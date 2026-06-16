Rainbow Wrath: MLB Has Now WARNED Baseball Players Who Defy Wearing the Ribbon for 'Pride' Night



Yesterday, Twitchy's Brett T. reported on four San Francisco Giants pitchers who defied the alphabet cult, including those in Major League Baseball's front offices, by refusing to bend the knee to 'pride' night -- an occasion that has absolutely nothing to do with their job of throwing baseballs so well that players on opposing teams can't hit them.

Advertisement

Three of the pitchers, Landon Roupp, JT Brubaker, and Ryan Walker, wrote Bible verses on their rainbow-colored team caps, while a fourth, Sam Hentges, refused to wear the cap at all, opting instead for the regular black-and-orange Giants cap.

As proof that the Marxist left only likes free speech it agrees with, and punishes free speech that it doesn't, last night, many media outlets reported that MLB had issued warnings to these and all other players who would defy their woke 'pride' mandate.

After three San Francisco Giants pitchers appeared in Friday’s game with Bible verses written on their Pride Night caps, MLB issued a warning that similar behavior will not be tolerated.



More details: https://t.co/7HLiCoQMC6 pic.twitter.com/bMtChVZw8P — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 16, 2026

Will not be tolerated? Wow. How 'open and inclusive' of the league.

Here is the statement that MLB Chief Communications Officer, Big Brothe... err, we mean Pat Courtney, issued:

'The writing on the cap violates our rules and consistent with normal practice we have warned the players about future violations.'

That sounds like a challenge to us.

And if professional baseball players have the same courage that NHL players like Ivan Provorov had when the NHL tried to force its players into compliance a couple of years ago, every one of them will accept it.

The LGBT movement was always going to end as a mandated religion



“Bake the cake!” “Wear the hat!”



And it will tolerate no rivals https://t.co/xG4ihcui91 — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@WilliamWolfe) June 16, 2026

The god of the alphabet cult is called 'Self,' and it is a jealous, vengeful god.

Bullies with a veneer of “inclusion” pic.twitter.com/BobFFb3YLq — goodcop (@podcastcop) June 16, 2026

When the Seinfeld episode aired in 1995, everyone thought it was hilarious.

We should have taken it as a warning.

So….the night dedicated to “inclusivity” apparently does not include Christianity, which will “not be tolerated.”



I don’t think this sends the message you may think it does. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 16, 2026

In the true spirit of Orwell, we all know that 'inclusion' actually means 'exclusion.'

Every Christian playing in the Majors should write the very same Bible verse on their cap on Tuesday and every game thereafter. Rome fed Christians to the lions, @MLB and we’re still here while that empire is history.



You picked on the wrong people. https://t.co/OfKSauQYWq — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) June 16, 2026

Absolutely.

NHL players won when they faced down the league. And they won decisively. The NHL still hosts 'hockey is for everyone' nights, but participating in them is now entirely optional for all players (and most of them don't participate).

Double down! Don’t stop! We got your back!



"Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind.”



Romans 12:2 https://t.co/78IZiOAzFF — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) June 16, 2026

The fans WILL have their backs.

It's only the woke sportswriters who will clutch their pearls.

Advertisement

Sports writers when they see a Bible verse on a baseball hat pic.twitter.com/6e48AtSUS0 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 15, 2026

LOL.

It's true, though.

So let me get this straight, pun intended. Trans and queer propaganda can blanket a stadium for a month but a player writes a Bible notation on their uniforms and it's unacceptable? https://t.co/X3I5NUoszq — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) June 16, 2026

It will surprise no one to learn that Courtney's warning about 'violating league rules' is completely inaccurate and inconsistent.

From Outkick and Fox News:

It's interesting that the league chose to issue this warning, considering writing on caps has long been a part of the sport. As just one example, during the 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, players from both sides wrote '#51' on their hats as a gesture of support for Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia [who had recently lost a child]. Another Dodgers reliever, Blake Treinen, drew two crosses with Charlie Kirk's name on his hat after Kirk was assassinated in 2025. Clayton Kershaw also wrote a Bible verse on his 'Pride Night' hat. Were both those players warned against further writing? Aroldis Chapman and Adolis Garcia in 2021 wrote 'SOS CUBA' on their hats during the All-Star Game that year. Were they warned?

We have to believe that the league's hypocritical warning is at least in part due to the fact that this act of personal expression from the Giants' pitchers took place in the literal Mecca of the LGBTQ2IA+ cult, San Francisco.

Advertisement

The league never 'warned' Billy Martin for wearing the cross on his cap.

Then again, those were different times. If a Yankee player or manager did that today, Zohran Mamdani might try to have him imprisoned.

So you can be forced to wear a uniform with a values statement you disagree with in MLB, but you aren’t allowed to state your disagreement with the values? The clear solution here is just wear normal uniforms and stop pride nights. It’s counterproductive at this point. https://t.co/RK6QNx9Egv — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 16, 2026

It always has been counterproductive.

Telling players to wear LGBTQ billboards on their uniforms? Endorsed.



Putting Scriptures of your faith? You will be punished.



This is a chilling move and ought to be met with legal action. — Cogito Ergo Sum (@CogitoInGa) June 16, 2026

One legal action that could be taken is for the federal government to threaten to remove MLB's antitrust exemption.

Of course, that would require Congress to have the same courage that the San Francisco Giants pitchers have, so we're not holding our breath.

Shame on MLB for their disgraceful intolerance of Christians https://t.co/0WNaib5qxq — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) June 16, 2026

Perhaps the best response to MLB's warning came from actor and comedian Rob Schneider, who stepped up to the plate (no pun intended) in true Elon Musk fashion.

I will pay the fines for any @MLB Christian player who wears a Bible verse on their uniform.@MLB is ANTI-CHRISTIAN https://t.co/miAT89eXJu — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) June 16, 2026

Advertisement

That's awesome, right there.

And we hope every Christian player -- every player of ANY faith -- continues to defy Major League Baseball and its attempt to force its queer 'religion' on the athletes.

If they follow the example of NHL players, they will win.





============================================

Related:

Can't You FEEL the Love? Obamas Unveil Commissioned Portrait of Themselves at Presidential Library

PHRASING! MeidasTouch Dweeb Picks the WORST Way to Express His 'Outrage' Over Michelle Obama Joke

'It IS Our Money': Ed Markey Goes Full Karl Marx In Claiming Ownership of Elon's Wealth

California Democrats Proclaim (Or Try To) Who Is and Who Is NOT 'Allowed' to Watch the World Cup

Canada's Globe and Mail Provides Helpful Tips on How to 'Properly Hate' Trillionaire Elon Musk

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, woke sports front offices, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.