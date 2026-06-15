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NYT: Several San Francisco Giants Wrote Bible Verses on Their Caps on Pride Night

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on June 15, 2026
NBC

The New York Times published a sports-themed magazine called The Athletic, and as we reported last week, The Athletic's Jerry Brewer published a piece about problematic countries hosting the World Cup, such as Russia, Qatar, and the United States. Brewer claimed that "they’re making fun of us overseas," citing a French sports daily featuring a cover cartoon featuring President Donald Trump and the Somali referee with terrorist ties who was denied entry to the United States. "It was sharp. It cut deep," wrote Brewer, unaware that the only thing Americans care less about than soccer is what Europe thinks about us.

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Now, The Athletic's Grant Brisbee writes that several San Francisco Giants players who wrote Bible verses on their caps for Pride Night at the stadium "missed the point." 

Brisbee writes:

Pride Night is about bringing more people into the group and telling them they belong in the same stadium, rooting for the same team. By resorting to “us” and “them” instead of truly understanding the humanity of the people asking for help, those who chose to make a statement on or with their hats completely missed the point. If anyone is looking to make the world better, they might try listening and understanding. Pride Night is about support and lifting human beings. Making it about something else — yourself, say, or the idea that some people aren’t as worthy of recognition or support — shows how little some people actually care about a message of love.

Pride Night is about celebrating a minority's sexual preferences because the team owners feel compelled to participate in Pride Month.

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Landen Roupp had Genesis 9:12-16 written on his pride cap. "By choosing this verse as a response to the rainbow colors of the pride hat, the message appeared to be: Don’t forget what the rainbow is really about," writes Brisbee. Asked about it by a reporter after the game, Roupp said, "It's just something I believe in, and I stand firm in that. Thankfully, we live in a country where we have the freedom to believe what we want."

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We already have David French at The New York Times to tell us how Christians are doing Christianity wrong. We don't need the sports section to get in on the act as well.

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