Obama Library Features a Massive Wall of Text That’s an Unintentional Tribute to ‘The Left Can’t Meme'

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:10 PM on October 21, 2025
Meme

Besides being an architectural abomination, the new Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, which most people refer to as the Obama library, unintentionally pays tribute to the left in a hilarious way. The towering building features a ‘wall of text’ just like we find in leftist memes. It’s ‘The Leftist Can’t Meme’ adage in physical form.

Advertisement

Check it out. (READ)

Leftists don’t understand how memes work and believe throwing a bunch of words on a picture is all it requires.

Here are some good examples of leftists not grasping the fundamentals of meming.

Exactly.

It turns out there’s no easy way to read the massive wall of text on Obama’s library because it wraps around the corner of the building, high in the air.

Harry Sisson Dares Piers Morgan's Panel to Name One Democrat Who's Compared Trump to Hitler
Brett T.
Advertisement

Ok, what did Ed do, and why did Obama even mention him?

Posters have even more opinions on this wall of words.

Yes, it’s very modern. It’s a box of Alpha-Bits cereal with ‘Kamala’ scrawled in magic marker on the box top. Each visitor pours some on a table, and a Kamala Harris speech appears before their eyes.

