil...
VIP
Councilwoman Arguing for Pride Flag in Park Says She Wouldn't Raise an American...
Columnist Says Criticism of Katie Porter’s Temperament Is ‘Blatantly Sexist’
VIP
Hantavirus Cruise Ship Outbreak Hits Close to Home: Not COVID 2.0, But Lessons...
Stephen Colbert’s Friend, Barack, Gives Him a Personal Tour of His Presidential Center
$11 Million Somali Medicare Fraudster Given Probation in Plea Deal With MN AG...
From Giggle Box to Hanky Time: Dem. Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta Gets a...
Sam Stein Overlooks Tim Scott While Worrying It’ll Be ‘Another 100 Years’ Before...
Kathy Griffin Wants You to Feel Rage on Election Day Over Arrest of...
Disney Cruise Families Stunned by Onboard Arrests — The Shocking Reason Border Patrol...
Rep. Steve Cohen Says Tennessee's Insane New Maps Would Destroy the Black Community's...
Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes: Krassenstein Canceled by His Own Side for...
The Bulwark Floats the Idea of Graham Platner Running for President in 2028

Secret Sauce: Famous Fast-Food Mascot Unleashes a McFlurry of Patriotism at Minor League Baseball Game

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:18 AM on May 08, 2026
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File

Seeing a sports mascot at a baseball game is normal, but seeing the mascot of the most famous fast food franchise in the world isn’t. Watching in amusement and patriotic pride as that burger mascot belts out a respectable rendition of our country’s national anthem is unheard of. Until now.

Advertisement

Check out this unexpected guest performing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' to kick off a recent Charlotte Knights minor league baseball game. (WATCH)

We’ve witnessed clowns (the kinds without makeup) attempt 'The Star-Spangled Banner' before, but never Ronald McDonald of McDonald's!

Posters say a captured image from the patriotic performance epitomizes everything that makes America great.

President Donald Trump would have loved that.

Commenters say the players had some trouble keeping their composure during the soaring, surreal song.

Recommended

NBC ‘News’ Covers Kyle Rittenhouse’s Spider Bite, Calls Fiery Kenosha Riots a ‘Civil Rights Rally’
Warren Squire
Advertisement

They were just reacting to the moment.

Posters wonder how the McDonald’s mascot found himself crooning on the baseball diamond. They have a theory.

They said ‘yacht rock,’ but the talent booker heard ‘Ray Kroc.’

Commenters wonder when a fellow McDonaldland member will get his chance to croon. No, not the Hamburglar.

Let’s hope poor Grimace doesn’t get stuck singing ‘O Canada’ at an NHL game.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT MLB SPORTS USA VIDEO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC ‘News’ Covers Kyle Rittenhouse’s Spider Bite, Calls Fiery Kenosha Riots a ‘Civil Rights Rally’
Warren Squire
UNHINGED Democrat Rep. Justin Pearson MUST Be Expelled After Attacking Innocent TN State Troopers (Watch)
Sam J.
'Go to Gaza Yourself': Man Urges Gay Pro-Palestine Protester to Experience Hamas 'Hospitality' Firsthand
justmindy
$11 Million Somali Medicare Fraudster Given Probation in Plea Deal With MN AG Keith Ellison
Brett T.
Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes: Krassenstein Canceled by His Own Side for Buying a Cybertruck
justmindy
HER FACE! LOL! Scott Jennings Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to EMBARRASS Ana Navarro ... Again
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

NBC ‘News’ Covers Kyle Rittenhouse’s Spider Bite, Calls Fiery Kenosha Riots a ‘Civil Rights Rally’ Warren Squire
Advertisement