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Rainbow Wrath: MLB Has Now WARNED Baseball Players Who Defy Wearing the Ribbon for 'Pride' Night

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on June 16, 2026
AP Photo/Scott Marshall


Yesterday, Twitchy's Brett T. reported on four San Francisco Giants pitchers who defied the alphabet cult, including those in Major League Baseball's front offices, by refusing to bend the knee to 'pride' night -- an occasion that has absolutely nothing to do with their job of throwing baseballs so well that players on opposing teams can't hit them. 

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Three of the pitchers, Landon Roupp, JT Brubaker, and Ryan Walker, wrote Bible verses on their rainbow-colored team caps, while a fourth, Sam Hentges, refused to wear the cap at all, opting instead for the regular black-and-orange Giants cap. 

As proof that the Marxist left only likes free speech it agrees with, and punishes free speech that it doesn't, last night, many media outlets reported that MLB had issued warnings to these and all other players who would defy their woke 'pride' mandate

Will not be tolerated? Wow. How 'open and inclusive' of the league. 

Here is the statement that MLB Chief Communications Officer, Big Brothe... err, we mean Pat Courtney, issued: 

'The writing on the cap violates our rules and consistent with normal practice we have warned the players about future violations.'

That sounds like a challenge to us. 

And if professional baseball players have the same courage that NHL players like Ivan Provorov had when the NHL tried to force its players into compliance a couple of years ago, every one of them will accept it. 

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The god of the alphabet cult is called 'Self,' and it is a jealous, vengeful god. 

When the Seinfeld episode aired in 1995, everyone thought it was hilarious. 

We should have taken it as a warning. 

In the true spirit of Orwell, we all know that 'inclusion' actually means 'exclusion.'

Absolutely. 

NHL players won when they faced down the league. And they won decisively. The NHL still hosts 'hockey is for everyone' nights, but participating in them is now entirely optional for all players (and most of them don't participate). 

The fans WILL have their backs. 

It's only the woke sportswriters who will clutch their pearls. 

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LOL. 

It's true, though. 

It will surprise no one to learn that Courtney's warning about 'violating league rules' is completely inaccurate and inconsistent. 

From Outkick and Fox News

It's interesting that the league chose to issue this warning, considering writing on caps has long been a part of the sport. As just one example, during the 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, players from both sides wrote '#51' on their hats as a gesture of support for Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia [who had recently lost a child].

Another Dodgers reliever, Blake Treinen, drew two crosses with Charlie Kirk's name on his hat after Kirk was assassinated in 2025. Clayton Kershaw also wrote a Bible verse on his 'Pride Night' hat. Were both those players warned against further writing?

Aroldis Chapman and Adolis Garcia in 2021 wrote 'SOS CUBA' on their hats during the All-Star Game that year. Were they warned?

We have to believe that the league's hypocritical warning is at least in part due to the fact that this act of personal expression from the Giants' pitchers took place in the literal Mecca of the LGBTQ2IA+ cult, San Francisco. 

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The league never 'warned' Billy Martin for wearing the cross on his cap. 

Then again, those were different times. If a Yankee player or manager did that today, Zohran Mamdani might try to have him imprisoned. 

It always has been counterproductive. 

One legal action that could be taken is for the federal government to threaten to remove MLB's antitrust exemption. 

Of course, that would require Congress to have the same courage that the San Francisco Giants pitchers have, so we're not holding our breath.

Perhaps the best response to MLB's warning came from actor and comedian Rob Schneider, who stepped up to the plate (no pun intended) in true Elon Musk fashion. 

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That's awesome, right there. 

And we hope every Christian player -- every player of ANY faith -- continues to defy Major League Baseball and its attempt to force its queer 'religion' on the athletes. 

If they follow the example of NHL players, they will win.

============================================

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, woke sports front offices, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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Tags:

BIBLE CHRISTIANITY FREE SPEECH MLB WOKE

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