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Can't You FEEL the Love? Obamas Unveil Commissioned Portrait of Themselves at Presidential Library

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:10 PM on June 15, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik


It's been a rough 24 hours or so for Michelle Obama ... ahem ... so we thought we'd give her a break this evening by sharing the new portrait that she and her husband had commissioned for the Death Star ... err, we mean the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago

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We're not sure why the big reveal was posted from the X account of the Democrats, and not from either of the Obamas themselves, but the former President and First Lady might have been busy working on creating the fiery, lidless eye to place atop the library. 

In any case, here is the portrait, along with a second photo showing the Obamas' reaction to seeing it unveiled. 

This writer was never an Art History major, so we will refrain from any commentary on the quality of the painting itself. 

However, we do know a thing or two about psychology. And there's a lot of that oozing out of both pictures. 

Doesn't it just scream 'loving couple,' with Michelle clearly leaning away from her husband, and the grim look on Barack's face? 

But it's the second photo, showing both of them with arms crossed and frowns, that really made us laugh. 

Those pursed lips, though. LOL. 

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We only wish that expression had made it into the portrait. 

Yep, that's her perma-face, alright. 

Others spotted some other significant 'tells' in the portrait. 

Someone is the dominant person in this relationship, and it isn't the man who used to be POTUS

Well, ONE of their egos does, that's for sure. 

Now, now. We will not tolerate any 'Big Mike' jokes around here. 

Oh, wait. We just did. Oops. 

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We're not sure WHAT is up with Obama's suit in this portrait. 

But maybe 'Doctor' Jill Biden consulted on his look. 

HA! 

Come on, admit it. You giggled, too. 

That should be the look for the Bidens' commissioned portrait. 

To be fair, that might not be the painting's fault. 

Whenever those two are photographed together, they always have that sour look on their faces. 

There's some messaging going on there, too. 

The painter immigrated from Nigeria when she was a teenager. There's nothing wrong with that, but the Obamas clearly have a preference for people who are not from the United States. 

Possibly because the former First Lady has gone back to never being proud of this country. 

It's a fair question, given that, like most leftists, the Obamas don't have the most stellar track record when it comes to that sort of thing. 

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Whoops. 

Kind of like AOC and her 'Tax the Rich' Met Gala dress. 

We hope Njideka Akunyili Crosby's check doesn't bounce. 

============================================

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BARACK OBAMA CHICAGO DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC MICHELLE OBAMA

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