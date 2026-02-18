Here's What the Outside of Barack Obama's Presidential Library SHOULD Look Like

Barack Obama's presidential library in Chicago has a design that's been compared to anything from a North Korean guard tower to a giant dumpster. It's definitely "symbolic":

Obama's presidential library may come to symbolize more than intended from the administration. The library was supposed to run $330 million and is now over $850 million and growing. The promised endowment to protect the public from debt is virtually empty. https://t.co/B03oaICIsX — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 27, 2025

The Obama library also contains a massive wall of text near the top that is, um, interesting:

The Obama Library contains a *literal* wall of text



Physically building lefty memes pic.twitter.com/DWIZnJ0iPn — Covfefe Anon (@CovfefeAnon) October 20, 2025

Hmm...

I's indistinguishable from L's and T's. E's indistinguishable from F's. Multiple words get disjointed--not just on one plane but two.

Truly, one of the most headache-inducing reading experiences I've ever had. pic.twitter.com/hohr6Whusy — Jacob Shell (@JacobAShell) February 17, 2026

That's... interesting. The design has been mocked, but the wording on the building also could be a more accurate representation of Obama's time in the White House.

This would be much more fitting for what happened during Obama's eight years if the wording was more honest and straightforward:

It should look like this. pic.twitter.com/FG8WVHkfnK — The OverboostedOne (@OverboostedOne) February 17, 2026

This is perfect.

That would be MUCH more appropriate!

