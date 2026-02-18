Here's What the Outside of Barack Obama's Presidential Library SHOULD Look Like

All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt: Mistrial Declared in Prairieland ICE Shooting...
VIP
Doug P. | 2:40 PM on February 18, 2026
Twitchy

Barack Obama's presidential library in Chicago has a design that's been compared to anything from a North Korean guard tower to a giant dumpster. It's definitely "symbolic":

The Obama library also contains a massive wall of text near the top that is, um, interesting: 

Hmm...

That's... interesting. The design has been mocked, but the wording on the building also could be a more accurate representation of Obama's time in the White House. 

This would be much more fitting for what happened during Obama's eight years if the wording was more honest and straightforward: 

This is perfect. 

That would be MUCH more appropriate!

*****

