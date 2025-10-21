Obama Library Features a Massive Wall of Text That’s an Unintentional Tribute to ‘The Left Can’t Meme'

Besides being an architectural abomination, the new Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, which most people refer to as the Obama library, unintentionally pays tribute to the left in a hilarious way. The towering building features a ‘wall of text’ just like we find in leftist memes. It’s ‘The Leftist Can’t Meme’ adage in physical form.

Check it out. (READ)

The Obama Library contains a *literal* wall of text



Physically building lefty memes pic.twitter.com/DWIZnJ0iPn — Covfefe Anon (@CovfefeAnon) October 20, 2025

I knew it reminded me of something! Thank you! — TungstenBlock (@TungstenBlock) October 20, 2025

Leftists don’t understand how memes work and believe throwing a bunch of words on a picture is all it requires.

Here are some good examples of leftists not grasping the fundamentals of meming.

The typical left wing meme

" Wall of text"... pic.twitter.com/DxcNptFzQl — LORD SCREWTAPE (@screwtape1a12) August 20, 2025

I’m not reading that wall of text — ColdSheep (@ColdSheep_gamer) October 20, 2025

Exactly.

It turns out there’s no easy way to read the massive wall of text on Obama’s library because it wraps around the corner of the building, high in the air.

"Look upon my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!" — Audens (@Audens6) October 20, 2025

"Look upon my Wall, ye Mighty and despair! [of being able to actually make sense of it]" — Covfefe Anon (@CovfefeAnon) October 20, 2025

So clean and articulate - it's storybook, man — Covfefe Anon (@CovfefeAnon) October 20, 2025

UNCONSTRAIN

ED — Bonjo🦧 (@InchoatePrimate) October 20, 2025

Yes, let Ed go — Covfefe Anon (@CovfefeAnon) October 20, 2025

Ok, what did Ed do, and why did Obama even mention him?

Posters have even more opinions on this wall of words.

A facade of words is a fitting tribute of Obama’s presidency. — Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) October 20, 2025

Not to mention it's a terrible font choice and abysmal kerning. Barely even readable. — Jonaveh (@OfficialJonaveh) October 20, 2025

Imagine being a foreigner trying to read this monolithic rune tower and feeling even more discouraged about your prospects to ever become fluent in English — ブレイクタケシ (@BreakTakeshi) October 20, 2025

Will there also be a Word Salad sculpture to commemorate Kamala? 🥗 — Frank Billington (@billington1580) October 20, 2025

Yes, it’s very modern. It’s a box of Alpha-Bits cereal with ‘Kamala’ scrawled in magic marker on the box top. Each visitor pours some on a table, and a Kamala Harris speech appears before their eyes.

