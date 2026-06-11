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World Cup Tourists Find Surreal Sporting Goods Store With a Firing Range; Also Discover Buc-ee’s

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on June 11, 2026
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

First, we don't know if we can rely on Margot Cleveland as a reliable source anymore.

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Tourists from Europe and the U.K. have traveled to the United States to watch the World Cup, and what they're discovering about America as they drive to Houston, Texas, is delightful.

Freddy is here from Germany, and he came across a surreal place called "Outdoor World" where they sell rifles and have an indoor firing range.

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Freddy has also discovered Buc-ee's.

Freddy's not the only one to have discovered the world wonder that is Buc-ee's. Here's Shaun from Scotland:

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Shaun from Scotland did stir up a bit of controversy, though, discussing barbecue.

Speaking of barbecue, this proud member of the Reform U.K. Party in England is being overwhelmed with invitations.

Seriously, if you want to feel good about America for her 250th birthday, follow Freddy and Shaun on their journeys.

We have such sights to show you …

***

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ENGLAND GERMANY TEXAS WORLD CUP AMERICA 250

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