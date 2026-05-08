Secret Sauce: Famous Fast-Food Mascot Unleashes a McFlurry of Patriotism at Minor League Baseball Game

Seeing a sports mascot at a baseball game is normal, but seeing the mascot of the most famous fast food franchise in the world isn’t. Watching in amusement and patriotic pride as that burger mascot belts out a respectable rendition of our country’s national anthem is unheard of. Until now.

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Check out this unexpected guest performing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' to kick off a recent Charlotte Knights minor league baseball game. (WATCH)

Nothing can prepare you for who's singing this National Anthem



(via lpaulfranklin / TT) pic.twitter.com/GOPCyqGpTM — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 7, 2026

1000 tries and I still wouldn’t have put Ronald McDonald on the anthem card. Peak American spectacle. Equal parts patriotic and completely deranged. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) May 7, 2026

"Nothing can prepare you for who's singing this National Anthem." Truer words have never been spoken. — Jay Fontana (@jayquintana_jr) May 7, 2026

We’ve witnessed clowns (the kinds without makeup) attempt 'The Star-Spangled Banner' before, but never Ronald McDonald of McDonald's!

Posters say a captured image from the patriotic performance epitomizes everything that makes America great.

I've never seen something so American in my life. — MetalNick (@solidmetalnick) May 8, 2026

USA! USA! USA! — Recess Hall of Famer (@hallofrecess) May 7, 2026

Should have been the one to sing it at the last inauguration. — Lyric (@Lyricara) May 7, 2026

President Donald Trump would have loved that.

Commenters say the players had some trouble keeping their composure during the soaring, surreal song.

Dude was fighting for his life not to laugh pic.twitter.com/icjrC8PY9J — Sid Gorgon 🐍 Naga Vtuber | NEW TWITCH AFFILIATE (@SidGorgon) May 7, 2026

I mean this is amazing content lol. The fellas cracking up I love it. I was not prepared, nope. — Kevin Tromp (@Tromper918) May 8, 2026

They were just reacting to the moment.

Posters wonder how the McDonald’s mascot found himself crooning on the baseball diamond. They have a theory.

“I asked for MICHAEL McDonald!” — chris (@acheapmove) May 7, 2026

when they ask you to book Michael McDonald but you hear what you wanna hear — chris (@acheapmove) May 7, 2026

They said ‘yacht rock,’ but the talent booker heard ‘Ray Kroc.’

Commenters wonder when a fellow McDonaldland member will get his chance to croon. No, not the Hamburglar.

Grimace still waiting for his moment… pic.twitter.com/v5PBug0A3X — So, About that Stat… (@soaboutthatstat) May 7, 2026

Wonder if he’ll do the @Mets game next. He can duet with Grimace pic.twitter.com/XvIlf2hDuf — #thefoodguy™️ MJ ⚾️🍎🌭🤙🏽 🏝🛬 (@MJTorres1230) May 7, 2026

Just wait until GRIMACE gets HIS shot to sing. Grimace has some PIPES!! pic.twitter.com/aAfU0DxMaM — Toomer (@MagnoliaToomer) May 7, 2026

Let’s hope poor Grimace doesn’t get stuck singing ‘O Canada’ at an NHL game.

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