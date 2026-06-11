World Cup Tourists Find Surreal Sporting Goods Store With a Firing Range; Also Discover Buc-ee’s

First, we don't know if we can rely on Margot Cleveland as a reliable source anymore.

I don't know what the big deal is about all those tourist posts. . . I've never been to a Buc-ee's or a Waffle House either. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 11, 2026

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Tourists from Europe and the U.K. have traveled to the United States to watch the World Cup, and what they're discovering about America as they drive to Houston, Texas, is delightful.

I love everything about this guy's TL right now. He's visiting from Germany to attend World Cup games but also it's his first visit to the USA and he's embracing it with an open heart & mind. This is how everyone should experience places they travel. Love it! https://t.co/EWUBTxODpI — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 11, 2026

Freddy is here from Germany, and he came across a surreal place called "Outdoor World" where they sell rifles and have an indoor firing range.

We found another surreal place on our way. I know some people will say I’m too positive about everything I see, but this place was crazy. They had a shooting range in the store. pic.twitter.com/dBkEDzmRKo — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 11, 2026

They were selling rifles in there pic.twitter.com/wF4bJFB1pk — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 11, 2026

You have found one of the heaven on earth spots — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 11, 2026

“the Germans have discovered Bass Pro Shop.” pic.twitter.com/xLMijs3giz — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) June 11, 2026

You can swim in the fish area if you want — JB (@JB72589) June 11, 2026

It is a slight tragedy that he probably won't be headed to Memphis. Where you can see the Bass Pro Shop in its final form. pic.twitter.com/eLWF9uLAkK — Pharm Guy (@guy_pharm) June 11, 2026

All of America watching Freddy living his best life 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ECbMcuvc7V — Greg W. 🛰🅰️ (@grw1177) June 11, 2026

German soccer fan Freddy discovering everything he loves about the United States is one of the most unexpected and enjoyable ways to celebrate our 250th birthday. https://t.co/qMKYDy9Onr — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 11, 2026

Freddy has also discovered Buc-ee's.

DUDE LMAO THIS IS A GAS STATION😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YYFmWJiCQa — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 10, 2026

We love you, Freddy. An entire nation has fallen in love with you. — vbspurs (@vbspurs) June 10, 2026

If anyone harms a hair on this man’s head while he’s enjoying America I’ll make it my life’s mission to hunt them down and destroy them https://t.co/5yIY542NU1 — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) June 10, 2026

Freddy's not the only one to have discovered the world wonder that is Buc-ee's. Here's Shaun from Scotland:

A place like this could ONLY exist in America and I LOVE it. pic.twitter.com/Niup9W7Fbs — Shaun 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇸 (@shaunvlog_) June 11, 2026

Beaver Nuggets. Trust me! — Tickle (@TickleTexts) June 11, 2026

The European mind cannot comprehend how intoxicatingly good these things are. Yes, I was the European mind. pic.twitter.com/TVc9wprzjt — Shaun 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇸 (@shaunvlog_) June 11, 2026

Several European countries can fit inside each Buc-ee's. Enjoy! 🤣 — Michelle (@10milesTillE) June 11, 2026

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Shaun from Scotland did stir up a bit of controversy, though, discussing barbecue.

Apparently I have just started a war among my new American friends 😮‍💨🫡 https://t.co/bK1VhCyWAL — Shaun 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇸 (@shaunvlog_) June 11, 2026

You didn't start it. You stumbled into a hot war that has been raging for centuries. pic.twitter.com/rpDFJs37z9 — Jim Clark (@bbCaulk) June 11, 2026

Oh honey, this war has been going on long before you got here. Not to worry. — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@goneers) June 11, 2026

Speaking of barbecue, this proud member of the Reform U.K. Party in England is being overwhelmed with invitations.

Fuck me I’ve been invited to like 600 BBQ’s in Texas today 😂 — UK FREEDOM 🇬🇧 (@UKFREEDOMUNITE) June 10, 2026

You’ve become an honorary Texan! We recognize that cowboy spirit round these parts! — luke lockwood (@lukelockwood6) June 10, 2026

Seriously, if you want to feel good about America for her 250th birthday, follow Freddy and Shaun on their journeys.

We have such sights to show you …

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