NYT: Several San Francisco Giants Wrote Bible Verses on Their Caps on Pride Night

The New York Times published a sports-themed magazine called The Athletic, and as we reported last week, The Athletic's Jerry Brewer published a piece about problematic countries hosting the World Cup, such as Russia, Qatar, and the United States. Brewer claimed that "they’re making fun of us overseas," citing a French sports daily featuring a cover cartoon featuring President Donald Trump and the Somali referee with terrorist ties who was denied entry to the United States. "It was sharp. It cut deep," wrote Brewer, unaware that the only thing Americans care less about than soccer is what Europe thinks about us.

Advertisement

Now, The Athletic's Grant Brisbee writes that several San Francisco Giants players who wrote Bible verses on their caps for Pride Night at the stadium "missed the point."

From @TheAthletic: On Pride Night, which was supposed to be dedicated to support and belonging, several San Francisco Giants players chose a different focus, writing Bible verses on their caps. https://t.co/qG1G1YKk4J — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 14, 2026

Brisbee writes:

Pride Night is about bringing more people into the group and telling them they belong in the same stadium, rooting for the same team. By resorting to “us” and “them” instead of truly understanding the humanity of the people asking for help, those who chose to make a statement on or with their hats completely missed the point. If anyone is looking to make the world better, they might try listening and understanding. Pride Night is about support and lifting human beings. Making it about something else — yourself, say, or the idea that some people aren’t as worthy of recognition or support — shows how little some people actually care about a message of love.

Pride Night is about celebrating a minority's sexual preferences because the team owners feel compelled to participate in Pride Month.

Millions of alphabet people will die as a result of this deliberately cruel decision. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 14, 2026

Your cult calls for support and belonging … unless you’re Christian, I see. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 15, 2026

Really chaps your ass that players have 1st Amendment rights just like everyone else, doesn't it?



Nobody's going to support anything they don't want to, and many who might otherwise consider it certainly aren't going to be swayed by your fascistic methods of forcing them. — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) June 15, 2026

And?

What's your point? — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) June 15, 2026

“supposed to be…”



And who decided that? Clearly, it wasn’t the players.



For a group that sees “fascism” around every corner, you all sure aren’t shy about shoving your beliefs down everyone else’s throats. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 14, 2026

Why don’t Bible versus belong in a night dedicated to belonging? — Anthony DiGiorgio, DO, MHA (@DrDiGiorgio) June 14, 2026

Landen Roupp had Genesis 9:12-16 written on his pride cap. "By choosing this verse as a response to the rainbow colors of the pride hat, the message appeared to be: Don’t forget what the rainbow is really about," writes Brisbee. Asked about it by a reporter after the game, Roupp said, "It's just something I believe in, and I stand firm in that. Thankfully, we live in a country where we have the freedom to believe what we want."

Counterpoint. What if it were Christian celebration night and atheist players were told to wear a hat with a picture of Jesus or the cross? Would it be fair to force them? It should be optional. — ImaDOGEyGirl (@ImaDOGEyGirl) June 14, 2026

Advertisement

Sorry, but many players already "belong." @TheAthletic just doesn't like the group to which they belong. — AAE (@AAC0519) June 15, 2026

Good for them! Compelled speech is not a show of support or belonging. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) June 14, 2026

Good for them. Shame on @MLB and any other sports league or employer that forces this on players. — Greg Collard (@gcollard5) June 15, 2026

We already have David French at The New York Times to tell us how Christians are doing Christianity wrong. We don't need the sports section to get in on the act as well.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.